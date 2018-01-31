Granny jailed over python skin

By Michael Magoronga

A Chiwundura communal lands grandmother will serve an effective nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty to possessing python skin.

Jesika Matsikidze (60) of Chemukuyu Village under Chief Chiwundura appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Livard Philemon last week facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Management Act, which prohibits anyone from possessing endangered species without a licence.

In passing sentence, Mr Philemon said it was common knowledge that if one had to keep such a trophy, they should have a permit. In her defence, Matsikidze told the court that she used the python skin for her traditional rituals and for healing purposes.

“I use it for my rituals and as medicine. I was not aware that I have to get a licence to keep the python skin,” she said.

Matsikidze denied killing the reptile, saying she bought the skin from another woman whose identity she did not reveal in court. The skin, which weighed 0,63kgs, measuring 2,03 metres and valued at $2 000, was found hanging in Matsikidze’s bedroom by police detectives.

For the State, Mr Nyasha Ndoro told the court that the matter came to light on January 18 this year. The court heard that on the day, police detectives were searching Matsikidze’s house on a separate case when they discovered the python skin hanging in her bedroom.

Matsikidze failed to produce a licence for the trophy upon request by the detectives, leading to her arrest. The python skin was produced in court as an exhibit. The Herald