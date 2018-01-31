Accountant steals $400k, builds school

By Tendai Rupapa

An accountant at a State-owned enterprise, which falls under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, reportedly stole about $400 000 from his employer and built a school in Goromonzi.

Isaac Sinosi (69) also bought three vehicles. He allegedly installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) at his homestead, fenced the whole area and bought a generator using the stolen money. Sinosi is employed by the Mining Promotion Corporation (Pvt) Ltd, a State-owned enterprise which explores strategic minerals on behalf of the Government.

He is a senior surveyor who doubled as an acting accountant. Sinosi on Monday appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with theft. According to the State, the company gets its operational funds from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

The court heard that Sinosi was the only employee with access to the company’s mobile banking pin number and was one of the signatories to the company’s bank account.

The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on January 22, the acting Chief Executive Officer Mr Tapiwa Nyakutukwa received mobile banking alert messages that the company had made two transactions debiting the account $800.

He enquired with Sinosi and one of the accountants Webster Taudzai and they both denied any knowledge of the transactions. It is the State’s case that Mr Nyakutukwa requested for a bank statement and discovered that between May 2017 and January this year, Sinosi had transferred money from the company’s bank account to his personal bank accounts.

Internal investigations revealed that Sinosi had allegedly stolen money from the company’s bank account and used it to pay creditors, bought building materials for both his house and a private school he is running at his homestead in Goromonzi.

It was discovered that Sinosi allegedly installed CCTV at his homestead, fenced the whole area and bought a generator. He is said to have used part of the money to buy three motor vehicles – a Mercedes Benz, Toyota Noah and a Toyota IST, the court heard.

Sinosi allegedly stole $379 822. On January 26, Sinosi reported for duty as usual only to run away after getting wind of the investigations. He drove to Goromonzi where he sought refuge. Police detectives proceeded to Goromonzi where Sinosi tried to flee, but was arrested. The Herald