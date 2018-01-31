InternationalFeaturedNews

Kenya’s Raila Odinga ‘inaugurates’ himself as president

Kenya’s main opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has declared himself the “people’s president” at a controversial “swearing-in” ceremony in the capital. Thousands of his supporters attended the event, despite a government warning that it amounted to treason.

The authorities shut down TV stations to prevent live coverage of the event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term last November. He won an election re-run in October, but Mr Odinga boycotted it.

Elections were first held in August but the courts ordered a re-run, saying Mr Kenyatta’s victory was marred by irregularities.

Holding a Bible in his right hand at a park in Nairobi, Mr Odinga declared that he was answering to a “high[er] calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya”.

People had had enough of election rigging and the event was a step towards establishing a proper democracy in the East African state, Mr Odinga told a cheering crowd.

Speaking earlier to Kenyan broadcaster KTN, Mr Odinga said his “swearing-in” was intended to “show the world that what we are doing is legal, constitutional and not something you can remotely describe as a coup”.

What did he achieve?

It was a public relations stunt that ended in disappointment for many opposition supporters, says the BBC’s Alastair Leithead in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga turned up for just 20 minutes. He signed a statement, swore an oath and left the stage, leaving his supporters wondering why it was such a low-key affair, he adds.

His deputy, Kalonzo Musyoka, was not at the event, and Mr Odinga said Mr Musyoka would be “sworn-in” at a later date.

However, his absence suggested there were divisions in Mr Odinga’s National Super Alliance, our correspondent says.

What do Odinga supporters say?

One of them, Larry Oyugi, said there was nothing illegal about Tuesday’s event: “We have warned the police enough and we are also going as per the constitution. The constitution of Kenya, article one, allows all Kenyans to exercise their power directly.

“This is why we are here to exercise our powers by gathering here and also article 37 allows peaceful assembly. We are citizens of this country, we are allowed to peacefully assemble here and elect our president as per the constitution.”

Police allowed the event to take place, despite warning earlier that they would prevent it from going ahead.

How did the TV ban take hold?

Three privately owned television stations – NTV, KTN and Citizen TV – went off air from around 09:10 (06:10 GMT), BBC Monitoring reports.

Citizen TV told the BBC the authorities had forced them off the air over plans to cover the gathering.

It live streamed the event on its website, and on YouTube and Facebook.

KTN viewers watched their screens fade to black as the news presenter read a statement confirming that the national communications authority was switching off transmission.

Switching off the broadcasting signals of media organisations is unusual in Kenya, the BBC’s Anne Soy reports from Nairobi.

Threats have been made in the past and some media groups have been raided but none have had their signal deliberately disrupted.

Kenyan journalists have denounced the move as outrageous and in a statement called for “respect of the constitution” and an end to the “unprecedented intimidation of journalists”.

There was tension in Kenya on Tuesday as some schools closed in the capital because of the event, and people did not know what to expect, our correspondent says.

Why is the election result disputed?

Mr Kenyatta was officially re-elected with 98% of the vote on 26 October but just under 39% of voters turned out. He was inaugurated in November.

His victory is not recognised by Mr Odinga, who argues he was elected by a small section of the country.

Mr Kenyatta also won the original election on 8 August but that result was annulled by the Supreme Court, which described it as “neither transparent nor verifiable”.

When the repeat vote was called, Mr Odinga urged his supporters to shun it because he said no reforms had been made to the electoral commission.

Correspondents say the election dispute has left Kenya deeply divided. About 50 people are reported to have been killed in violence since the August ballot.  BBC

  • & you thought zim was à special case

  • And we say Trump is waffling……… He said some truth to some extent………

  • This guy must be arrested simple

  • I see no peace in Kenya in the near future.

    • Boy,Stop talking ill about our beautiful Kenya,we’re very much ahead of you.Why can’t you ask your new Goverment to enact a number of sectoral policies and laws that will guide development process in your Country and rehabilitate major roads that have been destroyed by the heavy rains.

    • #Benitoh you talk as if you dont know that violence will erupt soon in your country.Its not the first time you as Kenyans take up arms fighting one another. Uhuru & Ruto have blood on their hands you know that.Speaking of poverty hei mebru You are struggling .Yes Zimbabwe’s infrustructure is in a bad state it needs attention and the relevant leaders are putting measures in place to develope it by virtue of peaceful transitions.When Odinga declared himself not only did your gvt interupts the ceremony it went on to cut off all publicity in the media platforms .You Kenyans are known for killing one another,suicidal killings,terrorist attacks and so on.Like Zimbabwe you have the dirtiest linen in your closet.Prove me wrong,Uhuru and William Ruto recently were answering the ICC on charges of Mass murders.Its a fact .They will unleash violence .Kenya is on the brink of civil war for the second time in less than 6 years.

    • You Lost #Kelvin Tapera Why talk too much lies about Kenya.Our President is much determined to do everything possible to strengthen our Unity and regain our Cohesion.

