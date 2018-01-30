OpinionFeatured

Mashona vs AmaNdebele: a legacy of disgusting racism

13,252 396

By Tafi Mhaka

Being born into an Ndebele family in Zimbabwe can be a bewildering, challenging and frustrating affair. If you were born in Bulilima, Matabeleland South, like Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo was, in 1917, you could never become the head of state, because Mashona will never vote for an ethnic Ndebele representative in a presidential election. Yes, that is just the way things are, regrettably: Mashona are proudly racist.

Robert Mugabe seen here with the late Joshua Nkomo
Robert Mugabe seen here with the late Joshua Nkomo

So, if you are a young, imaginative and intelligent Ndebele man or woman, who is making plans for the future, learn to understand that there are unmarked restrictions with respect to what you can achieve in Zimbabwe, regardless of your character, experience and leadership skills. Rule number one is, forget the presidency; you will simply never be good enough for the rabid racists who hail from Mashonaland.

See Mashona have this exclusive arrogance about being Shona, the Shona language, Shona history, and a strong conviction Zimbabwe is a vast Shona kingdom. And they, quite regularly, blame King Mzilikazi And King Lobengula for every possible ill that has afflicted the land since Cecil John Rhodes led a column of European settlers and the British South Africa Company into this beautiful country in the late 18th century.

That is because in the Shona scheme of life and tribal brotherhood, everything comes down to where you live; and sometimes, where you parents or great-grandparents lived in the 1800s. Everything boils down to where your ancestral home is. And everything else is secondary to that which you truly are. So nothing pleases Mashona more than discovering they share the same totem with a new colleague or casual acquaintance.

You could meet somebody new in New York and they would be so excited and consumed with where you are from and far less excited with the substance of your humanity. So they will call you Shumba, Shiri, Soko Murewha, Mhofu, or whatever your totem is, at every twist and turn, and construct idealistic appraisals of your moral character and family values, all based on your totem. Plus, just to get things super right and familiar, they will throw in a strong regional accent in all conversations to cement the budding tribal relationship.

But while I enjoy the camaraderie of close and casual friendships and appreciate the quintessential currency of cultural attachments, beliefs and practices, I have never been comfortable with friendships built on varying levels of ethnic and social discriminations.

Mashona always have this thing about Shona cliques. Which explains why, if you come from Bubi, Tsholotsho, or Nkayi, you will not ever really become friends with people across the racial spectrum that are Shona, unless you learn to speak the Shona language and adopt Shona characteristics.

You can work together, though, share a copy of the Daily News on the bus, make small talk at the airport, exchange pleasantries and say good morning every day, but chances are, you will never go out for drinks on a regular basis, have warm meals at home on weekends and evolve into real friends. You will not let your families form close bonds and certainly never pick each other up from the bus station, share groceries and do the small things that close friends do for each other.

And if you are a Ndebele person who is keen to join the world of politics, please accept that comedians like Gringo and football players such as Knowledge Musona and Tendai Ndoro conceivably stand a better chance of becoming the president of Zimbabwe than accomplished leaders in the mould of Professor Welshman Ncube, Dr. Nkosasana Moyo and Dr. Thokozani Khuphe ever will in this highly intolerant lifetime.

See Mashona always find ways to justify why prominent Ndebele politicians cannot become state presidents: they are never smart enough and eloquent enough for supposedly highly educated and enlightened Shona voters. And if the Ndebele politicians happen to have PHDs in law, history or economics, or extensive experience in business, they are just never streetwise enough or battle-hardened enough for Shona voters.

So, the bottom line is, Ndebele politicians are simply unacceptable in this race-definitive atmosphere of shamefully backward politics – and, nearly 30 years after the Unity Accord was signed in Harare, the Zanu-PF presidency is strictly reserved for Shona leaders. So is the MDC-T leadership.

However, Ndebele football players can captain the national football team, just like the legendary Peter Ndlovu did in the 1990s, since MaZezuru, Manyika and Makorekore are absolutely crazy about winning football matches. Have you ever seen how passionately wild and violent matches between Dynamos and Highlanders can get on a calm Sunday afternoon at Rufaro Stadium?

But if you ever perform Ndebele songs at a televised national event, such as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration at the National Sports Stadium, like Jeys Marabini so willingly and patriotically did on November 24, 2017, all manner of Mashona people, skinny, fat, young and old, educated and uneducated, will click their tongues, frown endlessly and attempt to pelt you with plastic bottles and cans for singing in a national language they do not understand.

But that is half of the story: the economic and social reality of life in Matabeleland is fairly scary stuff. In particular, Matabeleland North is the poorest province in the nation, and a whopping 82% of all households there are poverty stricken and 40% suffer from extreme poverty.

Yet it is the insistence on a seemingly grave expression of tribal exclusion that I find hard to accept and appreciate. I believe in social fairness and the need to value people for who they are, irrespective of colour, nationality and race.

And I believe in making the most of interracial relationships and multicultural circumstances and opportunities wherever I am.

For the strongest societies are not built on narrow, tribal alliances, but expansive, unified collections of multicultural beliefs and practices and equal economic and political opportunities for all people.

From Germany to Rwanda, two countries affected by severe circumstances of tribal warfare and genocide, the greatest resource any modern nation can possibly boast is a solid amalgamation of racial diversity.

Unfortunately, the nation is bleeding untold happiness and mutual hope over the Gukurahundi atrocities and suffering tremendously for the tragic and time-locked histories and sins of its great forefathers and founding fathers.

We find comfort in continually drifting apart and seemingly conspire to manufacture hate amongst ourselves.

Yes, Mashona and AmaNdebele people remain slaves to the customary and tribal yokes all of us carry on our proverbial necks, when Heaven knows, everyone deserves an equal chance in life.

FB: tafi mhaka / Twitter: @tafimhaka

You might also like More from author

  • is there a difference between racism and tribalism or am losing the sense of that headline

  • Admin wakutituka manje, ndiyani anombonzi tafi mhaka

  • You are a racist yourself

  • So racism and tribalism are the same thing now?

  • Tribalist you mean Tafi Mhaka?

  • an,d those ndebelese in power were they voted by ndebeles only orshonas voted for them too

  • Racism bruh😂😂😂😂😂chimunhu ichika

  • seiko uchitanga inwe hondoo…umwe wangu wee wafunga inwe hondoo…just listening to legendary Chimbetu Simon

  • how many leaders have we had in zimbabwe as an independent country that makes you say such things

  • We one people. Its only the way you look at things. Shona people are more than Ndebele, and we cant change it. Nkomo accepted it and his lyf went well. Toking on social media wil nvr change the ground

    • Will Shona people ever vote for a Ndebele candidate? That’s his point!

    • Yes they did on Nkomo…his cabinet was strong, and had voters from Mutare ,Mutoko ,Masvingo etc. Thats why many Shonas were also purged for being ” vatengesi” by ZANLA. I tell many pple that GK wasnt only in Matebeleland. Many died for supporting ZAPU in those areas

    • Antony hammy f dube said an undebatable fact that nkomo had shona supoters there in mashonalnd. So if shonaz ar more than ndebelez hw do yu expect ndebelez to win majority votes

    • What does winning elections got to do with the majority of one’s tribe? We don’t vote for the candidate’s tribe, we vote for his policies! I don’t see voting for a candidate’s policies got to do with his tribe otherwise such mindset proves the writer correct that we do have tribalists in the country. And as for Nkomo, people who voted for him in Mashonaland were mainly the Ndebeles!

    • What does winning elections got to do with the majority of one’s tribe? We don’t vote for one’s tribe rather we vote for his policies! I don’t see how voting for a candidate’s policies got to do with his tribe, otherwise such mentality proves the writer correct that the tribal mindset is used by majority when choosing the country’s leader.

    • This page is not doing us good instead it is causing Pandemonium among Zimbabweans cold war has already started on social media and whats next is to take up arms and fight

    • Antony we do not vote for a Ndebele candidate neither do we vote for a Shona candidate ,,,we vote for a candidate whose policies appeal to us we have gone past tribal lines ,,,hameno kuti wakasarirei

  • Our corrupt leaders with all the blood on their hands bear much of the blame for tribalism and cultural differences in our country. Their divide and conquer ideology needs to be purged

    • The best ever responds to your post Tafi Mhaka. Thanks Prosper Moyo.

