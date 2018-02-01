Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth: Eddie Howe’s men stun champions at Stamford Bridge

By Charlotte Marsh | SkyNews |

Bournemouth stunned champions Chelsea with a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games. Eddie Howe’s men had an 11-day break between games and their freshness showed in west London as Chelsea failed to find the net on the day they signed striker Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

After a goalless first half, there was a 16-minute blitz from the visitors as Callum Wilson (51) swept home the opener before Junior Stanislas (64) poked home the second. Not long after, former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake (67) tapped home to seal the three points for Bournemouth.

It moves the Cherries into the top half of the table, while Chelsea slip down into fourth place on goal difference with Liverpool leapfrogging them into third.

Player ratings Chelsea: Courtois (5), Alonso (6), Zappacosta (6), Cahill (6), Christensen (6), Azpilicueta (6), Bakayoko (5), Kante (6), Barkley (5), Hazard (7), Pedro (6). Subs used: Rudiger (6), Fabregas (6), Hudson-Odoi (6). Bournemouth: Begovic (7), Francis (7), S Cook (7), Ake (7), Gosling (6), Daniels (6), L Cook (6), Fraser (7), Stanislas (7), Ibe (7), Wilson (8). Subs used: King (6), Pugh (n/a), Mousset (n/a). Man of the match: Callum Wilson.

The opening exchanges of the first half did not see a plethora of chances, and Jordon Ibe was the first to really test either goalkeeper in the 25th minute. He swerved into space by the top left corner of the box before going for goal, but it was straight into the arms of Thibaut Courtois.

Gary Cahill could have put Chelsea ahead six minutes later as he directed a corner towards goal in the six-yard box, but his header whistled over the top of the crossbar.

Not long after Marcos Alonso lofted a fine cross into the box from the left flank, but Eden Hazard could not connect with his head as the ball was cleared behind by the Bournemouth defence.

Team news Antonio Conte made four changes with Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley coming in. Bournemouth made one change with Adam Smith replaced by Junior Stanislas.

In the 39th minute Davide Zappacosta whipped in a delivery from the right corner of the box, finding Alonso in the middle but he could only direct his header wide of the post.

It took just six minutes of the second half for Bournemouth to open the scoring. After a poor giveaway from Tiemoue Bakayoko, the ball fell to Wilson who played a lovely give and go with Ibe before striding into the box. He then swept home past the oncoming Courtois to put the visitors ahead.

Wilson was involved again as Stanislas netted the second for Bournemouth in the 64th minute. The former flicked the ball into path of his team-mate, who got away down the left of the box before toe-poking the ball through the legs of Courtois.

Three minutes later, and Bournemouth put themselves out of sight through a familiar Stamford Bridge face. After a corner, Wilson kept the ball alive on the left of the box before playing it to Stanislas at the top of the area.

He tried to hammer home, but his effort was deflected into the path of Ake at the back post and the former Blues defender tapped home before wheeling off to celebrate.

But Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute after Ake controlled a Pedro header with his arm inside the six-yard box, but referee Lee Probert waved away the claims as Bournemouth took all three points back to the south coast.

