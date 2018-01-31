PoliticsFeaturedNews

Justice Priscilla Chigumba appointed ZEC chairperson

15,061 15

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday appointed High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba the new Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson.

Justice Priscilla Chigumba
Justice Priscilla Chigumba

In a letter, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda advised Justice Chigumba of her appointment to the position.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe having consulted with the Judicial service Commission and the committee on standing rules and orders has the pleasure to appoint you as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission with immediate effect. You will be sworn in as Chairperson of the ZEC at State house tomorrow at 10 am,” reads the letter dated 31 January 2018.

You might also like More from author

  • Wow this one normally does the right thing i hope she won’t be corrupted

  • Better let’s hope haashande akaiswa pfuti pahuro nana boys vepa Inkomo barracks

  • congrats chigumba

  • Lan

    Congrats Justice P Chigumba

  • I dont get it,are these entities not supposed to be independent and conduct elections for such posts? Is the President supposed to hand pick whoever he deems fit for the post?

    • I wonder how this country operates really. Zanu pulling all springs even where they shouldn’t be. Hameno ngavatonge nyika yavo isina maHuman Rights

    • The constitution empowers the president to appoint the chairperson from one of the high court judges who are all presumably independent

  • I just wanted to ask the same questions too..

  • Congratulations, makorokoto, amhlope High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba on your new post.

  • I am looking for a driving job I have a class 2 drivers licence plus defensive contact 0715560411

  • NGOBA YINI

  • Zanu is clever