    • Prosper wat degree do u hold man…. u got wat it takes to be a diplomatic man

    • Michael Tambara just sharing my thoughts brother 😀

  • Joshua Nkomo is probably the best statesman we have ever had in Zimbabwe. This is coming from a 100% Shona (Zezuru to be specific). Izvi zvimwe zvekuti hanzi muShona kana muNdebele hazvina basa izvi, what we want is a competent leader who will take Zimbabwe forward.

    • I respect that

    • I second that

    • Ndezvako izvo

    • Gud

    • but my Shona friends always telling me kuti atife takatongwa ne Ndevana , but time will tell

    • kkkk

    • Iwe Proo ndezvako izvo nema Shona friends ako, dnt come here and try to paint everyone with the same brush

    • Without any Doubt, Mudhara Nkomo was a great leader, dai akatonga from 1980 tingadai tisina kusvika patiri apa. His history, leaving Matebeleland to settle in Highfileds otanga kuronga hondo, he was just great. From a Zezuru wekwaRusape

    • While he was trying to drive home a valid point, his article is riddled with misleading inaccuracies. Joshua Nkomo was not Ndebele. He was a Sotho of the Kololo tribe. He was naturalised as a Kalanga because of those who raised him. It is actually his wife Ma Fuyane who was Ndebele.

    • In any case Shonas and Ndebeles are all black. I dont see where the issue of racism is coming from

    • quite true

    • inonzi racism here or tribalism?

    • Im not sure if a man who does not understand the difference between racism and tribalism can really lecture us on this subject

    • fuck u ndebele bootlicker. akasvika pakuita harabwa ari vice president why didn’t he stepdown for younger generation? he also stucked on. after all he started gukurahundi

    • ZANU caused all this tribalism , which is why I’ll never be caught dead voting for ZANU, never!!

    • Well said pliz salute u

    • Even if u don’t vote 4 it it will rule till u cry

    • Nkomo only reformed after he failed to destroy the Shona tribe…he is the one to blame for the Gukurahundi atrocities cos he was about to start a civil war with his dissidents

    • Russell I wish we could all have your version when looking at aspect of life in general our country would be better than what it is

    • Russel it seems u are one of many people who don’t judge a person by their tribe

    • Russel Mukondiwa …you say it but you dont live it…talk is cheap brother

    • Russel Mukondiwa …you say it but you dont live it…talk is cheap brother

    • Russel Mukondiwa …you say it but you dont live it…talk is cheap brother

    • There is nothing wrong in a Ndebele or any other tribe for that matter becoming a President as long they are good leaders.When Peter Ndlovu was best scorrer of football everyone used to like him,why should it be different with Presidents

    • There is nothing wrong in a Ndebele or any other tribe for that matter becoming a President as long they are good leaders.When Peter Ndlovu was best scorrer of football everyone used to like him,why should it be different with Presidents

    • There is nothing wrong in a Ndebele or any other tribe for that matter becoming a President as long they are good leaders.When Peter Ndlovu was best scorrer of football everyone used to like him,why should it be different with Presidents

    • i think you need to take it easy on the hate language. This guy gave his view and that does not give you the right to utter such words on a public forum boss.

    • Nkomo was way ahead of his time. He denounced that pasi nanhingi slogan years ago, he even advocated for the land reform right after independence. Zanu pf then steals those ideas after 30years. I would have voted for uBab’ uNkomo anytime. He was born a leader, kwete zvana Gushungo izvo

    • Kenneth Mugwambo exactly my point

  • frankly speaking there is nothing special abwt being a shona or ndebele coz we ar all 1 fuck*n people but different lingo!!

  • This is nt true unless one has an agenda of distabilising zimbabwe and spreading anarchy amongst countrymen. This type of thinking is not only dangerous but causes progressiveness to stall

  • Nehanda stop it

    • U wanna them to shove stuff under the carpet & discuss things that don’t matter when Zim is roting in hate?if ever this great nation is gonna heal it starts with u denouncing yo denial putting on yo bigboy pants & dialogue shoes & speaking about this stuff!

  • It’s your opinion Tafi Mhaka rightfully so. But you need to dig deeper into politics than being merely petty.
    And don’t cry foul when people start attacking you here coz you seem not to think critically but emotional.
    This will divide people I can assure you. And you started it.

    • ndezvake izvo hw can a president cum from minority grp lyk ndebeles worse still wakanganwa kty pakasvika mandebele wachibva KwaZulu Natal wakasvika kutora vakadzi wose wakanaka wemashona nemombe dzemashona kana todzosera wochema, Neva Paso pezuva can I vote for a ndebele president

  • kutongwa ne madzviti bobo,nadha kana Tsvangirai chaiye achaita ya Odinga

  • The past was painful but I don’t leave in it. I want to progress 🙏

  • ADMISSION ADMISSION ADMISSION ….INTO various university in Russia Belarus Ukraine Poland Lithuania Portugal Japan Austria Canada and Netherland…bachelor’s and masters please contact us.
    +375259690017. Phone number and whatapp

  • Stupid article. Complain complain complain.. Mxm

    • Stupid no angering public opinion yes

    • An article that angers you but has has truth in it will never be labelled stupid. That article is full of misguided assumptions and generalizations that DO NOT help anyone at all.

  • Thts bullshit

  • its called tribalism.

  • Tribal wars are worse than colonial ones. Its mercy less don’t start it please Tafi Mhaka.

  • The era of devide and rule policy introduced by Mugabe is coming to an end.Zimbabwe is for us all,we are one pple.

    • U r right that is the man that came with divide & rule coz sources tell us there was a time Nkomo was popular among both shona & ndebele & Mugabe then pulled the tribal card!#anywere tribalism must fall with all its related -isms.

    • How will it come to an end when you are targeting our children your teachers have produced zero percent pass rate in our schools even during the colonial era nothing like that happened tribalism is getting worse and worse

    • My sis the way you sound,you sound likexa typical victim of the same system iam condemning. We are one and there is nothing like your teachers, our children etc.All belongs to us as a pple,lets find genuine reasons why the pupils are failing. It can be lack of government support books etc.One other thing,its not only the teachers responsible for our children’s performance at school,it should be a collective effort among us the parents, the teachers and the children themselves.

    • Mugabe divided us as Zimbabweans.l.wish this wil.end .he took advantage of citizens nd destroyed the country nd taught people to hate each other

    • where are ndebele teachers

  • whatever the case, Robert Mugabe was handsome my guy!!!!!😂😂😂

  • Ndokuda kumutsa zvirere uku

  • Mabweazara

    so touching…im mukaranga bt im not a racist together as one we are all Zimbabweans

  • What’s this Nehanda thing donkeys for sure

    • Don’t u be in denial 4this gret nation 2heal we will need dialogue even on issues that anger public opinion

  • South Africa has got more than 13 tribes and they are speaking different languages of which those tribes have more population….
    But their leaders are the same tribes Zulu/ndebele
    They don’t complain..
    But eishhhh we Zimbabweans!!!!!!!
    We have only 2 strong tribes,the way we’re poking each others eyes it’s more than worse…
    I thought Zimbabwe was one of the best recognized country with educated people so why not act like one…..
    I complicated my primary education only in Zimbabwe but where I stay now, they consider me as one of the best educated person…(Botswana )

    Zimbabweans let’s change! !!!!!!

    • U r right

    • Do not mislead people . Tribalism is rife in S.A . Mandela was Xhosa and Thabo Mbeki too . Thabo Mbeki was forced to resign because they wanted a Zulu President of which Zuma came in . As of now they wanted a Zulu female President but other provinces where not allowed to vote hence Zuma’s ex wife lost & Ramaphosa from Limpopo won. There’s too much tribalism .

    • Tribalism is rife in s.a even the zulus discriminate each other because of different districts they come from

    • Mind the word “mislead ”
      My comment was my saying……
      South Africans may have that racism you are talking about but remember that they didn’t kill each other like Shonas/ndebeles on political issues…….

    • After all look at the number of different tribes which are in South African Parliament….
      Many!!!!!
      Even the white people are appearing there including Indians if I’m not mistaken. ..

    • Tribalism is rife esp Ndebeles. We shonas dont mind mch if our sisters are married that side than you ndebeles. Even before gukurahundi you had this superioty tendencies in you. In Harare we mind our own business. We dont care if you are Nigerian Chinese Ndebele or white. Its sisonke.

