Katsvairo regrets Amakhosi adventure

Zimbabwean striker Michelle Katsvairo says he has nobody to blame, but himself for an ill-fated stay at South African soccer giants Kaizer Chiefs. Katsvairo joined Chiefs in July 2016 along with compatriot Edmore Chirambadare, but failed to make an impression for the Soweto giants and was loaned to Tanzanian side Singida United this season.

However, his spell in East Africa was cut short and he was handed his clearance by Amakhosi last week following a meeting with football manager Bobby Motaung.

Katsvairo is now on the lookout for a new club. “I don’t have regrets for signing with Kaizer Chiefs. I regret that I didn’t do enough to stay with the club,” Katsvairo tells KickOff.com.

“I feel embarrassed that I have to leave Kaizer Chiefs. I feel I didn’t do enough, but life goes on. I want to thank Bobby Motaung and the entire Kaizer Chiefs family for allowing me a chance to play for one of the best teams in the country. “Even though my stay with Chiefs didn’t last long I have fond memories with this club.”

The Warriors international feels he has unfinished business in South Africa and is eager to regain the form he enjoyed with Chicken Inn. “I am waiting for offers. I believe I still have more to offer. I am determined to work hard and get back into my old form,” he added.

Chiefs have now confirmed they parted ways with Katsvairo. “The Club has reached mutual agreement on the termination of Michelle Katsvairo’s contract. He is now free to join a team of his choice. We thank him for his service and wish him well on his future endeavours,” the club tweeted.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United have handed a trial to Cameroonian striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba. Ntouba arrived in South Africa a few weeks ago to try his luck with Bidvest Wits.

However, the Dynamos forward has since resurfaced at United where he hopes to impress coach Eric Tinkler. Ntouba’s manager Mike Ngobeni confirmed his client is at Matsatsantsa. “I will prefer not talk about the situation at Wits,” says Ngobeni.

“He is currently training with SuperSport United, having started last week Friday.” Tinkler is short of frontline options following the sale of Jeremy Brockie to Mamelodi Sundowns and injuries to Bradley Grobler and Thabo Mnyamane.

Zimbabwean forward Kingston Nkhatha is currently leading the line for the struggling Tshwane giants, who lost 4-1 at home to Wits on the weekend. Tinkler will hope new signing Mogakolodi Ngele can make a difference in the final third following the Botswana international’s arrival from Sundowns. The Herald