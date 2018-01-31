Citizen ReportsLocalNews

Granny jailed over python skin

By Michael Magoronga

A Chiwundura communal lands grandmother will serve an effective nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty to possessing python skin.

HIV positive prostitute (58) jailed 20 years for raping 6-year-old boyJesika Matsikidze (60) of Chemukuyu Village under Chief Chiwundura appeared before Kwekwe Magistrate Mr Livard Philemon last week facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Management Act, which prohibits anyone from possessing endangered species without a licence.

In passing sentence, Mr Philemon said it was common knowledge that if one had to keep such a trophy, they should have a permit. In her defence, Matsikidze told the court that she used the python skin for her traditional rituals and for healing purposes.

“I use it for my rituals and as medicine. I was not aware that I have to get a licence to keep the python skin,” she said.

Matsikidze denied killing the reptile, saying she bought the skin from another woman whose identity she did not reveal in court. The skin, which weighed 0,63kgs, measuring 2,03 metres and valued at $2 000, was found hanging in Matsikidze’s bedroom by police detectives.

For the State, Mr Nyasha Ndoro told the court that the matter came to light on January 18 this year. The court heard that on the day, police detectives were searching Matsikidze’s house on a separate case when they discovered the python skin hanging in her bedroom.

Matsikidze failed to produce a licence for the trophy upon request by the detectives, leading to her arrest. The python skin was produced in court as an exhibit. The Herald

  • She is just a granny let her go with caution or sweep the streets for a month or so

  • our justice deliverance system stinks. 9 yrs for possession of python skin and community service for infanticide. Zvakafa zvemuno muZim

  • Yet mbavha dzine mamansion nemari dzevanhu are walking free mandela kkkkk

  • Mitemo inobata zvedu isu varombo.

  • A man who killed his father has been jailed for 4 years.
    A woman possessing a Python skin Jailed for 9 years ?????
    Isn’t something wrong somewhere ?? A grandmother for that matter !!!!

  • Good start to $15 000 000 000 recovery

  • But kaa gogo havana mhosva ava

  • Haa mitemo iyi yakaiswa nani chaizvo? Even pa constitution outreach prog hatina kumbobvunzwa ma rabishi akadaro! Wat justice is there ipapa? Haa nonsense mhani!

  • ,that law of python skin should be removed from our statutes becoz our culture recognizes it. Such skins were kept by ancestors

  • ,jailing our granny who is a spiritualist and expect rains, no ways. We are breaching our culture by far

  • Help Age iripi nhai to fight for release of the Granny.how unfair..also legal aid please so something ..this is not fair.release the granny

  • Vamwe wakanzi hawana mhosva wakaba mari dzinemumvuri,uyo gogo une hake ganda renyoka motomupinza mukati kwe9 yrs here.please please paonei ipapo