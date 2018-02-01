Cop, wife arrested for $67 000 copper cables theft

By Codelia Mondela

A police officer, his wife and four other people have been arrested for allegedly cutting overhead electricity cables worth about $67 000 at Matopo Research station.

Muvulo Sibalwe (43), his wife Lilian Sibanda (36), Pilate Moyo (40), Gracious Ngwenya (35), Nqobile Nyoni (32) and Nelson Ncube (43) allegedly cut 4 950 metres of overhead electricity cables using bolt cutters on Tuesday last week.The copper which was valued at $66 850 was recovered.

The six appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere facing charges of cutting or damaging the supply or generation of electricity.

The magistrate granted them $100 bail each.

Mr Mberewere dismissed the investigating officer’s reasons for opposing bail saying there was no evidence that they would flee if granted bail.

“We are tired of police work that is not complete. When an accused person is brought with other accused persons, each stands on his/her own and the officer comes to generalise in court stating reasons that do not apply to the other accused persons,” Mr Mberewere said.

He remanded the matter to February 16.The investigation officer Elvis Dube had opposed bail saying that the six were likely to flee as they had been arrested along Luveve road near Entumbane complex on their way to South-Africa. He said they had committed a serious offence and they may flee if granted bail.

For the State, Mr Simbarashe Manyiwa alleged that Ncube, Moyo, Ngwenya and Nyoni went to Matopo Research Station last Tuesday where they cut 4 950 metres of overhead cables.

“They took the overhead copper cables to Sibalwe and Sibanda’s house at Nketa 9 suburb. The following day police arrested Ncube who led to the arrest of his accomplices,” Mr Manyiwa said.

Police searched Sibalwe and Sibanda’s house and recovered the stolen goods, leading to the arrest of the cop and his wife.

The court heard that on Monday the recovered overhead copper cables were examined by an expert who identified the copper as that which was stolen from Matopo Research Station electricity line. The Chronicle