    • Benito shut up why do we beat around the bush,we are not kenyans we speak the truth,soon there shall be a civil war,,,

    • I can hear a sound of blazing guns and smelling some gun powder……watch e space….these kenyan bloodclaats will slaughter each other like soon

    • Benito is a strong backup of opposition party

  • He is right kenyata riged election use violence

    • Shame On You! Respect our President.Now after removing Our Uncle(Mr Mugambe) from power,You have started taking law into your owns hands.

  • Diplomatic coup

  • International comunity should intervene

  • Am Kenyan but Opposition leader Raila Odinga ‘swearing’ was Nothing & Sheer Nonsense!

    • We just hope for peace and “no bloodshed” in your country

    • He is right

    • #henry Taona under President Kenyatta win Keanya is much Peaceful more than ever.Its all that raila odinga want to Preach Violence in our Beautiful Kenya.

    • #Ashmore Who is Right???

    • Uhuru is as bad as his deputy .Odinga is much peacefull than the government in power .You know it.And you dont need to be in heaven to believe jesus is the son of God.likewise we might be outside Nairobi but we know it

    • What hurts most is the innocent lives that are now at risk

  • Might end up having another Alfonso Dhlakama

  • There’s something not right in Kenya

  • And he looks more foolish

  • What does he want to achieve this man,somebody help.

    • Ndosaka vachinzi POVO. Yu wont come to terms with their reasoning. Its strange

  • africa full of dictators

  • kkkkkkkk hayas mamwe ma jokes hadi kudai sure.are there going to share kty mumwe otungamira half ye Kenya mumwe yake.or kuda kungoita zvourayisa ruzhinji ivo vakahwanda zvavo

  • You know you are in Africa , when……………. one country has 2 presidents

  • He is right …he is supported by Kenyeans …so whats wrong …all thoz people there were not forced to come and make that event happen …they came wth all their hearts

  • This Odinga is dangerously power hungry. I used to think he was a democrat

  • IT director of the voting system was assassinated

    Uhuru was sworn in using a nullified election result

    Raila is right!

  • This is good news, that duck kenyatta is an election thief

  • Kenya needs political healing

  • Raila Odinga is the people’s President.Uhuru Kenyatta is a dictator ,he lost the polls ,rigged them ,caught red handed .His own Supreme Court Nullifies the results then he went to second round without due processes followed .Declared himself the winner unchallenged.Inaugurated himself with the help of Mbeki another Scam.

    • Mbeki’s hands are all over this electoral fraud,he is Africa’s best fraudster

    • Mbeki is stupid . The person who let down in 2008 when MDC won election. Now again in Kenya.
  • Thats Africa for us. The AU is there but is just a talk show.

  • Im A Kenyan and im so happy that Kenya has got a Peoples President Now .Democracy has arrived in Kenya now Thank you Clever Dada Odinga

  • Kenyatta must be careful, if he attempts to arrest Odinga then he will be scoring in his own nets.

  • Zimbambeans you here talking shits about Kenya,Yet ahalf of your country population are living below the Poverty Line because of Poor Governance and Corruption.

    • And al shabab if fucking you with bullets on your asses evryday….

    • huh Boy! thats our bread,we’re almost taking over Somalia to be part of Kenyan Marintime!

  • Maybe a unity government is vital at this juncture, but the issue is about which Ministries involved in sharing power, Finance,Home Affairs, Defence, are pivotal

  • The govt should have made electoral reforms before the rerun for irregularities.#Odinga is right

  • Africa as a whole there’s no democracy, All ruling parties are partisan to the government, we need to embrace a Federal type of government, whereby parties are not the government they tend to abuse funds and subotage opposition through funding & conflict of interest

  • He is a hero, Africa needs complete change

  • Fuck this dictactor Uhuru ..he mudt giv others chance..

  • Playing power games.Electoral theft is rife in Africa .Raila Odinga is making a statement to the worl… https://t.co/1i8r8In0n4

  • That’s the way to do it if sitting presidents refuse to relinquish power when defeated in elections

  • Why is it that in Africa leaders are not actually elected?????Most leaders are imposed to Nation.Why why???.

  • KENYA IS THE FIRST SHITHOLE MENTIONED BY TRUMP

  • The problem is AU who accepted Uhuru…we all know Uhuru stole the will of people

  • The people’s choice
    Power to the people

  • Kkkk what next for him, form a new cabinet and get??? Then what???

  • Kkkkk hmmm what a piece of comedy. Two presidents in one country. Only in Africa can this be possible.Stop embarrassing us African leaders.

  • yes he is the right man to rule kanya ,Just from the crowd you can see that those people are suffering..The kenyan authorities would have held free and fair elections .. but

  • Trump is right!

  • desperation, how many years has he been contesting for the office?

  • Mental illness at it’s peak!

  • if tsvangson did that in Zim in 2008, whoa u know

  • I now know where Trump was coming from. He was right after all.

  • arsene arikuita arsenal yake…ukuwo kenyatta anga asvika pakuda kuita kenya yake futi

  • Trump.Africans gv them money they kill each other.They lk sex.# can u blame him pple

  • Thats the beginning of Kenyas problems i see a civil war in the near future