    • @Sande kkkkkkkkkk
      So you are putting the blame on us ndebeles. …..
      Kkkkkkkkkkkk

    • Mixed culture kuHarare guyz ,, Theres tonga , malawi ,mozambique people who identify themselves as shona ,,

    • Mr Mhlanga im not putting the blame on anyone. You hang yourself with your facts and I hang with mine. Putting our languages aside we are for better or worse Zimbabweans bound by our national ID’s passports or driver’s licences not to mention our blood or heritage. We know no other home than where we are now. Lets not be used and always remember that we are one.

  • That’s nonsensical, i am a hard Mashona but would have voted for Nkomo had i been old enough. Put Dumiso Dabengwa and Ignatious Chombo/Kasukuwere/Chiwenga/Oppah Muchinguri etc and i will vote for Dabengwa. Put Nkosana Moyo against any G40 guy and i will vote Nkosana happily. Even Thokozani Khupe against any G40 guys Khupe will get my vote

    • Me too

    • That means this year elections you’re voting for Nkosana Moyo?

    • Antony No, he does not have the correct structures to form a good government. But if he contests anywhere as a member of Parliament i will vote for him. For now ED/Chamisa – one of them will get my vote

    • G40 ndokutii manje?

  • Vele zvwagara mandere amuna pfungwa

  • Dnt separate us plz.

  • Mhaka is an ass who is entitled to his own shit thinking, if he wont vote for a Ndebele then why should he put all Shona people in that same bracket? We used to hear that the Shona wont alloe for a Ndebele to command the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and that no Ndebele would ever be Chief Justice, its these Mhakas who used to spread such shit but alas now they have an egg on their face.

  • Throw your hat into the ring, we will vote for you, but if you don’t get the numbers xa xa xa , shame on you tribalist.

  • Racism or tribalism

  • Unoda kutijairira iwe nechando washaya zvekunyora chimutengesi

  • The Ndebeles blame The Shona s for Gukurahunde error but I can blame Nkomo who wanted to coup the government by so doing triggering the divastating killing of the Ndebeles.Nkomo realised he had pressed the wrong button he ran away to Botswana whilst the people were killed.
    Secondly The Ndebele people are believed to have sold our country to the British colonists and all those factors make our two main races have an endless friction.This thing of racism/tribalism is evrywere Go to Botswana Kalangas and Tswanas don’t eat same plate,go to S.A the Zulus are carrying all the pride.Go Rwanda the Rwandan genocide is similar to Gukurahunde.only to mention a few.

    The Bible then says “in end times people will develop hatred amongst themselves and the countries will do the same” it was prophecised.

    • Are you awake now?

    • Always awake broh

    • Thts true my brother Ndebeles wanted shona to enter matebeleland wth a pasport thts why mugabe says if u meet someone say mxaaa kill bxz thy wanted to divide one nation

  • Racism or tribalism just asking Tafi Mhaka ?

  • Let’s stop racism

  • Tribalism will get us nowhere my brothers and sisters. I am concerned about the educational standards in Mat North. I am not so sure what the situation is in Mat South. Its unacceptable to have 31 primary schools getting zero per cent pass rate in 2016 and 29 primary schools getting zero per cent pass rate in 2017. We must put politically cultivated tribal differences aside and speak with one voice so the educational attainment standards improve not only in Mat North, but across the country. My fellow country people, tribalism is like acid, it corrodes the vessel in which it is stored(the tribalist), as well as the surface on which it is poured(the targetted victim, in most cases a person of a different tribe.

    • The poorest leader that we started with is bad news that one who looks like a baboon

    • Yep, most of our problems were as a result of that man’ s political mentality. We paid dearly these thirty seven years and it will take us time to recover as a country.

    • Too much poverty on matebeleland that most of the people cant even afford extra lessons they only rely on classroom teaching most of them

    • I grow up in Triangle my grade 6 teacher was a Ndebele Mr Thomas Banda He once hit Jacob my classmate by the ribs and he spent two weeks in Triangle hospital. The teacher was never victimized cos the headmaster twisted the incident to coverup. In Matebeland they refused Shona teachers not because they did something wrong no, just because they are Shona. South Africa is even employing shona teachers but they aren’t accepted in a region of their own country. Now they complain when pass rate is low. In South Africa a Shona is victimized more by a Ndebele than a Zulu I witnessed it several times. It’s difficult to entrust someone who always to negative about you with leadership that’s why shonas don’t vote a Ndebele leader.

    • Mathew Leveni – Hakuna Mr Banda MuNdevere.

    • Uuuuuuum it’s so terrible ,Eish a generation bieng deprived of its right and progress ,in yaaah , something needs to be done ,by the government

    • Well said. I hope the Mtwakazi group will do some deep thinking and consider the pros and cons to the future.I might be wrong but their is need to review tactics and maintain dialogue with leadership at all times in a constructive manner rather than being militant. Kids and generations suffer through avoidance that results in neglect of the people in the region.Its sad reality when we are minority groups like Rohingya people in Asia.

  • l have respect for Ndebele People.but when they SEE us that potray US in bad light! l am proud Shona no doubt.recent influx of them into Harare shows we are not bad people.Now do they respect Shona people as well.

  • Why opening healing scars ???? Political cowards kikkk

  • Kembo Mohadi must be the next leader of Zimbabwe after #Mnangagwa terms ,its health for the country ,All provinces must produce a leader ,#Tribalism will bring our nation down

  • Nehanda radio posting such tribalistic articles only divides the nation and the article is full of lies. How many presidents have we had since 1980? Does Mugabe speak for all shonas? Mugabe the devil wasn’t even shona!! Such type of journalism is disgusting. Anyone is free to campaign in zim. Shame on you. We want to rebuild our nation and u are busy destroying

    • How is this a tribalistic article yet these things are happening on a daily base? Let it be discussed kwete kungovanza while people are dying inside!

    • What you fail in your stupidity to understand all these years is the enemy of these imperialist publications was not only Mugabe and Zanu PF.

      The real enemy is Shona people because it’s Shona people who kept Zanu PF in power and pose the greatest obstacle to their imperialist agenda

    • Chenhamo FYI there are many ndebeles who love ZANU to the core too. Let the ndebeles campaign and not mention this tribal nonsense. Is ZANU the only party? Why not form a new party that embraces all tribes then? Surely all zimbos would love that

    • I don’t think there is anything tribalistic in this post ,the guy is just stating facts and remember the truth hates and you can be skinned alive by saying the truth. When facts are said especially those affecting Mat as a region Shonas are quick to point on tribalism.

    • Lendy both shonas and ndebeles have inflicted pain on each other. To paint one tribe as the bad one is fanning tribalism

  • remember welshman Ncube istead of lead the people as ndebele he go and berg Auther mutambara in US to lead the people shame on you ndebeles

  • its called tribalism

  • Its not racist. Its tribalism you fool. Besides its not Shonas who killed the Ndebeles but its 5th brigade. You have issue with the 5th brigade not the Shonas. Do your homework first before posting rubbish here

  • NBEBELES AND SHONAS ARE OF THE SAME RACE BUT DIFFERENT TRIBES

  • You are biased beyond repair

  • The author shows that he is the senior recist

  • Chibwe chitedza Nyongolo Mqabuko Joshua Nkomo was a kalanga not ndebele

  • I hope you know just how tribalist you sound in your article which by the way is very devisive amd not constructive in any way

  • You can tell from the headline that this is nonsense.

  • This article is pure rubbish. I don’t care about the ethnic background of a person. I care more of what the person is offering & whether or not they are qualified. There’s a lot of Ndebele Councillors & MPs in Mashonaland.

  • Tribalistic article

  • SpiritOfNehanda

    The author of this crap doesn’t even know that shona and ndebele people are of the same race but different tribes. Move along people, don’t even waste your time reading this BS…

    • Cyps

      Well said. Its total BS

  • Admin tell your Mhaka that his ass is full of shit, whether Shona or Ndebele we are all Zimbabweans & we wl never allow an idiot to separate us….

