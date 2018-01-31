‘It’s a pity we’re not in Champions League’

CAPS United president Farai Jere says it’s a pity the Green Machine will not feature in the CAF Champions League this year after the huge impression they left on the tournament last year.

Makepekepe caused one of the biggest upsets when they knocked out five-time African champions TP Mazembe from the tournament to book their place in the group stages.

They also beat the other five-time African champions, Zamalek of Egypt, in the group stages while also posting an impressive win over Algerian giants USM Alger.

Jere said it’s likely a number of football fans across the continent, who were charmed with the way CAPS United competed in the Champions League last year, will be asking why they are not part of the show again this year.

To put CAPS United’s giant-killing act over TP Mazembe into context, the Congolese giants went on to win the CAF Confederation Cup after dropping into the second-tier tournament following their elimination by the Green Machine. Jere said the CAPS United family were excited by what is coming from their training camp.

“There is excitement right now because the quality of players that we have, who are all trying to impress the coach, is something that a team can bank on for success. We believe something special is happening at our club and everyone is excited,” said Jere.

“The mission remains the same — to try and win the league this year and return to the Champions League again. It’s a pity we won’t be playing in the Champions League this year and I’m sure there will be some people who will be asking about our whereabouts after what we did last year.

“We are determined to go back into the tournament next year and from what we are seeing from the training camp, the signs are very encouraging.”

CAPS United have been impressive in the way they have been conducting their pre-season and have lured a number of quality players who are battling to impress coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

They include former skipper Method Mwanjali, a veteran who has rejoined the club after his adventure in Tanzania and the utility Oscar Machapa who had a stint at Congolese giants AS Vita.

The Green Machine have also welcomed former Dynamos midfielder Wisdom Mutasa into their ranks after his father, DeMbare coach Lloyd, asked Chitembwe to oversee a process in which his son can try and rediscover the form that made him the Young Warriors captain.

Meanwhile, a Harare consultant says Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba should be placed in a rehabilitation centre to exorcise some the demons that have been haunting him to enable him to concentrate on his career again.

The consultant said the Glamour Boys should play a leading role in ensuring that Mukamba gets expert help after he was frozen out of the Glamour Boys squad by coach Lloyd Mutasa.

Mukamba expected to be embraced back into the DeMbare squad when the team began preparing for this season, but was frozen out of the drills by Mutasa who has lost patience with the midfielder.

The DeMbare leadership had given Mukamba another chance, the latest in a series of lifelines, because he has a contract with the team which comes to an end this year.

However, Mutasa believes the former Soccer Star of the Year will bring a disruptive influence in his squad and he is not someone he wants nearer his team right now.

The Glamour Boys are expected to take on bitter rivals CAPS United in a ZNA Charity Shield semi-final showdown next month.

The other game will feature Highlanders and Chicken Inn. The tournament is set to be launched early next month. The Herald