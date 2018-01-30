Pardoned serial fraudster dupes people of $72 000

By Margaret Matibiri

A serial fraudster who was pardoned during the Presidential amnesty in 2016 is back in court facing more than 10 counts of fraud involving $72 000 after masquerading as a Zimra official and swindling people on the pretext that he could buy cars on their behalf in the authority’s auctions.

Kudzai Nyoka (32) allegedly made people believe the would be a car auction and as a Zimra employee she could buy the cars at a discount. She appeared before magistrate Ms Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday facing six counts of fraud. She also appeared before the same magistrate last week facing several counts of the same nature.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa told the court that Nyoka was convicted in 2012 of fraud charges and was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment before benefiting from amnesty.

It is alleged that on November 17 last year, the complainant Tinashe Mungazi wanted to buy a vehicle and was referred to Nyoka by a friend. Nyoka lied to Mungazi that she was a Zimra employee and that there was a car auction at Zimra.

She sent a catalogue of the cars to be auctioned to Mungazi who chose a Toyota Runx, which was going for $1 500. He gave her the money after she promised to deliver the car after seven days.The court heard that Nyoka failed to deliver the vehicle as promised, prompting Mungazi to make a police report.

It is also alleged that on November 27 last year, Rejoice Mangori was at Goshen Hair Saloon along Nelson Mandela Avenue when she heard her hair dresser speaking to her friend about how Nyoka, whom they referred to as a Zimra employee, was able to assist people to buy goods at Zimra auctions.

Mangori expressed interest in buying a refrigerator and she was linked to Nyoka by her hairstylist Charity. Nyoka advised Mangori to deposit $104 into her Ecocash account.

Nyoka disappeared after receiving the money prompting Mangori to report the matter to the police. The court heard that Nyoka used the same method to swindle other people of their money and she allegedly got away with $71 900. The Herald