  • Vacho vamunoda vakaondonga nyika big time, saka zvemarudzi hazvishandi

  • It’s not racism but tribal

  • point of correction it’s not called racism but tribalism. I have noticed though that it’s mostly a ndebele person who starts with tribal rants on social media and not a shona. its not a crime to be called the majority or minority. you put yourself in some of these social war games. If you are a Zimbabwean you are 1 of us. If you wanna be a leader go for it and give us your manifestos then we can vote for you if it’s genuine

  • thats just the way it is…. your time will come one day

  • Nehanda Radio ,Zimeye ,Byo24 and ZBCtv must game up their story telling they are so predictable

  • Y don’t they push for independence anyway zimbo is for shonas

  • We can vote even for a white person but remember mashona have got the highest dominating number which serves well that they can always win the race

  • Eish kutonga yeah muchatonga henyu but you will always have it in your mind kuti zvibaba ndianani

  • A sorry attempt to get attention. Write real news to get readers. Kwete ma funnies aya

  • I don’t see how this article helps the author to achieve his/her wish of seeing people being treated… https://t.co/lQdWcAqwkC

  • My million dollar question is who do you think is able to be a President among all Ndebelez besides Joshua Nkomo then we will start talking

    • I think your vision is clauded by Mugabeism a leader is born a leader then natured to lead
      2) you have more true leaders in a Ndebele because by nature they are courageous so they take informed decisions not rushed.
      3) Most Ndebele are discipline and have respect for humanity ( ubuntu)
      4) you can not away then easly by dangling a carrot ( abayengeki kalula)
      5) when they sense danger they keep their distance.
      6) they don’t fight for power they kept alegince to the chosen
      7) you have Nkosana;Simba;Ncube; Malinga;Cde Cde Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena; just to name afew that you might have heard of.

  • We are coming from different generations ,one has to understand their intrinsic values to tackle the sratus quo of Zim politics. Issye is are yoy coming with a poluted mind or pure one to be way acceptable. Represent whar u standing for and better life life comes for all. High time we stop the gimmick

  • Father Zimbabwe had a lot of Shona supporters as ZAPU leader. I wouldn’t mind voting for Khupe if she’s pitted against ED. Therefore, it’s not fair to paint all the Shonas with the same brush.

    • But we do have Nkosana Moyo you could easily vote against ED.

    • Why should people be forced to vote for Nkosana.

      What had he ever done for them?

    • Nobody said people should be forced to vote for Nkosana here. Khupe is not one of the presidential candidates for this year. I just pointed out the Ndebele presidential candidate for this year!

      We are not voting for the candidates based on what they’ve done for us but we’re going to vote for the candidates based on what they’re going to do for us!

    • Chenhamo Mutengure do you know Dr Nkosana Moyo????

  • Racism???

  • This writer is insane periodically

  • sorry my friend ,Russell if you talk of the Shona don’t differentiate them kuti mazezuru.makaranga etc takangofanana but on this issue I want this guy to tell me kuti do we have any Shona MP or councillor in Matabeleland. In Mashonaland we have Themba Mliswa and I would want to tell you that Hre City council employs quite a number of Ndebele people with high ranks for example coach for Hre City is Ndebele. Problem is that you are so blinded with tribalism that you don’t even recognise it when you practise it.

  • liar

  • The writer is bias and owl brain

  • Why am I sad?

  • First know that Joshua Nkomo wasn’t a ndebele then we will vote for you. Being in Matebele doesn’t mean that im a ndebele.

    • Do you know what a ndebele is first differentiate between ndebele and Nguni or Zulu then start arguing

    • Haa he was a Kalanga. Do your researches. From all thoz from Matebele only Mpoko was a Ndebele

    • Nkomo was kalanga from kezi

  • I think it’s you who is a resist we have never said that just be a politician have good policies and we will vote for you

  • from what i heard nkomo was a national leader the shonas loved him so did his own tribe. u are wrong most shonas would welcome a ndebele president as long as he is good leader.

    • Iwe taura wakazvimirira pachako, not all shona people will welcome ndebele as president of Zimbabwe.

  • Tribalism is so rife in Zimbabwe. Ndebeles despise Shonas. Zezurus despises karangas. So it’s tit for tat.Zezurus and Kore kores think they own Zimbabwe.

  • Joshua Nkomo was not a Ndebele. He was a Sotho of the Kololo clan. He was naturalised as a Kalanga. It is his wife ma Fuyane who was Ndebele. I don’t understand why people distort facts, probably most of these writer don’t research to find out. That is why it’s easy for people these days to distort history and even peddle fake news these days and people believe. If there was going to be a school examination, our kids would easily fail at school because a lot of distorted and inaccurate information gets peddled all the time nowadays.

    • True

    • Ndebele is actually a mixture of different tribes , that consist of Nguni, Shona, kalanga, Tonga, Sotho , etc . So it is actually ok to say he was a Ndebele

    • No #NqobileMatshelela, let’s not distort facts. Ndebele is a dialect of Nguni languages. It can never be a mixture of languages. Of course many Zimbabwean people who speak Ndebele are a biological mixture of various ethnicities.

    • Well done Bunda.

    • mandevere mandevere hachinji. they even proud to be called Zulus

    • Bunda Stand the thing is there is Ndebele the language then there was the Ndebele London. Of which Ndebele language is actually Zulu but with added vocabulary . There was then the Ndebele kingdom which actually integrated a whole lot of tribes , for example there’s a chance I may not be Nguni at all. What made Ndebele end up being a tribe is the the whole Union of the tribes of which eventually led to a high number speaking Ndebele (from Zulu ) due to what the Ndebele King spoke

    • You might find even Joshua Nkomo grew up speaking mainly Ndebele . But anyway I do get you point

    • Nguni is an umbrella name for several related dialects such as Zulu, Ndebele, Xhosa and Swati. It is like Shona, which is not necessarily a language but an umbrella for dialects such as Karanga, Ndau, Manyika, Zezuru, Korekore etc. You may also draw similar parallels with so-called Romance languages, which are related, such as Spanish, Portuguese, Latin, etc.

    • in South Africa there is a Ndebele tribe there found in Mpumalanga province

    • Xhosa,.Ndebele,Tsonga,Swati all these tribes originated from the Nguni tribe and all ran away from Chaka’s war ,The integration of the Zim languages in matebeleland has nothing to do with the original Ndebele tribe which is also found in SA

    • #TinasheChiwutsi, I’m talking about Ndebele and its origin. It originates from Nguni, whether the one in Zimbabwe differs a bit, it still originates from Nguni, which can be traced back to SA. Many of the surnames that are in Mpumalanga such as Mkhwanazi, Mahlangu, Mabuza, etc are also found among Ndebele speakers here in Zimbabwe to prove the Nguni and SA origin. I never disputed the fact that Tsonga is a Nguni language, because Soshangane was one of Shaka Zulu indunas.

    • #TinasheChiwutsi, I’m talking about Ndebele and its origin. It originates from Nguni, whether the one in Zimbabwe differs a bit, it still originates from Nguni, which can be traced back to SA. Many of the surnames that are in Mpumalanga such as Mkhwanazi, Mahlangu, Mabuza, etc are also found among Ndebele speakers here in Zimbabwe to prove the Nguni and SA origin. I never disputed the fact that Tsonga is a Nguni language, because Soshangane was one of Shaka Zulu indunas.

    • #TinasheChiwutsi, I’m talking about Ndebele and its origin. It originates from Nguni, whether the one in Zimbabwe differs a bit, it still originates from Nguni, which can be traced back to SA. Many of the surnames that are in Mpumalanga such as Mkhwanazi, Mahlangu, Mabuza, etc are also found among Ndebele speakers here in Zimbabwe to prove the Nguni and SA origin. I never disputed the fact that Tsonga is a Nguni language, because Soshangane was one of Shaka Zulu indunas.

    • Bunda Stand yes but the Ndebele is South Africa and the one here is different , the Zimbabwean Ndebele is closer to Zulu than it is to South African Ndebele

    • Bunda Stand yes but the Ndebele is South Africa and the one here is different , the Zimbabwean Ndebele is closer to Zulu than it is to South African Ndebele

    • Bunda Stand yes but the Ndebele is South Africa and the one here is different , the Zimbabwean Ndebele is closer to Zulu than it is to South African Ndebele

    • i can see you all went to school. well done one pple. we are 1 shona and ndebele.

    • i can see you all went to school. well done one pple. we are 1 shona and ndebele.

    • i can see you all went to school. well done one pple. we are 1 shona and ndebele.

    • #NqobileMatshelela, Yes they differ because when Mzilikazi left SA, he went about abducting different tribes, and due to that the language evolved. However, it doesn’t take away the fact that it originates from Nguni, or it’s a Nguni dialect. For example, the English dialects spoken in America, Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand differ with the one spoken in Britain, but we trace their origin in Britain despite the evolution of terms and accents.

    • #NqobileMatshelela, Yes they differ because when Mzilikazi left SA, he went about abducting different tribes, and due to that the language evolved. However, it doesn’t take away the fact that it originates from Nguni, or it’s a Nguni dialect. For example, the English dialects spoken in America, Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand differ with the one spoken in Britain, but we trace their origin in Britain despite the evolution of terms and accents.

