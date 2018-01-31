BusinessFeaturedNews

Zimbabwe GOVT assumes Ziscosteel $500 million debt ahead of Chinese takeover

By MacDonald Dzirutwe | Reuters |

Zimbabwe plans to take on about $500 million of debt owed by state-owned steelmaker Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO) to allow a new investor to revive the company.

Ziscosteel

ZISCO ceased production in 2008 at the height of Zimbabwe’s economic meltdown, but under the Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company Debt Assumption Bill published on Tuesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government would assume all the company’s debts and issue instruments such as treasury bills to pay creditors. 

The government said in August that China’s R&F plans to invest up to $2 billion to revive ZISCO operations.

The bill, which will be debated in parliament next month, stipulates that creditors cannot take legal action against ZISCO to recover their money.

A breakdown of ZISCO’s debt shows that it owes $212 million in external loans, $60 million in domestic loans and $219 million to domestic suppliers among other creditors.

ZISCO has been a subject of foreign investor interest in the past. Essar Africa Holdings, a unit of India’s Essar Group, agreed to invest in ZISCO in 2011 but the deal collapsed.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in November after a defacto army coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign, is on a drive to attract foreign investment to the country. 

  • thts a very Gud move well Done

  • Not the Chinese

  • Irikukuvhurwa riniko Zisco steel yacho?

  • Wel dne let it happend nd c

  • Wrong move Chinese!!!

    • Asi ani? Lets not see the bad side only guys Zisco need to kick start production again!

    • But they will bring Chinese labour our Zim people they wont benefits on that_

  • 500million chii compared to 15 billion yakatorwa nana gushungo nemvana yakatorera gorereza ngavango kwereta ikoko zisco steal ivure thiwane mabasa

  • Pakadai ndopaunoona kushata kwamugabe. Mudhara was very selfish uya kutendera kuti multitudes dzevanhu dzife nenhamo as long as ari mu Power

  • Pyramid scheme

  • if ED pulls this off,it will go a long long way for his electoral prospects

  • #Zimbabwe ‘s budget deficit for 2018 could go beyond US$2,5 billion !!

  • Wrong move no Chinese

  • vari kuti no to chinese mopenga fani…. China ndonyika iri kuvaka fani bridges…. buildings etc…. do those structures not need steel? don’t just hate for the sake of it…. now i see kuti zvimwe zikoro zvamakaenda zvanga zvauraiwa naMugabe

  • Wuuu zatunga s father had no leadership qualities for sure

  • Chineese again???

  • vachibhadhara anhu ere mazichina anodya imbwa ayaaa

  • Chinese guyz its a big no no