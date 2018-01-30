Lang’ata fire: ‘Not enough water’ to tackle Kenya blaze

Survivors of the fire which tore through a Kenyan slum leaving four dead have described the battle to save their homes as “like fighting in hell”. Residents used sewage water in a desperate attempt to douse the flames which had engulfed the houses in the Lang’ata area of the capital, Nairobi.

The MP for the area, Nixon Korir, said fire engines which turned up to help did not have enough water.

The fire was finally out by 06:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Monday.

Pictures show how people tried their best to put out the fire with anything they had to hand.

Maryam Mohamed, who lost everything, told the BBC: ”It was like fighting in hell, it was like hell, this is the toughest day of my life but I put my God first, who will provide for me.”

Police have begun an investigation into the blaze, which began at 20:00 local time on Sunday and continued for 10 hours.

It is feared that more bodies may be found as they comb through the wreckage of the homes.

Meanwhile, those who survived – thought to amount to some 6,000 people – are coming to terms with starting again.

”I don’t see I can live here any more, I have lived here for 17 years and I have never seen anything like this,” Titus Mutua told the BBC.

“I don’t know where my children are, my wife says she took them to her friends, I have nowhere to sleep – I am just sleeping under a tree.”

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has said that the government will spend $490,000 (£347,000) to help victims.

However, it is not clear whether the offer is enough to quell anger over the perceived failings of the fire service, which has spilled over from the settlement itself to social media, where people are questioning where the government’s priorities lie. BBC