    • #NqobileMatshelela, Yes they differ because when Mzilikazi left SA, he went about abducting different tribes, and due to that the language evolved. However, it doesn’t take away the fact that it originates from Nguni, or it’s a Nguni dialect. For example, the English dialects spoken in America, Australia, Jamaica and New Zealand differ with the one spoken in Britain, but we trace their origin in Britain despite the evolution of terms and accents.

    • Like someone has said, the ndebele don’t use totems as surnames i.e the ndlovus and nyathis. True ndebeles are the Mahlangu etc. What’s at work here is ignorance. A people who do not know their history. It wil actually turn out that most of these are of shona origins. But u see their lack of knowledge is taken advantage of and abused by those in the know. Infact the ndebe

    • Dziudze mhata idzi dzakajaira kupazha pose pose without proofe or merit

    • Ndebeles do use totems. Lucky Dube, the legendary reggae singer, for example, is from Emerlo in Mpumalanga. Some Ndebeles, Swatis, Xhosas and Zulus do use totems. I have a lot of SA friends from those clans who use totems. In fact, Zulus themselves have different clans. For instance, Zulus from Kwa Nongoma have slightly different cultural traits and accents from those based at Kwa Mashu.#NyashaChigwida.

    • Infact the ndebele proper may not be so much in numbers. In the so called ndebeles u get the phiris and u wonder. Its just like the gukurahundi issue. It takes prominence especially with times approaching and ignorance of the majority is taken advantage of by those seeking to achieve personal gain. BUt if u go into detail what u come up with surprises u. Thank God mature elders like Dabengwa in wisdom saw it and spoke against those cashing on it. Its mostly the kids mhani

    • Why do some people try hard to say Kalangas, Tongas, Vendas, Nambyas, Suthus etc r Ndebele? Is it wrong to speak isiNdebele by chance and sometimes force like some of us? Please be advised: Ndebele is both a language and a single tribe from Matabeleland. It does not in any way represent many diverse tribes from Matabeleland such as the Kalanga who are in fact, are a majority. Whilst the issues raised by the writer above r indeed valid, he is fatally wrong by bundling everyone from Matabeleland as Ndebele. Unlike the Shona tribes which were perhaps bundled into one tribe because of similarities in terms of their languages and their ethnicities, almost all ethnic groups from Matabeleland which are regrettably and wrongly bundled do not share any ethnic or linguistic similarity but only share circumstances and residence. So please spare us the unwarranted bundling into “Ndebele”. We hate it!

    • Ndebele is not a tribe neither is Shona. Both are languages

    • Very true #DivineDube. But I don’t necessarily blame them, it appears the whole thing was a creation of politicians to influence the divide and rule outcomes in both the colonial, during the struggle and post-independence periods, and it paid off dividends as you can see how some people exploited it to cling to the position of power for many years. Politicians are the chief culprits. But thanks to the new constitution, the new generation of Zimbabweans can now tell the difference between our diverse language and cultural heritage because of the inclusions in the school curriculum and media platforms.

    • Francis Mayini: Ndebele is a tribe. But Shona is indeed not a tribe. Please be advised. It’s actually foolish to compare the two. They r not comparable. It’s not by accident that the Ndebele tribe also exist in South Africa. If then Ndebele is not a tribe, why do you refer to people as Ndebeles? Are u referring to speakers of the languages? Remember that by the time the name Shona was coined, Ndebeles already existed. So u can’t compare the two because they were coined under different circumstances.

    • Watever the case history tells

  • True though

  • Tafadzwa Dambisai

    I dont agree with you…this is crap…you are looking for relevance,shame on you.I am a proud grandson of Makhumalo..dont use tribal card especially Ndebele people to become popular on internet mzala…Get this…ANY ONE BORN IN MATEBELELAND NOMATTER WHICH REGION,CAN BE A PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE,time will confirm this…SO DONT KILL OUR YOUNGSTERS ASPIRATIONS-(Nothing is impossible..)
    telling them they will never be Presidents of this nation…shame on you…

    • Nyaningwe nhema

      You are right. This country had one president for 37 yrs who happens to be Malawian . If we would have had 10 Shona presidents you would have made sense. Point of correction Peter Ndlovu is Tonga

  • Cyps

    Dear author, please take the chip off your shoulder. Your article screams of hate and envy. Learn to distinguish between imagination and fact, dont disguise your weakness by acting victim of imaginary tribalism. Stop wasting space writing crap.

  • Let’s start by stopping publishing racists comments if we want democracy

    • We have zero percent pass rate evils must be published including your Hre green drinking water

  • Kaliqunywe kuphela simple

  • WCH RACE IN BULILIMA WAS NKOMO WHITE

  • Why cant yu vote for yoursef. Zvaranai muwandewo mutonge. Hapana nyaya apa ungati zim ichitamba ne china wosapota china zvoita here

  • mvura yanayawo here kwamuri.mbeu dzadzashatirwa

  • As u can see the divisions led us to nowhere. Now is the time to focus on the greater good. Zimbabwe has never been more United than it is today..

    • From where i am i see more divisions than ever before thats y see some even wants a breakaway country from Zim, if you can sit down with those guys n ask them why are they doing that you will be surprised my friend this country is deeply divided on tribal lines

    • I agree. Some are misguided selfish individuals.

  • Tribal war will not solve the problem

  • Tribalism

  • It’s not true the Shona people liked Joshua Nkomo than Mugabe. Bloom like Tsvangirai loved people by heart not Mugabe who pretended & go behind killing again.

    • Zvakapfuura nyika haifambe nebrain dzekare ngati vhote now kwete zvamugabe hatinei naye coz hapana zvatomuita

  • Its tribalism not racism

  • SMELL 4, WAR NEARLY

  • Mandebele ndoma recists kwete isu mashona mandebele hamudi mashona kubulawayo kaimi but mukauya harare mogara mune chihunu chepa joza saka itai yamunoita

  • yowe

    Only Hitler’s Mein Kempf can be at the same level as this hate speech. I do not understand why editors at Nehanda allowed this to be published. I am hurt and troubled as a Shona person married to a Ndebele woman.My sisters and cousin sisters are married to ndebele men and this is article does very little but cause problems.This Jonathan Moyo project should be ended very quickly .Nothing good will come from such hate

  • Pliz don’t make those foolish allegations of tribalism. Tell me of a Ndebele man or woman who participated in an election at any level, and won, and people refused his/her leadership because he/she was Ndebele. If my memory serves me right there is none. Actually I do remember in 1980 a Shona speaking prime minister being elected into office and the Ndebele speaking people, for tribal reasons, refused his leadership and turned to dissidency.

    • where did this happen???

    • In Zimbabwe, dude.

    • Look closely to what is happening in the MDC leadership you will understand very well brother, tribalism is very well alive in Zim, people still and will vote on tribal lines until we get a leader who will work very hard to stop that

  • The shonas have an upper advantage becz they command the majority bt doesnt mean they hate ndebeles

  • Hant unoziva kut pajoza uri muzulu ukaenda kuma suthi unenge wakutonzi nyarara hauna chaunotiudza kunoku ndozvoita mandebelw

  • Tsvagai kuraramisa mhuri dzenyu vanhu maemotions aya hakupei cent and believe me all black leaders have corruption in their dna

  • …isn’t this textbook irresponsible journalism?

  • I think both Shonas and Ndebeles are racist. Be a half Shona/half Ndebele if you want to see

  • guys when the ndebele came they ddnt came in peace…your ancestors started it….so don’t cry foul….

  • Racism and tribalism are 2 different things don’t confuse us or its the other way around.

  • tribalists are cowards…their judgements are distorted and deceitful.We are all pushing for a United Zimbabwe where people can be judged individually and not collectively.All divides have both the worst and best elements meaning that every tribe is equally represented.Try hard to explore individual qualities and strength and never be discouraged by unproven theories.

  • Don’t try to subdivide the tiny country

  • This is very unhelpful.

  • l can smell fresh tribal wars because we can never sit n relax as u continue to insult us. Gukurahundi the brain behind all this was executed under the Govt of R G Mugabe and if u had such interests in addressing this issue you should have done so by 2000 not in this new government. ED should not tolerate people who are still bring back issues of the past. Some historical events detains a great future which is very near.

  • You can critic his article in anyway you like it’s your right to do so , but what he said is a fact. Not only Ndebele but all minority tribes in Zimbabwe are deemed to be not Good enough to lead or to rule Zimbabwe, by many or should I say majority of Shona tribes. This issue is one of the big elephants in room .it needs to be spoken about

    • This is Shona territory.

