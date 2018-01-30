Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Paedophiles must be castrated, says Judge

By Mashudu Netsianda

A High Court judge yesterday renewed calls for the enactment of a law that approves castration as punishment for paedophiles. Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Francis Bere made the remarks as he dismissed an appeal against sentence by Sikunda Dube (57) of Plumtree.

File Picture: Judges observe protocol during the opening of the High Court in Bulawayo

Dube is serving 20 years in jail for raping and impregnating his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter.

Justice Bere, sitting with Justice Martin Makonese during a criminal appeals court condemned men who abuse young girls to quench their sexual appetites, saying perpetrators deserve to be castrated.

The judge’s castration call comes two years after he said wealthy rapists should be forced to part with some of their assets and money, which should go towards paying medical bills and rehabilitation of victims in addition to stiff jail terms.

“You may have destroyed the victim’s future by raping and impregnating her resulting in her being a mother at a tender age. The victim is now facing a burden of single handedly raising the baby.

“Paedophiles that go around sexually abusing minors should be castrated as some form of punishment, which is what legislators are calling for. The court will, therefore, not interfere with the sentencing of the court a quo. Accordingly, the appeal against sentence is dismissed,” ruled Justice Bere.

Dube, who was a self-actor, filed an appeal before Justice Bere challenging his sentence citing the State as the respondent. Dube of Tshibako Village under Chief Bango area was in 2015 convicted of rape by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mrs Sibongile Marondedze and sentenced to 20 years in jail two years of which were conditionally suspended for five years.

In his grounds of appeal, Dube argued that the sentence was too harsh and induced a sense of shock. “The sentence is too harsh and needs to be reviewed. I am a family man, who is also a widower and a sole breadwinner looking after my five children. May justice be tempered with mercy and I pray that the appeal against sentence succeeds,” said Dube.

The State through Mr Whisper Mabaudhi opposed the appeal, arguing that the magistrate did not misdirect herself when she exercised her sentencing discretion. “Appellant was a neighbour to the victim. To compound his blameworthiness, the victim suffered from mental illness and as a result of the rape, the girl became a mother at a tender age,” he said.

Mr Mabaudhi said aggravating circumstances outweighed mitigatory factors. The court heard that sometime in July 2013 at around 6pm, the complainant was herding goats near Dube’s homestead when the accused approached her from behind and grabbed her.

Dube then forced the girl to lie on the ground before he removed her clothes and raped her. He threatened to assault the victim if she reported the matter to anyone before freeing her. The victim did not reveal her ordeal to anyone and the matter came to light when she started developing pregnancy symptoms.

On being quizzed by her uncle and mother she disclosed the rape. A report was made to the police leading to Dube’s arrest. In 2015 Senators, in their quest to end child marriages, demanded that Government enacts laws that approve castration as punishment for anyone who sleeps with a child below the age of 18.

They also insisted that parents or guardians, who accept lobola from men, who marry under-age children, should face prosecution together with the culprits. The Herald

  • That’s barbaric, how would you punish bad by doing bad.

  • What if later you discover he was innocent will you put them back. Just send them to prison.

  • He must resign ,thats inhuman ,Zimbabwe is not an Islamic State.

  • Yes
    Coz punishment must be harsh.

  • The judge is an idiot…

  • Then we will become a Moslem nation because that’s martial law. Sometimes all evidence can point at someone buy yet they are not the one who did it.

    • Thatd why we have courts of all to ascetain the evidencd before conviction

    • The courts are not 100% so i don’t agree with extreme sentences like death etc.

    • Bring on Sharia law especially when rape is concerned.

  • Mhata

  • mmmm i jus got confused vamwe hatina kudzidza/abanye asifundanga can smeone help me by explaining what paedophile means plizz help

    • Pedophilia or paedophilia is a psychiatric disorder in which an adult or older adolescent experiences a primary or exclusive sexual attraction to children Before the age at which a person begins puberty

    • ooooh i get it now thnx Theo

    • Thnx Mudombe Theo-ph’elous Machona

  • There needs to be an overall operation at changing the way men and women are treating each other and then how they deal with problems and then how they talk to their children about life and other people.
    In my personal experience I have seen mothers telling children how to disrespect certain people or places and the property, and then police end up stopping the riots or demonstrations etc. And this behaviour comes from a home culture of trying to assert yourself against another group in society.
    A lot of this sexual deviation comes from demonstrating power over others usually someone weaker, and the seduction of young people is just another abuse of power in a world where “might is right”, as long as nobody else gets to know.

  • TSM Season 7 –

    chekai Blambi and cook it and then the Paedophiles must it it till it finishes then close his Mukosho with Glue..

  • vamwe havana brain so, tangai kuzviita pari

  • I fully concur with justice Bere. He is an enlightened jurist.

    • I think he is an emotional jurist castration is not in line with restorative justice which is the current trend globally.I think he has been reading too much of Sharia law literature 😂😂😂😂😂

    • Is our justice system restorative or punitive? I thought ours was the latter so as part of the punishment, we may as well crush rapists’s balls. I love the idea.

  • am i support e idea judge… lets go for it.. paedophiles shld be castrated for real

  • Barbaric!

  • Yaa it is very disturbing , imagine a57 year old raping a minor its just as good as murder, moreover a married man .
    Thats being heartless to others children i support this.

  • Murderers are walking free after bribing you the judges.Castration is the only judgement which you consider appropriate.You are sick.

  • Its time rape cases are harshly dealt with once and fof all.this rapists should be indeed castrated for ruining childrens lives either by pregnanting them or infecting them with hiv aids at a tender age.

    • The problem is they are so many people framed by women after fallouts. Rape cases are a bit tricky

    • Yes thats why we have courts and wel educated and trained magistrates anx judges apa apana excuse apa munhu nga castraye akawanikwa nemhoswa esdcially when if comes to the under aged

    • I doubt this could be a law maybe satanic many are in jail they failed to provide proof of defense yes the judges are trained but they need gods wisdom

  • Listen to all this man variku commenter its not surprising at all thats the same sex raping kids and having sexual affairs with under aged girls ndosaka kuzhamba saying he he its harsh saka mukuti kupa mwana ane 3 years chirwee che aids isnt harsh ka ?and the girl child should suffer than the man here haa wait till it happens kwako ndopauchaziva how serious and important this rape issue is .vanhu ngabva castrate uko vadzidze kusamhanyira vana iwo mahure nevakadzi varikitswaga varume vakawandisa kudaro .its time a lesson is taught so that rape cases lessen and man start respecting the girl child.even those parenys vanozotambira mari and not report such cases should be given long harsh sentences as well.good job Mr Judge

    • So what will castrations help? What evidence is there that when castration is enforced it will reduce rape cases? Or harsh sentences will reduce the occurrences? The solutions is empowering those perpetrators find out why they did it educate them. Give them employment and empower the girl child. There is more to this than what meets the eye. Socioeconomic is dead and how do you expect to have a social environment which is functional. Crime thrives where the is poverty and social injustices

    • Blessings Mbuyisa can you blame unemployment on raping a 3 year old child
      You are pathetic and must be investigated because you are showing signs of covering up evil
      Wait till you rape my kid surely the police will come when you are down 6 feet already .
      This is when Sharia law must be used

  • Ma rapists tikukuonai

  • I wish more people talk about how their households are arranged because I think that a lot of children just don’t have a place they can call their own at home. At home each one should have a place they can call their own that must not be violated.

