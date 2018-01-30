ReligiousDiasporaFeaturedLocal

Prophet Uebert Angel wealth EXPOSED

68,644 111

By Staff Reporter

Flamboyant preacher Uebert Angel is a man who divides opinion. While some see arrogance others see confidence, while some see flamboyance others see a cunning and shrewd businessman. 

Prophet Uebert Angel seen here with his wife Beverly and four kids
Uebert Angel seen here with his wife Beverly and four kids

Where there appears little debate is that the young Masvingo- born, British national whose growth to prominence has been predicated on him being a charismatic man of the cloth, is a filthy rich multi-millionaire, living in the United Kingdom.

At various sermons in his ‘Spirit Embassy: The Good News Church’, Angel keeps repeating one mantra, that church leaders must not rely on offerings from their congregation but should rather start businesses that are capable of financing their churches and ministries.

So is Angel walking the talk or simply pulling the wool over our eyes? Nehanda Radio investigates the man and his money. Just how much is the ‘Man of God’ worth? Which businesses is he running? How many cars does he have? How many houses? Where does the bulk of his money come from?

Mansion in Lincoln, UK (Value $4 million)

Prominent preacher Uebert Angel and wife Beverly share a loving moment in their 14 acre private garden at their massive mansion home in the United Kingdom.
Prominent preacher Uebert Angel and wife Beverly share a loving moment in their 14 acre private garden at their massive mansion home in the United Kingdom.

Last year Angel splashed out on a massive mansion in Lincoln, UK that has a 14 acre private garden including an impressive three lakes that have rare fish that cost thousands of dollars. Sifting through records of property sales we estimate the house was bought for around $2 million as a box structure and will be worth around $4 million when renovations are done.

Furniture for the Uebert Angel mansion being delivered by arguably one of the most expensive shops in the UK, Harrods
Furniture for the Uebert Angel mansion being delivered by arguably one of the most expensive shops in the UK, Harrods

Sources tell Nehanda Radio ‘the prophet’ as many of his million of followers refer to him is installing versace tiles throughout the house, gold plated bathrooms and toilets, a dedicated cinema room, 8 seater jacuzzi and a swimming pool. As you can see from the above picture, furniture for his home is being delivered from Harrods, arguably one of the most expensive shops in the UK.

Uebert Angel admires his mansion
Uebert Angel admires his mansion

As you will see from more of our pictures, the property has an equally impressive three-bedroom guest house/garage. We have also been able to verify that he owns several properties in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bulgaria and the United States of America.

Other Residential Properties (Value $20 million)

His Sam Barkeley Construction company recently bought an electric power station in Sleaford Town Centre which they have started demolishing in order to build houses for sale. We estimate that the total sum of his real estate projects is around $20 million. This includes a total of 300 properties in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bulgaria, United Kingdom and the United States of America. 

Helicopter parked outside Uebert Angel's mansion
Helicopter parked outside Uebert Angel’s mansion

Commercial Building in Birmingham (Value $1 million)

Angel recently bought a 1200 seater theatre in Birmingham, UK to add to his portfolio of convention centres around the world. The building is estimated at around $1 million.

Luxury Vehicles – estimated at 47 (Value $5 million)

The preacher loves to travel in style. He has a reported collection of 47 vehicles around the world which include a Lamborghini worth nearly $281 000, Black Badge Rolls Royce, a Mercedes coupe, an SL 500 new shape Mercedes, Audi Q7 and a Spyder F3 CAN -AM special series worth about $25 000. 

Uebert Angel seen with his Spyder F3 CAN -AM special series worth about $25 000
Uebert Angel seen with his Spyder F3 CAN -AM special series worth about $25 000
Beverly Angel seen here with a Lamborghini sports car bought for her by her husband
Beverly Angel seen here with a Lamborghini sports car bought for her by her husband
Beverly Angel steps out of a Black Badge Rolls Royce
Beverly Angel steps out of a Black Badge Rolls Royce

Business Portfolio (value $10 million)

Angel is a former finance lecturer with two degrees in Finance from Salford University in Britain, a postgraduate in Education from Bolton University and at the time of writing, a pending Masters’ degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh(Napier).

In 2005 he founded the Club Millionaire Limited, described by Forbes Magazine as “providing services to the cash-rich but time-poor individuals around the globe.” He is also the founder of The Millionaire Academy, a project that aims to mentor individuals on how to become successful businesspersons.