    • but why PV Sibanda is occupying one of the most influencial post in the land. I think you Ndebeles you too intolerant than us Shonas but you whine toi much when we respond. Why you sing tribalistic songs denegrating Shonas at babourfields but did you here the same when you came at Rufaro

    • Innocent Chakanyuka innocent what are you talking about, did that article say anything about Highlanders , plus it didn’t say mashona ese ,I didn’t say so, why are you running away from musoro wenyaya, are you trying to hide behind your finger.

    • That article is meant to engage people , if you look properly you will see who wrote that article, he’s not Ndebele

    • Mandlenkosi you are being petty, Mhaka’s assertion has never been tested… Before operation restore legacy Zimbabwe had known only one president since independence so how did you come to that conclusion, if other Shonas were not even allowed to rule? Thats nonsense which you are supporting, its an untested hypothesis. Earlier we had heard hearsay and township gossipers like Mhaka saying that Shonas ‘l never allow a Ndebele to be Commander defence forces but we now have Valerio Sibanda, we now also have a Ndebele Chief Justice in Malaba, Nssa is being led by Vela a Ndebele etc.

    • Jay Chirimuninga we talking zimbabwe since independence. Just look at the major political parties you will see what I’m talking about. You know I’m telling the truth, why do zimbabwe need 2 Vice Presidents, look here you will not fool me about With you restore legacy meaning restoring the same nonsense since independence, if you didn’t know ZANU was formed out of tribalism.

    • You were all those people chosen or elected by the people or they are just puppets hand picked to push some agendas.

  • that’s the naked truth my brother I’m a Shona from Mash East but I’ve witnessed this my entire adult life to date, Shonas dislike to be led by a Ndebele on suppossedly historical reasons which I believe do not hold water in this day & age.

    • Have you asked yourself why in 1980 ZAPU swept almost all the seats in Matabeleland? Were they voting for a Shona?Same mentality but the marjority has the last laugh

    • Iam yet to see that. In Africa madam Carrol its politics of the majority that is why in Nigeria the majority of their presidents are moslems because they are the majority. Same here Shonas rule through our numbers. Kutongovhotera chana chatete.

    • And Mat people are marginalised economically but when someone raises the issue he/she is said to be tribalistic ,I think such issues must be spoken about and a solution to this dangerous disease be found.

  • Dai Nkomo aitonga nguva into dai tatovawo ne Gupta family yedu

  • Mhata yako nambuya vako, zvine basa reyi izvozvo. Let’s build the nation kwete kuswero taura nyaya dzisina basa. Munoda kugara muchitsvaga ma devision nekuti separeta. Nxa

  • Mashonaland, matabeleland, Manicaland etc its high time we do away with such names and find better names like Nothern province , central, southern. I feel this tribalistic way of naming provinces has a bearing on all this and should come to an end. It is creating divisions that will never be mended

  • You are wrong. Joshua Nkomo was a leader of a national party PF Zapu. It was not a regional party. He could not have risen to be come Father Zimbabwe if mashonas as the majority didn’t have elected him. Mashonas are not tribalist like the ndebeles. I have seen mashona guys who support Bosso than ndebeles who support DeMbare. It was common mathematics in 1980 when we had one man one vote that Mashonas would prevail due to their numerical advantage. When a nation starts to be ruled by the minority expect war eg Rwanda and Burundi where Tutsis rule the majority Hutus.

  • I thought racism involved different races and not tribes.

  • He was ZAPU President n we loved n respected him so the thing is u got hatred u yoself reap lav n Bear lav let love lead so rewrite yo story again with all due respect Mr

  • We are all entitled to our opinion but Mhaka’s opinion is crap.

  • Tafi mhaka do you evem know the meaning of racism you are real.incompetent

  • its fact

  • It pains a lot to realise that some of us are still convinced that they are worthless in their own country. Why rushing to conclude that people will not vote for you. Do you think Zuma was voted into power by Zulu people alone. Politics is not a game of sympathy seeking its about selling your ideas (manifesto) to people and they vote you. Lets not try to make falls prophesies anticipating worthless sympathy from people. Lets campaign and win elections. If rigged, yes , that will attract sympathy. Wake up my brother and bring up your ideas

  • Ndebeles are more racist they pretend not be zimbabweans if u meet them outside zim.just imagine if ndebeles were a majority sm cld have run away

  • Unotonzwa twunana Ncube, ndlovus, sibandas calling themselves ndebeles kkkkk my foot. Don’t rant abt being shona or Ndebele kana Uchida kutonga join politics. Nkomo had to go to hre t start the movement. He ran away from cowards. Kkkkkk Ana Morgan vakadashurwa nana Chamisa. If Yu have balls join politics. Kutonga kwaro gamba. Zvaida vakashimga not kungowawata pafacebook. Lets unite behind the new President and support him

    • Taura hako iwe, hakuna Moyo, Sibanda, Mpofu, Ncube, Sithole, Dhlovu, Siziba, Msipa mandevere those are Shonas and Shangani tribes which were captured by Mzilikazi and Lobengula

  • Mhaka you are the complete racist yourself.why do you boldly say ‘Mashona are racist’ as if you speak for all of us Shona pple.you want to stoke tribal tensions for your own reasons.you mention that s Shona can never have a truly Ndebele and those are pure blatant lies.I have so many Ndebele friends and so do many shona’s.bad apples shall be s permanent feature of all humanity but painting a whole race black cz of one bad apple is grossly unfair

  • Bushit!

  • The Ndebeles will never ever rule this country, they are foreigners & once colonized us. (Shona).They stole our mombes, granaries, beautiful ladies etc & killing ugly girls, elderly & everyone who disobeyed their command. Can l go further?

    • hauna kupedza. and they always in pain of gukurahundi why isu takaurairwa anatateguru vedu vakanaka wani takanyarara. pasi nenyaya yegukurahundi. they killed us also this pple. vapedzere wangu.

    • maatha nyoko zinja zabantu

    • Nyathi mudidi khanyoko, sihlama senkuku machamama it’s 50-50imi makatiuraya isu tikakuurayaiwo pagukura hundi. Mukaramba muchinetsa ndokupindai futi

    • History will prove you wrong in the early years the Shona people had their defence army and the Ndebele also so when this two fought it was the Shona that got defeated so to grow the the Ndebele Nation they needed to make sure they upducted young man and woman which was a strateg lent from the building of the Zulu kingdom. Historically you won’t get proper history if you try and justify somethings without researching. Coming to Gukurahund the dissidents where there but the villagers had no arms or mandate to fight them the government of the day had a mandate to protect the people who where made to endure hardship of surpporting prolonged war in their scacy resources. What did the government do they killed the innocent unarmed victims simple because they could not defend themselves against the government and the dissidents.
      SEE THE DIFFERENCES

    • Better analysis, you stole our mombes kkkkkkk

  • Shona tribe has many ethnic groups.There is 1 which is closer to Ndebeles.KARANGAs and Ndebeles are mostly in intertribal marriages.Go to Mberengwa,Gweru,Zvishavane and even their mother MASVINGO,u can witness that.There is a secret in our ethnic groups which is hidden by the term “Shona” but we are all the same in God’s eyes.

    • Karanga are not closer to ndebele at all they are pure shonas like manyika ,ndau, zezuru but the kalanga yes vry closer to them

    • Im not talking of the similarities in speaking sir,but neighbours among Shona ethnic groups.

  • Its tribalism not racism since we all black Zimbabweans

  • Of the 2 non is shona

  • Tafi Mhaka the tribalist,Joshua Nkomo was not ethnic Ndelele or a tribalist like you. He was Kalanga and a nationalist.

  • Dai wanyora neShona or Ndebele because you are mixing things courtesy of your poor command of English Do you understand the meaning of racism? Kkkkkkk all black Zimbabwean are the same race,murikumbozama kuti kudiiko Yahweh?

  • Very true

  • I think you meant to say tribalism not racism, but you are wrong if you ask me, “impossible is nothing”.

  • Ndebeles need to start identifying with the rest of the country like others do if they are to.enjoy the full political benefits Zimbabwe has to offer.

    Trying to set yourself apart when you are a minority and enstranging yourself with the rest of Zimbabwe is catastrophic.

    Do you know people of Malawian and Zambian descent are more intergrated than Ndebele people.

