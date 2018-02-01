InternationalNews

Kenya TV stations to remain off-air after Odinga ‘inauguration’

539 20

Three of Kenya’s biggest television stations will remain off-air until further notice because they had planned to broadcast the opposition leader’s unofficial “inauguration” in Nairobi. Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i told reporters they would stay closed until investigations were complete.

Kenyan news broadcasters were taken off-air but were live streaming their coverage online

Shortly after he spoke, opposition MP Tom Kajwang was arrested.

Mr Kajwang played a prominent role in Tuesday’s ceremony naming Raila Odinga as “the people’s president” .

The outspoken MP had donned a lawyer’s robe and wig, to the amusement of thousands of cheering opposition supporters in Uhuru park, in the capital Nairobi.

It is unclear what charges he will face.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement circulating on social media that broadcasting the event – described as an attempt to “subvert or overthrow” the government – “would have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent Kenyans”.

As a result, NTV, KTN and Citizen TV were taken off-air at around 09:10 (06:10 GMT) on Tuesday.

Kenyan journalists denounced the move as outrageous and in a statement called for “respect of the constitution” and an end to the “unprecedented intimidation of journalists”.

The regulatory body, the Media Council of Kenya, described the recent turn of events as “the greatest threat and assault on freedom of expression and media in Kenya’s recent history”, saying there was no need to keep the media houses closed while an investigation was ongoing.

“This shutdown erodes the gains so far made in developing a free and responsible media industry and should never happen in a robust democracy that Kenya boasts of,” the organisation said in a Facebook post . “As guaranteed by the Kenyan Constitution, media freedom should be guarded jealously at all times.”

But the Interior Ministry said it was a “serious breach of security”.

Mr Matiang’i told reporters: “As a result of what happened yesterday, we have commenced investigations targeting individuals. Media houses will remain closed until we complete investigations.”

Mr Odinga held his own “inauguration” after claiming he was the rightful winner of last year’s election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term last November. He won an election re-run in October, but Mr Odinga boycotted it.

Mr Kenyatta’s initial victory was overturned by the Supreme Court, citing “irregularities and illegalities”.

The inauguration event in Uhuru park was attended by thousands of supporters, and went off peacefully.

Citizen TV live streamed the event on its website, and on YouTube and Facebook. BBC

You might also like More from author

  • Africa so, will never cease to mesmerise me.ha ha ha!

  • What a shame ? Shitholes african leaders

  • Why can’t the leaders come to the negotiating table and stop taking the people for granted. Leaders must stop thinking that they own both the masses and the countries they lead.

  • Dictators are not born as such…they’re made.

  • Odinga is right this moron called Uhuru has always been rigging elections at every turn, he is a shithole

    • UK has never rigged elections. That’s a falsehood being peddled around

  • why

  • Kudzima maTv nekuda kwemunhu one,kaGvt keKenya kakadhakwa ako.kanotya Odinga.saka i nw begin to believ kuti Uhuru really lost to Odinga pafirst round

  • Uhuru Kenyatta is a tyrant. Look at the way he went into the vote alone, disregarding court rulings to improve the electoral system. I happened to see video footage of the mock inauguration. It was highly attended which means Odinga can not just be dismissed from Kenyan politics on a whim. African politicians must start to learn to run coalition governments so the political leadership of a country can reflect true demographic representation.

    • Uhuru kenyatta is not a tyrant. People insult him all the time and he ignores them the constitution has no provision for coalition government in kenya .Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 3 million votes did she demand for a coalition government in the USA?

    • @John Wafula you are lying why did he refused to implement reforms if he is a true Democrat

    • Uhuru refused reforms knowingly that if he reform Odinga wins elections

  • Consipiracy

  • The ruling parties in Africa behave the same way,we’re far behind Democracy, reasons being Ruling parties they ought to think they own the government thereby they’ll cripple all opposition, so we should shift from that mentality,Government must run its affairs meaning we must know that the ruling party is not the government

  • Kenya you can close your country TVs station but here outside Kenya we already saw what happened. You can now arrest all cameras, phones, eyes and everything but the invent was live.even birds sent us the message

  • KKKKKK Tokupai General vedu here kuti mubvise Uhuru wenyu uyu

  • Kenya you are heading Zimbabwe direction and you going straight away no curve no hump no bridge but straight

    • No they are heading in their own direction.Zimbabwe knows better

  • Propaganda. If so then what’s the meaning of news

  • This is dictatorship. I rally behind Odinga.