The holding company is The Angel Organisation whose main administrations are now being operated under the name The Billion group. It has interests in several projects including a Bank, Sam Barkeley Construction, Atom Mobile, Picasso Hotels and another soon to launched project involving resorts. But as revealed in his interview with Nehanda TV almost 4 years ago, Prophet Angel’s real passion is property and that’s his goose that lays the golden egg.

Generosity and charity work

Uebert Angel donated $100k Range Rover in May 2013
Uebert Angel donated $100k Range Rover in May 2013

In May 2013, as covered previously by Nehanda Radio, Angel surprised one of his followers on a Sunday when he handed him the keys to a brand new Range Rover Sport worth over US$100 000. The car came with personalised number plates, “PSALM 23:5”.

The Mercedes Uebert Angel bought for Mudiwa

In 2013, Prophet Angel bought a Mercedes Benz C200 Kompressor for his spiritual son, musician Mudiwa Mutandwa. The gift he said was in recognition of Mudiwa’s impressive musical year that saw him bagging three awards and ministering the ‘Word of God’ through song.

Alongside his wife Beverly, the patron of Hand of Mercy (now called the Uebert Angel Foundation), they are running the Adopt a School-Adopt A Child programme and aim to help at least 100 000 people by focusing on developing communities rather than individuals. 

In Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia they are building houses for the elderly ‘from the ground up’ using their Sam Barkeley construction company. The flamboyant preacher says he is a strong believer in the ‘Giving Pledge Initiative’, founded by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, which encourages wealthy people to donate at least half of their money to charity.

Uebert Angel and his wife Beverley fed thousands of squatters in the city of Nakodar, India
Uebert Angel and his wife Beverley fed thousands of squatters in the city of Nakodar, India

As reported by Nehanda Radio, in November 2015, Angel and his wife Beverly fed thousands of squatters in the city of Nakodar, India. Under the banner of the Uebert Angel Foundation, the husband and wife team, with the help of volunteers could be seen in video footage moving around with buckets of food feeding squatters who were lined up on the road.

Conclusion

Several years ago media reports in Zimbabwe put Prophet Angel’s wealth at around $60 million. He was however quick to dismiss the figure. Our own estimates based on the value of his private homes, business properties, value of luxury cars and value of companies is slightly over $40 million. While estimating the personal wealth of individuals can never be 100 percent, our figures are not far off.

Uebert Angel
Uebert Angel

So does he live by his mantra that church leaders must not rely on offerings from their congregation but should rather start businesses that are capable of financing their churches and ministries? That conclusion can only be made by you the reader.

  • Privelage Ndlovu

    Zimbos need to just work on their own lives not concentrate on Uebert Angel’s life. This man grinds

  • Sharon Chivasa

    Muchingovukura Angel achingopupura

    • TSM Season 7 –

      nhai zvenyi achingoba zvake

  • Susan Kamushana

    Like Angel or hate him the man has class and grinds hard

  • anyone who thinks of making millions he will come to Zimbabwe disguised as a prophet coz many empty headed people lives there they prefer giving those crooks money vabereki vavo vachitambura kumusha ozoda kuti Mwari akukomborere pakadaro

    • How much did he take away from you?

    • the day yu will become my accountant or my attorney that’s where i will tell yu how much

    • Then you don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re just an empty headed dude just as you’ve mentioned above.

    • Even dollar iroro kuba

    • Read the whole link semunhu akapedza form 4 . Then you comment or criticise constructively not just coming up and call people ’empty headed or crooks’ .

    • Thomas Mugari Goreraza how much did he take away from you? Dofo

    • Imi munogona ka imi vana banda

    • Munezivo chaiyo isu matofo tiri dii

    • But material unoziva chii ? Mari yandiinayo neudofo hwatinoudzwa nevamwe aaaaaah iwe ndopaunoona kut Mwari anopa shuwa zvisinei nekufunda kkkkkkk ma professional vachiratidzira isu tichiitsvaga siku nesikati

    • Ana banda ndimi makadyiswa nembavha idzodzo moswera muchida kungodzivhikirira

    • Material Man usaudze vanhu nhema hakuna muZimba anoburitsa cash pasina zvaaona.Form yo chch today uone tikauyako

    • Luke Emmanuel Banda hu tha hell do u think u r that u defend this criminal. U r tha empty headed zombie so to speak

    • are u saying in UK n America they are no mega churches?

      they are ppl lyk Bishop TD Jakes,Joel Osteen,Joyce Mayor,Pastor Creflo Dollar,Bishop Noel Jones with mega churches and crowds in America and UK…evn African preachers like Pastor Mathew Ashmalowo hav migrated to the UK frm Nigeria.And they are very successful in the UK….Uerbert Angel wacho last month akato poster pic aine ma crowds ku London mu church make….

