Church sues firm in property deal

By Daniel Nemukuyu and Nokutenda Chiyangwa

The Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Park Town Circuit, has sued Samuelson Investments Private Limited alongside Patrick Munyaradzi Mahari over a mishandled property transfer deal which dates back seven years.

The church, which is being represented by Messrs Moyo and Jera Legal Practitioners, filed an application at the High Court on January 26 seeking an order for the respondents, Mahari and Samuelson Investments to transfer to them a piece of land which is situated in the district of Salisbury, Stand 2843 Township of Subdivision M.

The property in question measures about 540 square metres and was attained by the church at a price of $11 250. Samuelson Investments sold the piece of land to the church in April 2011 and agreed to transfer ownership of the piece of land to the Methodist Church within a reasonable period of time.

In spite of the agreement, the sellers of the property became evasive towards the church’s efforts to get them to sign the required documents for the property transfer as well as to attend to the Zimra requirements for the issuance of the Capital Gains Tax Clearance Certificate.

Therefore, the Methodist church has resolved to make an application to court to possibly compel the seller (Samuelson Investments) to immediately transfer ownership of the property, failure of which would result in the Sheriff of the High Court signing all the necessary documents for transfer to be effected.

“The 2nd Respondent be and is hereby ordered to sign all the necessary papers to enable the Applicant to take transfer of the aforementioned property within 10 days of the service of this order on the 1st Respondent,” reads the applicant’s affidavit. The Herald