Musician John Mutoko dies

Gospel musician John “Mr Fantastic” Mutoko has died. Mutoko, who was a teacher, succumbed to cancer of the colon in Dubai yesterday. A close relative Rosemarry Zariro said they will soon make arrangements on the burial of the musician.

“We have lost a pillar to our family and he was someone who had a good heart. He has left a legacy that will be forever remembered. The family will make burial announcements very soon. For now he is still in Dubai,” she said.

Mutoko recorded his first album, “Mwari Vakatendeka” in 2008, which had the popular song “Tsvakai Jesu Murarame”. “The Valley of Dry Bones” that he released in 2009 was his second album followed by “The Voice of Silence” and “Adelante (Move on)”.

Mutoko, roped in former Utakataka Express members — Aluwis Machapo, Paul Kuzinya and Elvis Gumorazvo, as well as Rogers Fatiya who once worked as Alick Macheso’s backing vocalist.

The late Hohodza band leader, Simbarashe Mudzingwa was also part of the group. Diamond Studios is marketing and distributing the album. Mutoko worked with Suluman Chimbetu and Mathias Mhere on some of his songs. The Herald