      Ndo ka kwamunoti kune vanhu vaka dzidza vasiri empty headed ku Europe ne America ,ko vanenge vachi tsvagei muna church avo….

    • @Im a tolerant person who don’t judge by just reading the headline and comment. I’m defending him because I know hin in person not Facebook. So get your ignorance in order Tungamirai Josef Musiyani

    • I still remember this guy saying he was very broke in the UK

    • Ko iye Mwari anongonamatwa munhu achiita zvese zvese here kunamata Mwari kuteerera kururamisira kwete kuzofunga Mwari musi we Sunday chete nyamba anenge ave kugaya cash

    • Ko iye Mwari anongonamatwa munhu achiita zvese zvese here kunamata Mwari kuteerera kururamisira kwete kuzofunga Mwari musi we Sunday chete nyamba anenge ave kugaya cash

    John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is how a thief thinks. With no part of his money anorwadziwa with other people's way of giving

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is how a thief thinks. With no part of his money anorwadziwa with other people’s way of giving

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is how a thief thinks. With no part of his money anorwadziwa with other people’s way of giving

  • Haaaaaa uyo kutsvaga mari chete kwete kuti hanzi prophet waani

    • Go hang yourself

    • Handiite zvamunoita kudzinza kwenyu munhu washe

    John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

  • After reading your story, i still don’t get it….whats wrong in the Prophet being in business? isn’t it actually good since it benefits the church & the needy eating of the Uebert Angel Foundation?

    • Yu know wat pple who were born in poverty thy want to see evryone in poverty.a man of shld be rich yes

    • Unonyepa hama yangu isu tinahwo hupfumi uhu

    • Thomas read again the article youve just read, its simple english…it even tells you howthe Prophet has reached out to people. i can testify to that because i have seen it happen and up to date so many being fed. isnt you believe in google more than the bible itself, you can google and still get the news on how he has reached out to many for example he reached out to Zambia immediately after the cholera outbreak

    • like your humor

    • by the way church is business

    • Prophets are allowed to do buseness wen yu go to church listen to the wiord nd the teachings yu wil grow in the sprit

    • Vana Thomas siyanai nezvamusingazivi

  • Frank Lyn and Simbarashe Charumbira hello

  • If anyone think starting a church will make you rich try opening one. there are no barriers to entry you just need a bible.

  • The big question should be how did he get started? Was it his own cash or money from his church followers . Either way he is a wise investor

  • I see a thief in this dude

    • I see an ignorant fish taking a nap on a beach in you.

    • You don’t even have data to open that link.

    • Ko unondituka ndatuka iwe here nhai mwanangu kkkkkkkkk iyi imbavha iyi Ubert mudzaniri imbavha wangu

    • To a thief everyone is a thief. You are a thief who hasn’t been caught only

    • Tingatii hedu

    • Havagoni kuratidza HUMWARI kuvanhu ndozvonoratidza kuti vanoreva nhema ava ha ha hameno ikoko

    • Apa biz kutituka vachivhikirira mbavha

    • It’s an insult to accuse someone to be a thief when you do not know nothing about him. Calling you ignorant is not an insult but a fact based on your post.
      Tungamirai Josef Musiyani

    • Go to hell u headless chicken bunch of silly nonsense

    • Go to hell u headless chicken bunch of silly nonsense

    • Zvabaya moyo ka gudu.

    • A heedless chicken is profitable to Chicken Inn than an ignorant fish jumping on shores to warm itself.
      Tungamirai Josef Musiyani
      Musangovukura zvamusingazivi

    • Iwe unoti he is a thief chiii chako chawakabirwa? Ukazoregerei kumhan’ara kumapurisa???

