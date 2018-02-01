BusinessFeaturedNews

Remaining white commercial farmers get 99-year leases

12,957 54

By Farayi Machamire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has granted the few remaining white commercial farmers 99-year leases in a bid to enable them to secure financing from banks and to pay rent towards the compensation fund.

Upsurge in attempts to evict Zimbabwe's last white farmersThis comes as evicted white farmers have reportedly tabled a $9 billion compensation claim before Mnangagwa for assets expropriated during the chaotic land grabs.

Local Government minister July Moyo directed provincial resettlement officers to immediately issue all remaining white commercial farmers with 99-year leases.

“Please be informed that the minister of Lands, Agriculture, and Rural Resettlement has directed that all remaining white farmers be issued 99-year leases instead of the 5-year leases as per the previous arrangement,” Moyo wrote.

Previously, government had limited white commercial farmers’ leases to just five years while their black counterparts enjoyed 99-year long leases.

Despite government assurances to beneficiaries of Zimbabwe’s controversial fast-track land reform programme, local banks continue to reject 99-year leases as collateral, with beneficiaries unable to ensure full productivity as they lack capacity and struggled to access loans from banks.

The banks have been insisting they want transferable title as collateral, not 99-year leases

The 400 or so remaining white farmers had continued to farm after satisfying a number of requirements approved by government provincial officers.

Deposed president Robert Mugabe — saying he sought to correct colonial injustices — introduced land reforms in 2000 which led to thousands of experienced white farmers being evicted.

The land grab led to about 4 5000 white farmers being evicted from their land by Zanu PF supporters and war veterans over the past 16 years, often violently. More than a dozen farmers were killed.

The five-year leases given to remaining white farmers were subject to renewal upon meeting certain conditions at the expiry of the documents.

The 99-year leases were introduced to address issues of security of tenure in respect to the A2 model, as a tool for formalising occupancy of redistributed farms to beneficiaries who would have paid lease rentals.

However, white commercial farmers are taking government position with a pinch of salt.

“The interesting thing will be, firstly, whether the 99-year lease wording has changed. At the moment, it’s effectively a … lease that does not attract any kind of collateral value for financing purposes.

“Secondly, what the rental will be and, thirdly, how latent title deed ownership rights will be effected by signing it,” white Zimbabwean farmer and human rights activist Ben Freeth said. DailyNews

  • Zvichanetsa futi izvi regai muone kutovapa century

  • We know Zanu Crooks. Successful farms will be targeted aft few years.

  • ……99 year lease and an unwritten warning to stay away from opposition politics!

  • Give them back the land and let them grow the economy on condition a certain potion is given to ordinary citizens to farm under their expertise guidance! We all know the ZANU pf thugs looted these farms but were they productive? Keep your foes closer and these are needed at all costs!

  • They now have a PR department.

  • Tinotenda President

  • ED atanga kurasika reversing the gains of the liberation struggle 99 years it’s too much why not 10

    • What are you gaining from politicised land grabs used as a political tool

    • Who is growing the economy who is employing anyone i think.you blind if not backward you take a commercial land and give to a peasant farmer or give to chihuri to make.it a holiday braai area what gain is that to who?

    • What’s wrong with sharing a country with foreigners especially those who were born and grew up in Zimbabwe? Hatred is a big contribution to economy downfall. Foreigners have knowledge which Zimbabweans don’t have hence the economy run down the drain. All what he is trying to do is to allow anything that is included in economy downfall to be able to recover economy.

    • this is the best thing that ED can do to change the image of the country ,the country needs to move forward the days of tribalism are over ,people must put their minds together whether black,coloured or white,shona or ndebele the challenge now is how do we change the economy of Zim,lets all unite for a purpose ,let those who can use those farms profitable do so without fear.

  • Thank you Mr President

  • jonathan msorobhangu moyo kachingovukura kari mu bako,Garwe pa hofisi

  • Zimbabwe is bring sold 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Dai iri MDC yaunza idea zvaitonzi ma puppet’s of the west

  • Its a good time for recovery

  • We are all Zimbabweans regardless of race creed or tribe. The way forward Mr president sir is togetherness taking us forever onwards and forever upwards. Colour; language or otherwise do not matter. Those are for the retrogressors not for the progressors.

    • No we aren’t. A lot of the white farmers and white Zimbabweans in general consider themselves as Rhodies. You may kiss their asses all you want but truth is they will never consider you as a reasonable person. White privilege is very real.

    • Well spoken Wizzy but in general terms. Specifics is what I want. Not all whites consider themselves Rhodies. Some yes not all…. period.

    • Wizzy Zvoushe please read recent speech by Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel and you might get enlightened by the chosen people.

    • There is a need for commercial farming in our nation, that is a fact, E.D is doing well at the moment, Zimbabwe needs this kind of direction for it to go back to its status.

    • We need every Zimbabwean to come on board whether what colour or tribe. Our nation is in hospital terms “ICU”. Let us forget about our past historical hatrages we doing this for our children and beyond. Holding on to grudges real or imagined takes us nowhere.

  • Give them back the land ,but they mst not abuse the farm workers

    • We saw some celebrating the return of their farm boss. They get reported like everybody else if they dare abuse workers though some workers are temptations.

  • ED aenda nenyika

  • Whether black or white or blue or any colour or disability you were born in Zimbabwe you are a Zimbabwean together we are strong 💪 and supposed to share

  • Yes,,,we need investor in Zim,,,nt to be a colony again,,,,these white see blacks as baboon,,,STOP,STOP ,STOP,,Mind thier bizness,,,,

  • Good Mr ED ipai vano rima not vano chera mbeva

  • Good move

  • Together, we will prosper. Another good move by ED. I will be extremely glad if Kondozi of Odzi, Mutare is back again. These guys were exporting forticulture produce every day to Europe.

  • One Question to yu all who is the Original land owner ??.

    • God

    • The original land owner was probably dispossessed to make way for a white settler who had fought in the second world war.

  • Even the rest of them must come back home, Zimbabwe is for us all black or white.

  • A good way forward ED keep it up

  • All land is on 99 year leases regardless of color

  • Mnangagwa watengesa nyika kumabhunu usazokanganwa ZANU yakakurera ukakura

  • Zimbabwe yakadonha nekuti yakadzinga varimi vachena. Give them land. Kwete kungochera mbeva nekuvhima tsuro

  • ,job well done to our President and the new government

  • The are Zimbabweans by birth they deserve the land

  • Both blacks and whites we should learn from our mistakes we need one another bravo Mr President

  • Zanu pf u owe the people too much

  • The few wat about the rest

  • This was long overdue. Well done.

  • The fact that they have been amongst us since all these dark days tells a good story. They are part of the struggle. If they didn’t know the trick before , now they know.

  • Good move

  • You are lucky guys makatombosara zvenyu. Let’s work together and understand each other not to think that we are dogs with no sense. Land is ours for ever.