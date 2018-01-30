Rihanna does the ‘Gwara Gwara’ during Grammy performance

The Barbados singer Rihanna wowed the audience when she danced a South African original move, the ‘Gwara Gwara’.

Rihanna took to the stage after DJ Khaled, in a fuchsia studded dress as she performed the hit, Wild Thoughts at the 60th Grammy Award show held at Madison Square.

She showed a few moves that resembled South African favourites, the most distinctive being the ‘Gwara Gwara’, which was part of the group’s choreography.

The Anti singer delivered a sultry performance along male dancers which sent the crowd into loud cheers.

In South Africa, the dance move was originally created by the well-known DJ Bongz, The DJ has since tagged both Rihanna and DJ Khaled for dancing like him.

She rocked the dance move alongside her stage dancers. – eNCA