Weutonga retraces the past in new album

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Afro jazz sensation Edith Weutonga has decided to expresses her tragic past life experiences through her new gospel album titled “Madalitso” (I am Blessed). The diva who making a comeback after a five year sabbatical says the eight track album described how God delivered her in dark moments when she thought it was over.

“I am really amazed by God’s love over my life. I took me years to come up with this album because I didn’t know how best to express my gratitude in form of music. I survived a tragic accident that almost claimed my life. I was in comma for some weeks but here I am today,” she said joyfully. She also recounts how family and friends helped her to raise money that was needed for open heart surgery for his son Madalitso.

“I encountered another difficult situation when I was told by doctors that my son needed to undergo a heart surgery in India that needed money. My friends in the music industry helped me a lot to raise that money and that operation was successful. That is why I am saying in this album I am blessed,” Weutonga said.

The album is appealing to different ethnic groups as the songs are in Shona, English, Ndebele and Nyanja. Some of the songs on the album include “Bonga”, “Kuregerera”, “Madalitso”, “Ng’thembe Kuwe” and “Love” among others. She said the title track is a dedication to everyone who has walked with her through her good and bad times. The “Mukaranga” hit-maker said she plans to have a live dvd recording of the album in March.

“I am planning to have a live DVD recording of this album end of March so that even those that fail to attend my shows sometimes for various reasons can get to see my performance in the comfort of their homes. My fans should also look forward to new videos that I will be releasing later this year,” she said.

Weutonga last dropped an album in 2013 titled “Kwacha” with the previous being “Utonga” in 2010. The musician is currently a final year student at Midlands State University where she is studying for a degree in Music Business, Musicology and Technology. The Herald