    This explains why a man of questionable Shona ancestry and infact of Malawian heritage ruled for 37/years.

    How is it this man of alleged Malawian ancestry was more acceptable than a Ndebele?

  • Garbage article

  • I don’t hate Ndebele pple you are lying my lawyer us a Ndebele but we get along .My very well I would not mind him to be my president so stop to tell us shit my best friend’s wife is ndebele she treats me well with respect yekhela ukuza ngamasimba wena .Zimbabwe belongs to all who live in it .let’s built a better Zimbabwe without shit mentality. To all Ndebele guys never ever look down upon yourselves participate in national programmes sell yourself to the nation if you want a political position believe you me you will win elections. Time for hatred is over.im a shona but I have never hated father Zimbabwe he had a great vision for us.even Zezuru were saying Karanga and Manyika won’t rule where are they today .who know maybe the next one would be a Ndebele so foward ever backward never.

  • Straight

  • To all Ndebele brothers and Sisters never ever loose hope cause of this nagativity we are all equal before our constitution.dont let anyone belittle you cause of tribe

  • We’r all blacks, how can we be racist aganist our own kind

  • Fact Shonas will never vote for a Ndebele President.

  • It’s not racism dummy but tribalism-you tribalist exorcise yourself of inferiority complex.

  • Its soo unfortunate that we are still so primitive. Zimbabwe is one and there shldnt be room for tribalism, i personally would vote for any candidate, white or black; mdebele or shona. As long they are a zim citizen and have the pipo at heart.

  • its not volf racist yu assholes…its triberlism

  • Iiiii handsome yaivapo

  • Mr editor, Shona & Ndebele are not different races bt tribes/language *Go school*

  • Shona people must understand all along the targets of this hate campsign were not only Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF but we’re Shona people.

    This is part of the imperialist masterplan to villify Shona people because they know Shona people kept Zanu PF in power and therefore are the biggest obstacle to their imperialist agenda.

    Now you are now being called racists simply because some people feel they are entitled to be Presidents yet can’t point to me one Ndebele suitable to be President who never got a chance.

  • It’s not racism it’s Tribalism

  • what the hell.If i were eligible to vote in 1980 i cud ve elected Baba Nkomo as opposed to RGM.

  • What a load of BS shame on this author in terms of totems Mhofu = Mpofu, Samanyanga = Ndlovu we are all the same, such mentality divides us

  • Tribalistic.

  • I think these newspapers are sometimes there to create division among tribes.Being a president of a nation is not the greatest achievement in life.It can regarded so in poorly managed country like ours.

  • I just want to point out to u that Joshua Nkomo was not Ndebele. No true Ndebele has a totem of an animal. In simple terms I say to you one lie discovered gives doubt to anything said . Stop being devisive. We are all one Shonas and Ndebeles.

    • He was a kalanga from Kezi

    • Quite right bro. We r sick and tied of misinformation by people who want to devide Zimbabweans on tribal grounds. Thanks!!

  • I thought it’s tribalism.

  • That why we have to have 2 VP’s.

  • I think Nehanda Radio is losing the plot big time.Always emphasising what divides us.Not nation building at all.

  • Munoiswa banga nemandevere guys

  • Same goes for u.rasist too

  • Point Of Correction There Its Called Tribalism Instead.

  • Has an Ndebele leader proved himself worth of being elected president.The first president of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana was a Ndebele

  • Yaaa mashonaz don’t like you and you don’t like mashonaz go get a life writer

  • Im only interested in correcting some falsehoods, 1. Nkomo was not from Bulilima.
    2. It’s called tribalism not racism, both Shonas & Ndebeles belong to the same Shithole race!!

  • Why cry for the dead when we have the living

  • Mashona are very social the ndebelez ummm pane problem ndinovaona hangu kana tiripajoni apo

  • Past is past vuka emaqh’nden

  • To an extent its true

  • Shonas are a peace loving and industrious lot.We love cohabitation which is the reason find us in large numbers in Byo.Ndebeles would confine themselves to byo as if going to hre requires them to have a passport and visa and that is what they teach their children.

  • As long as we still have ndebeles with that kind of mindset then you’re right we won’t vote for a ndebele president.

  • Can we call this news?

  • Can we call this news?

  • Can we call this news?

  • I once said it NEHANDA is provoking a civil war nothing positive ever comes from this page I grew up in Matebeleland schooled there never have I experienced any tribal hatred I have ndebele aunts, friends, nephews ,nieces and we r very happy,..this page is there to divide Zimbabweans

  • I once said it NEHANDA is provoking a civil war nothing positive ever comes from this page I grew up in Matebeleland schooled there never have I experienced any tribal hatred I have ndebele aunts, friends, nephews ,nieces and we r very happy,..this page is there to divide Zimbabweans

  • I once said it NEHANDA is provoking a civil war nothing positive ever comes from this page I grew up in Matebeleland schooled there never have I experienced any tribal hatred I have ndebele aunts, friends, nephews ,nieces and we r very happy,..this page is there to divide Zimbabweans

  • shonas only preach “antitribalism” when it serves to benefit them, like when they need ndebeles to vote for them but behind the scenes they dont see them as people… look at the industries in bulawayo completely taken over by shonas and shutting out similarly qualified ndebeles. all in the name of tribalism..then they also laugh and say ndebeles like southafrica its because ..they hav no opprtunities in this country ..funny enough there are more shonas in SA than ndebeles…yes im married to a loving ndebele man ..who ive had to consoe and comfort when he lost his job to a diploma holding shona ..yet he is currently studying for his 2nd masters…we eventually moved to my country of birth coz despite his education he always got sidelined in zimbabwe…we are happy now thankgod.

  • shonas only preach “antitribalism” when it serves to benefit them, like when they need ndebeles to vote for them but behind the scenes they dont see them as people… look at the industries in bulawayo completely taken over by shonas and shutting out similarly qualified ndebeles. all in the name of tribalism..then they also laugh and say ndebeles like southafrica its because ..they hav no opprtunities in this country ..funny enough there are more shonas in SA than ndebeles…yes im married to a loving ndebele man ..who ive had to consoe and comfort when he lost his job to a diploma holding shona ..yet he is currently studying for his 2nd masters…we eventually moved to my country of birth coz despite his education he always got sidelined in zimbabwe…we are happy now thankgod.

  • shonas only preach “antitribalism” when it serves to benefit them, like when they need ndebeles to vote for them but behind the scenes they dont see them as people… look at the industries in bulawayo completely taken over by shonas and shutting out similarly qualified ndebeles. all in the name of tribalism..then they also laugh and say ndebeles like southafrica its because ..they hav no opprtunities in this country ..funny enough there are more shonas in SA than ndebeles…yes im married to a loving ndebele man ..who ive had to consoe and comfort when he lost his job to a diploma holding shona ..yet he is currently studying for his 2nd masters…we eventually moved to my country of birth coz despite his education he always got sidelined in zimbabwe…we are happy now thankgod.

  • That’s true

  • But Mugabe is neither a shona or ndebele ,he just united them ,to show how sharp he was ,he was from Nyasaland, that’s why according to critics the new guy is from northern Rhodesia

  • I cant blame the new generation for being tribalist, everyone always believe what he/she was taught by her/his parents . I believe its our turn as new generation to rub off all the grudges from our minds . Ndebeles and Shonas are one thing .

  • Zimbabwe ndeyemaShona uye vachaitonga kusvika Jesu adzoka nokuti ndovene vayo mamwe marudzi ose zvigamba zvakazongonyuka

  • This is not necessary in modern society, you are only trying to encourage animosity between two great… https://t.co/xz01WER1f9

  • shonas nvr liked NDEBELEs n they will never…should we start talking abt Gukuraundi?should we remind u of dat…i don’t think so

  • Uridofo remunhu wanzwa? Ndebele and Shona are all blacks so is it racism or tribalism? Madhodhi

  • Just 10% of Zimba population are Ndebeles ..hw could they win election n rule 75% Shonas

  • Thats not racism its called tribalism reporter.

  • The Ndebele are really good people no doubt about it. Unfortunately your article is full of lies my guy. Joshua Nkomo and Peter Ndlovu were never ndebeles but Kalangas. There are several reason’s why the Ndebeles have never been able to ascend to the presidency of this country. Its more to do with character rather than tribe. The Shonas are equally disappointed because the only shona who became a president was Muzorewa but for a very short time and all the other presidents we have had are not even Shona. As learned as you are, I know you dont believe in African Tradition but there is the story of Chaminuka a shona spirit medium who was killed by Ndebeles. It is said that before Chaminuka died, he declared that Zimbabwe will never be ruled by the Ndebele. Food for thought!!!