    • Mbuya vako ndivo vanovukura

    John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is still happening up to now

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is still happening up to now

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. This is still happening up to now

  • blessing

    For sure men and women of God should not rely of offerings, keep on working hard Angel chimbodzokai paZim mumbotifuridzirawo zvimwe

    • Shawn Muchirahondo

      the same thing i was saying ,we should stop worrying wether he is false or not if his money is real then give the man a platform in zimbabwe our country may change ,the people who build australia were shuttered out of uk

  • ROBERT NYAGWAYA

    After reading your story, i still don’t get it….whats wrong in the Prophet being in business? isn’t it actually good since it benefits the church & the needy eating of the Uebert Angel Foundation? lately he reached out to the cholera stricken Zambia, he feeds thousands across the globe, built houses for the homeless…

  • Haaaaaa kana ndakamboona vanhu vanokakavadzana ka aaaaaah mazim tripa front .tinozongowirirana mumagroup eporno chete

  • no church wll raise sch amount of mney wthin sch a period..ane mari yake haisi mhosva yekuti vamwe havana kana kobo..ngatingotendai Mwari nekugonesa muporofita…ndiyo inonzi kingdom lifestyle..who said men of God shuld b poor or a child of God…sometimes ignorance cost mch

  • This guy akangwara anotswaga mari zviri simati

    • John 12:5 Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? 12:6 This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. You are thief that’s all

  • He is rich to give

  • This man is a big business person

  • Bianca Masara

    Ko bhuru raona here kuti kwaita rimwe bhuru iro rinenge rinorema because pamaproperties apo panyanya apo nevaya vekuverenga bhutsu mukitchen hukurai tinzwe iro Bhuru remasvingo iro

  • Bianca Masara

    Dai President vedu vatiunzirawo vanhu vakadai vazoinvester munyika medu

  • Simbi Mushayabasa

    dai vana angel vari ma leaders e government we could have been successful as a country ,the man has brains

  • Tinoe

    Mudhara akanyanya uyo ummmm tange tanzwa nana wicknel vachitiverengera shangu apa kana achizviti musoja ngaajambe Angel akurema pafair pafair

    • Shawn Muchirahondo

      taurai henyu tsano

  • Tanyaradzwa Mugova

    given the chance to live the life this guy has i dont mind maybe zimbos we should stop fighting our own successful people ,angels followers cannot be fools all of them

  • Tinoe

    mudhara makanyanya tange tanzwa nanaWicknel vekuverengera bhutsu mukitchen kana arimusoja ngaajambe. Pafair pafair Angel anoziva kutsvaga mari

  • Shawn Muchirahondo

    i dont really follow this prophet or pastor but one thing i see here this man knows about business somehow ,we need this people in zimbabwe to contribute to the building of the country but zimbos we like fighting what we dont understand

  • Luke 19:13 And he called his ten servants, and delivered them ten pounds, and said unto them, Occupy till I come.

    If you are offended in Prophet Angel getting rich and richer every minute this is the scripture he is just fulfilling occupying wealth till Jesus comes back… #GOODNEWS

  • Nonhlahla

    Money answereth all things so let him look for more and as a responsible man with a family he has to work hard.

  • Masvingo hamudaro shuwa,we brag of high standards of education yet we use it for such acts nxa

  • TSM Season 7 –

    zvine basa rei izvozvi tsek..

    • Chipo Yeukai Grahams

      ko imiwo mabatwa nei tsvagai yenyu idzo ponography dzamuno displayer pama profile penyu hapana ambokubatai batai nezvazvo

      • TSM Season 7 –

        kk chipo une Gambi here uuye kuno ndimbokuisa uchemerere kkkk

  • Muchingohura Angel achingoita mari just try to form you own church if you think he is getting money from church

  • Remember he is a responsible man like any other man so you don’t have to rely on offerings even if you are a man of God work hard. After Adam sinned unto God, God told him you will eat from your sweat so what wrong with people. AFRICAN MIND you want to believe in Pastors who are coming to church ridding a bicycle.

  • Sammy Mapisa

    Nehanda unoda zviro iwe chimbosiya munhu adye yake iwe shanda yako ,i dont see the use of this article .ini ndotoda number dzake ,Angel please i need some cash if u can help nhamo yandinayo ma1

  • As you said he has degrees and legitimate companies that he runs and he gives tirelessly. Then you hear some fool saying he stole from who now? The prophet is rich why don’t people grow up and learn that church is not a business but a calling for him he finances his church through his businesses not the other way round. May God give him more. All you haters hamusati matanga muchanyatsosvotwa kusvika marutsa.

