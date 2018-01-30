Prophet Uebert Angel wealth EXPOSED

By Staff Reporter

Flamboyant preacher Uebert Angel is a man who divides opinion. While some see arrogance others see confidence, while some see flamboyance others see a cunning and shrewd businessman.

Where there appears little debate is that the young Masvingo- born, British national whose growth to prominence has been predicated on him being a charismatic man of the cloth, is a filthy rich multi-millionaire, living in the United Kingdom.

At various sermons in his ‘Spirit Embassy: The Good News Church’, Angel keeps repeating one mantra, that church leaders must not rely on offerings from their congregation but should rather start businesses that are capable of financing their churches and ministries.

So is Angel walking the talk or simply pulling the wool over our eyes? Nehanda Radio investigates the man and his money. Just how much is the ‘Man of God’ worth? Which businesses is he running? How many cars does he have? How many houses? Where does the bulk of his money come from?

Mansion in Lincoln, UK (Value $4 million)

Last year Angel splashed out on a massive mansion in Lincoln, UK that has a 14 acre private garden including an impressive three lakes that have rare fish that cost thousands of dollars. Sifting through records of property sales we estimate the house was bought for around $2 million as a box structure and will be worth around $4 million when renovations are done.

Sources tell Nehanda Radio ‘the prophet’ as many of his million of followers refer to him is installing versace tiles throughout the house, gold plated bathrooms and toilets, a dedicated cinema room, 8 seater jacuzzi and a swimming pool. As you can see from the above picture, furniture for his home is being delivered from Harrods, arguably one of the most expensive shops in the UK.

As you will see from more of our pictures, the property has an equally impressive three-bedroom guest house/garage. We have also been able to verify that he owns several properties in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bulgaria and the United States of America.

Other Residential Properties (Value $20 million)

His Sam Barkeley Construction company recently bought an electric power station in Sleaford Town Centre which they have started demolishing in order to build houses for sale. We estimate that the total sum of his real estate projects is around $20 million. This includes a total of 300 properties in Botswana, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Bulgaria, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Commercial Building in Birmingham (Value $1 million)

Angel recently bought a 1200 seater theatre in Birmingham, UK to add to his portfolio of convention centres around the world. The building is estimated at around $1 million.

Luxury Vehicles – estimated at 47 (Value $5 million)

The preacher loves to travel in style. He has a reported collection of 47 vehicles around the world which include a Lamborghini worth nearly $281 000, Black Badge Rolls Royce, a Mercedes coupe, an SL 500 new shape Mercedes, Audi Q7 and a Spyder F3 CAN -AM special series worth about $25 000.

Business Portfolio (value $10 million)

Angel is a former finance lecturer with two degrees in Finance from Salford University in Britain, a postgraduate in Education from Bolton University and at the time of writing, a pending Masters’ degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh(Napier).

In 2005 he founded the Club Millionaire Limited, described by Forbes Magazine as “providing services to the cash-rich but time-poor individuals around the globe.” He is also the founder of The Millionaire Academy, a project that aims to mentor individuals on how to become successful businesspersons.

The holding company is The Angel Organisation whose main administrations are now being operated under the name The Billion group. It has interests in several projects including a Bank, Sam Barkeley Construction, Atom Mobile, Picasso Hotels and another soon to launched project involving resorts. But as revealed in his interview with Nehanda TV almost 4 years ago, Prophet Angel’s real passion is property and that’s his goose that lays the golden egg.

Generosity and charity work

In May 2013, as covered previously by Nehanda Radio, Angel surprised one of his followers on a Sunday when he handed him the keys to a brand new Range Rover Sport worth over US$100 000. The car came with personalised number plates, “PSALM 23:5”.

In 2013, Prophet Angel bought a Mercedes Benz C200 Kompressor for his spiritual son, musician Mudiwa Mutandwa. The gift he said was in recognition of Mudiwa’s impressive musical year that saw him bagging three awards and ministering the ‘Word of God’ through song.

Alongside his wife Beverly, the patron of Hand of Mercy (now called the Uebert Angel Foundation), they are running the Adopt a School-Adopt A Child programme and aim to help at least 100 000 people by focusing on developing communities rather than individuals.

In Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia they are building houses for the elderly ‘from the ground up’ using their Sam Barkeley construction company. The flamboyant preacher says he is a strong believer in the ‘Giving Pledge Initiative’, founded by billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, which encourages wealthy people to donate at least half of their money to charity.

As reported by Nehanda Radio, in November 2015, Angel and his wife Beverly fed thousands of squatters in the city of Nakodar, India. Under the banner of the Uebert Angel Foundation, the husband and wife team, with the help of volunteers could be seen in video footage moving around with buckets of food feeding squatters who were lined up on the road.

Conclusion

Several years ago media reports in Zimbabwe put Prophet Angel’s wealth at around $60 million. He was however quick to dismiss the figure. Our own estimates based on the value of his private homes, business properties, value of luxury cars and value of companies is slightly over $40 million. While estimating the personal wealth of individuals can never be 100 percent, our figures are not far off.

So does he live by his mantra that church leaders must not rely on offerings from their congregation but should rather start businesses that are capable of financing their churches and ministries? That conclusion can only be made by you the reader.