    • this is great. unfortunately I noted only one slight mistake, Peter Ndlovu is a Tonga from Binga, not Kalanga

    • Peter Ndlovu is a Tonga from Kariangwe, Binga

  • Surprisingly MUGABE was from Malawi but Zimbabweans were fooled enough to give him the golden plate to allow him to divide the Two big tribes in Zimbabwe. Where does this leave the people of Zimbabwe do we still have to a bid by the CIA agender or destine our our own life.

  • So wabhowekana nokuti tinemutupo? Makes us culturally rich. Uri mbudzi.

  • It’s called tribalism not racism moron

  • Ndebele nation comprised of different tribes including the kalanga,those who come down south are called Nguni people. So the Present Ndebeles comprises of the Kalanga and other tribes found in Matabeleland

  • Tafi mhata or mhaka whatever your fucking name is,go back to school and learn the difference between race and tribe. When you do that learn the history of Zimbabwe, Shonas and Ndebeles then come back here with facts not this hogwash. But what are you really trying to achieve and accomplish writing such bull on social media? You trying to seek fame and popularity by touching on a sensitive subject as this. You are a mediocre writer. You lack substance…

  • Tribal connotations depict one’s thinking. There might be differences between tribes but despising others on ethnic origin is bad. Pasi nemhandu

  • Munyori uri dhoti godzwa racist wazviwana kupi izvozvo hameno anoti shona ndebele isu tongoona zvese is the same

  • I tend to wonder who publish such rotten stinking gibberish things that seeks nothing but to devide the nation what nonsense,listen who is writing malaicha who has never aspired to be a class monitor you just pathetic

  • He sounds like right. Most Shonas believe a Ndebele cannot be President. That’s rotten mind.

  • How about us Tongas,do we have any share of the cake? Lol

  • Am waiting for Meluleki’s comment.

  • Mess imimi makauraya nyika yesouthern Rhodesia SHONAS and ndeerezi,vana baba vedu vaiuya mu southern Rhodesia kuzotswaka mabasa,nhasi ndezvipi .munawononga dziko basi

  • Noo..noooo.nooooo I am Shona and almost 99% of my friend are ndebele… stop the hate!!!!!!

  • Zimbabwe ndeyeMASHONA

  • Thought it was tribalism

  • Whoever raises a tribalistic complain that person is a real tribalists.A tribalists has no facts at all but will always forge his way in using those poor sendiments.Everyday heee we are marginalised,heeee we are few,heee our jobs are being taken by the shonas,heee lets make a country called Mtwakas,hee thy dont vote us.Zimbabwe is a free country if you realise that you are staying somewhere were there is a lack of developmantal services roads,water, jus shift from there.Is there somebody tied or restricted in Zimbabwe.

  • Was Nkomo belonged to Mzililazi clan? After all they were from Nguniland .Mzilikazi runnaway frm Zululand during the Mfacane period into Zimba

  • Racism or tribalism? Oh and leaders are ordained by God!

  • You are right because that’s your opinion but you need to realise that you are not supposed to speak for others. Insulting you won’t even help because of your lack of reasoning.

  • Person who wrote this u are useless

  • Shonas and ndebeles will never eat in same plate

  • Are you trying to stir a racial uprising? Some things are better not spoken of!

  • Me I vote for anyone who’s capable for ruling the country ..this Mugabe’s dividend is insane

  • Painful truth though our country is still stuck in tribalism. Politics of hate has to be addressed in Zim. Of lately we had people of Harare vs Masvingo. I would want emphasize the fact that if other regions of the country are not developed and priorities are given to people of certain tribe we will never have a united Zim. Having Ndebele, karanga, wasu or tonga president isn’t suppose to be an issue we people who will take our mineral rich country to greater heights. Lets have national healing which doesn’t only address gukurahundi. We need leaders that will transform and renew our country not tribalists who never sees something good in people who don’t share the same with you. Wake up Zimbabwe.

  • This is grossly reckless. Nxaaa!

  • it’s actually tribalistic in itself to post an article of this nature

  • why zanu didnt pass the power to ndebele after coupin Mugabe . .?Why most of the snr gvt n high rank positions in Zimbabwe are ruled by Shonas? pfungisisa ipapo …its because they lost
    ……………………………
    Gukurakundi Nkomo signed unity Ndebele king sold us With n X sign .. thiz are too srs reasons that cause us to suffer as Ndebeles clere and clara….dont rply.

  • They are really Ndebele & fake Ndebele , in Ndebele tribe there surname can simply identify the truth , tribes like Ncube , Mupofu , Nkomo , Moyo & so many are not Ndebeles . Pure Ndebele are Mzilikazi & Kumalo tribe , but anyway let’s be unite

  • Misheck

    Its not racism its tribalism & please dont say shona & ndebele do not befriend each other . Please stop sensationalising this issue .

  • Munomama Nyika ndeyedu tese maZim $ atsamwa ngaaende Jozie or Botswana.

  • before u embarrass yourself next time you must ist know the difference between tribalism and racism…nincompoop

  • Nehanda radio is slowly becoming Mthwakazi radio. Your reporting trend is becoming sour. You seem to be advocating for some kind of conflict. I wonder how you stand to benefit from it though.

  • AULA NQONDO WENA

  • yes chaminuka was called chingururu.he was killed by the ndebele and he vowed that they wont rule this country in the future .chaminuka or chingururu was killed by lobengula as he thot he will influence the shona to rise against the ndebele.the ndebele are also guilty of killing .raiding and looting shona wealth.they destroyed sacred places of the shona and killed medium spirits like chaminuka cum chingururu

  • But amaTonga siyawavotela

  • ED n Mugabe created tension between Shonaz n Ndex but Joshua Nkomo was the Best n he fought to much 4 Zimbabwe to liberate us ndiri mushona straight outta Buhera 07 yesuh

  • Nehanda radio change your name to Tribalist Radio your journalism is disgusting instead of giving topics with national agenda to build and help create a conducive fora for critical thinking you dish out topics that divides the nation, even Mbuya Nehanda would never stand for that. Shame on you!

  • Its not racism but tribalism get your terms right.

  • To begin with, Big Josh is from St Joseph’s area under Kezi not the Bulilima u re talking about. Secondly, dont underestimate the respect that the man has in Zim. Yes he had a marriage with crooks just like Morgan but his legacy lives on. Tribalism wil not pay u my dear. U need facts

  • I am disappointed that most of you people here believe that Shona and Ndebele are tribes. Both are languages made up of different tribes. Ok. Eg the Ndaus are of Nguni extraction but are considered as Shona officially and so are Kalangas. On the ground, Kalangas and Nambians align with Ndebele. This is because of geographical location.

    • what an observation,my people perish because of lack of knowledge

  • Ndebele , Kalanga this, and Shona that’. Let’s love one another, choose a competent leader who will take our country forward. Remember, we are all Zimbabweans’ #2018

  • Nyaya yakubhowa iyi

  • Very true

  • Racism let us all look it up, the definition. Blacks are racist against blacks sure possible but there is the privilege and power mmm Nehanda Radio boy oh boy

  • Buhle

    Mr Editor this article its malicious, it lacks facts and its very dangerous in the sanse that its promotes hate speech and tribalism.This article is full of lies written by an ignorant triberlist who just hate shonas.Zim had only one President since independence. So why would this triberlist say Ndebeles cant be president in Zim and who ever said that. The triberlist is very ignorant probably not educated as well. The least developed province in Zim its shonaland central. Peter Ndlovu is no Ndebele but Tonga. Go to plumtree its a place fo kalangas but they dont speak their language bcoz Ndebeles despise them ,the same to people of Dete they are Nambias but the dont speak it. Many times we see pluck card written amashona izinja in barbourfields each time when highlanders plays Dynamos.many times fans of highlander become violant in barbourfields. This is a type of a person who accuse every shona for Gukurahwindi. I never had any bad feeling about a Ndebele people but at some point
    i had that bad feeling bcoz when i moved so south africa 90% of Ndebeles that i met are so triberlist,each time they hear u talking shona they call u a gukurahwindi all sorts of bad names, my bad feeling on ndebeles is over shadowed by the fact that i have few good Ndebele friends and not ever Ndebele
    Is triberlist. most criminals in Joburg CBD are Ndebeles if they hear u talking shona they follow u and rob u.

error: Content is protected !!