    #GOODNEWS

  • Patience

    Nehanda radio always exposes Angel so u exposed Salah Mawanei

  • Keep it rolling man and put zim on the map,you my man

  • Jongwe Jay

    Uebert Angel this and that tatoneta nemi nehanda please ita maserious ,vanamugabe vaikubirai makasvinura Angel is an entrepreneur ko zvaipei kuita mari putseke mhani tipeiwo news kwadzo,

    • Chipo Yeukai Grahams

      hahah

  • What do y expect emuntwuni with a phd in finance uyazi to use his money nd invest it wisely although uyabe robha izithutha

  • If you calculate your own amount that you put in your church basket, will your Pastor ever be rich like this? Let this man enjoy the benefits of his own hardwork in his own companies.

    • Say it Letty

    • kkkk ma 10cents like yu are buying ice lolo

    • The way these guys write that Men of God take people’s money its like they used to go to church and they would put $100,000 in the basket in every service. Judge by your own offering whether somebody can become a millionaire by it.

  • Uye chinoratidza kuti uyu munhu Wa Mwari unonzwa matauriro ake kune vamwe vanhu zvino ava vanotorafura uye havanokuzvininipisa wozoti Jesu pakadaro

    • For your own information when he was in zim he gave more than 100 cars and I was one of the beneficiaries and Im in protocol as well. So most of the things that happens I will be there. Of all the money I gave to him as my seed I have never got it from you. I worked for it. It’s better to be silent if you don’t know anything. At one point and time the church was giving a offering of $2.500 per week and per month $10.000 and at that place we were paying $20.000 every month. So where was the other $10.000? And there was water bills power bills. We have workers who are full time who needs to be payed as we. So if you find time ukwane. And again I’m known to use my hands to deal with people like you home and away

  • Ukagara uchitarisa zvirimu ndiro yemumwe, ucharoya… Siyanai nemari dzevanhu vanogona kutsvaga bhegi…

  • Chipo Yeukai Grahams

    sando dzenyu prophet my husband follows you ,i think a lot of people misunderstand u ,you are a mog who just knows how to make his money and treat your wife good spoiling her etc its a dream for every woman .zimbos please lets promote our own people doing well. nehanda i dont think your headline is ok for someone who is a mog

  • Chibaba icho

  • But how do you say you exposed the wealth of someone by taking pictures off their social media accounts and act like they were being hidden somewhere?

  • Vanwe vanhu varikutaurisa vanenge vachatoidawo mari yacho kokungonobvunzawo makazviitawoseyi muiwane mari iyi

  • He got his money b4 starting a church.

  • Iyi nyaya ndeyekunyepa ah.kwayi 2 degrees in finance blah blah blah

  • Nehanda when you don’t have news you advertise Angel free ads keep them rolling nothing will change

  • Idya mariyako iwe Angie ndiwe wadii

  • Please give credit where it’s due. He helps the needy everyday. He feeds thousands of orphans and old people. Every Sunday after service old people from old people’s home have a meal and they are ferried to and fro the old people’s home to attend church, who does that! Chakanaka Chakanaka mukaka haurungwe.

  • Vnhu thts y muchipedzisira makuenda kun’anga mutumba tusina denga ,

  • HK

    Wow that is some substantial financial muscle. Inspired.

  • Nehanda Radio mucharamba muchiukura muchingoukura muchingoukura muchingoukura , Prophet Angel voramba vachingoita mari ,vachingoita mari, vachingoita mari….you should ask yourself why the Man does not respond to all these reports, the reason its because h is busy making money….
    And also get your facts right, obvious Prophet Angel has a Rolls Royce but the Black one you just mentioned it belongs to Major 1 who you cant even stop from making millions….
    Poverty makes you guys write about Prophet Angel.. Whoever wrote and Edited this,you are broke and you still being used by someone to write such Posts..SORY FOR YOU..
    More Enemies More Table..
    This year you shall understand why its the Year Of the Pillar Of Fire

    #GoodNewsRevolution
    #ThePillarOfFire
    #LongLiveUerbertAndBebeAngel

