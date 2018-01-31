8-year-old girl found hanged at children’s home

An eight-year-old girl, who was living at the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) Children’s Home in Arena Park,Chatsworth is alleged to have committed suicide on Sunday.

According to police reports, it is alleged that the child hanged herself.

ABH Board Secretary, Nirode Bramdaw, told POST that the board management, staff and residents were very saddened by the loss of the child,which is the first in the history of the establishment.

” What has happened is a great tragedy, this is also the first loss in since the home was established in 1921.”

He added that he could comment further on the issue.

“We have handed over the case to the Department of Social Development and South African Police Service for further investigation,” said Bramdaw.

KwaZulu Natal provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, confirmed the incident.

“Chatsworth SAPS are investigating an inquest docket and circumstances around the incident,”she said. IOL