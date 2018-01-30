Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Gulf Complex crime headache for police

By Helen Kadirire

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is under-resourced to deploy more cops at the Gulf Complex area in Harare, as incidents of mugging continue to rise, Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu said.

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu
The Gulf Complex is a busy and densely populated low-end shopping centre near the hectic Market Square bus terminus in central Harare.

Videos of various crimes, including mugging and pick-pocketing, have gone viral on social media, as criminals prey on people at the complex.

Mpofu’s remarks followed a request by Harare West legislator Jessie Majome to increase police presence in the area.

“The area around Chinhoyi Street and Gulf Complex is generally characterised by commuter omnibus termini, flea markets, vendors and other individuals who conduct their informal businesses on the streets. The area is generally congested.”

“It is true that some members of the public have fallen victim to thefts and other dubious deals conducted in the area. One major challenge that the police face in this area is the dense population compared to police presence. Resources permitting, consideration will be made to deploy more officers,” Mpofu said.

He added that cops deployed to patrol and arrest criminals in the area are both in uniform and civilian attire.

Mpofu said to some extent, police’s presence in the heavily congested area would deter some criminals from their illegal activities.

“The police also conduct awareness campaigns to alert members of the public on issues pertaining to common crimes such as mugging, pick pocketing and plain robbery that occur in the mentioned area,” he said.

Observers have attributed the rising level of crime in Zimbabwe to economic hardships and deepening poverty.
Zimbabwe is deep in the throes of a debilitating economic crisis, which has led to company closures and the consequent loss of jobs by hundreds of thousands.

Many have been left with no option but to either be criminals or vendors on the streets.

According to the Africa 2016 Wealth Report, Zimbabwe has been ranked as the country with the poorest people on the continent, with average wealth of $200 per person. DailyNews

  • THEY DONT NEED POLICE THEY NEED JOBS

  • If it were for Traffic Police we could be having 99 ×(10 officers) roadblocks on Harare-Mutare highway,zvepa gulf hazvina mari mukati nezve maRally that’s when you will say you are under resourced

  • So suddenly the police has become under resourced? Where are those resources ( including human resource) that they had when they mounted roadblocks every 10km gone to?

  • Vekuendesa ku road even at every corner ku location maivawana, now its about helping the public which is your mandate anyway resources to deploy dololo. Itai serious minister

  • ndati vanoreva nhema …nhema….. nhemaaaaaaaa.

  • Would like to know which tribe is mugging people in Harare?

  • Mbare bus rank it’s a nightmare too!

  • No no no they must get those ones that they were using to mount roadblocks every 100 mitres. Where are they???

  • Send soldiers.

  • But the comrade minister forgets that there were enough to deploy into each and every corner of Harare and on the highway to fleece innocent motorists of their hard earned cash only a couple of months ago. Surely those same cops can just descend on the gulf and clean it up in a matter of hours. Let the police do something that cleans up our city and it’s rot for a change please.

    • Please repeat this loudly,

    • The problem with such perpetrators is that they won’t be active whenever the Police is around, but once the police move away, they carry on with their robbing. So I don’t think it can be a matter of only 2 hrs as u mentioned. Rather, the police will need to man the whole complex constantly throughout the day. Hence manning the place will need more manpower probably 15 to 20 policeman per day who will patrol and monitor every little corner of the Complex at any given time.

      So, definitely if they take that manpower from roadlocks it will work, but it won’t last only two hours. It will probably need a number of years

    • what is the duty of those plain clothes police officers who we always see roaming the streets

    • so b it cde if that’s what it takes

  • Gud idea there minister!!!!

  • Minister, tipeiwo ma serious!!

  • They should nick you first andthen proceed to Gulf Mr Mpofu

  • Pamaroad block vamwe vaito dziya mushana nekuwandisa.Now we want you to protect the public mava vashoma now.You are not serious .Where are the cops vaizara muroad ?

  • Equip officers with resources. Kwete kungotumira vana netsoka nemabhasikoro mukore uno. Imi vana Mpofu muchifamba nemota dzepamusoro. Mapurisa anovengwa nevanhu uku vakuru vacho abuse them. Ichi chibasa hachiiti

  • Aaaaaah imi, KO vaigara vakazara muroad varipi?

  • Obert anonyepa, thiz thieves ar well connected with e police n certain Chinese workers of some shops at gulf complex, munhu akabirwa ther ar certain officers at market square police post wo connive with thiz thieves n mek sure they ar released, pane matsotsi chaiwo mumwe anotonzi manager anoba nemashop workers emachina kubira vanhu vanenge vapinda mushop imomo vachida kutenga

  • I just feel sorry for those people who put faith in this Goverment.Nothng is goin to change asling we have auchleaders in our Country

  • That’s true Blessing ,hazvisi zvitsva iwo maprisa vepachi Cabin post havana basa ravanoita kubva kare

  • Ahhh anopenga uyo .. ko vese vaimboita zvekubisiswa mari paroad vakaendeswa kupi? Mpofu ngaatikwanire prz

  • Zaya Kunkhongo

    It is not true the police are deployed around that area save for the understaffed satellite police station within the Market Square terminal. Areas around Gulf Complex has marauding bunches of hoodlums from Mbare who freely operate around Bute, Chinhoyi and Bank Streets almost at free will terrorising citizens going about their business. There are two prominent groups code named ‘Highlanders’ and ‘Dynamos’ who operate in groups of 6-8 members and will rob citizens at will in the said streets. Street Vendors are resorting to taking the law into their own hands and dealing with these criminals in the absence of both visible and plain clothes policing as Mpofu wants to allude to. Minister Mpofu it is not time to lie now! Lying went away with Mugabe and Mnangagwa demands of you to be proactive and deliver. The criminals are roaming freely because there are no law enforcement around that area, period. Meanwhile peaceful citizens suffer!

  • Kuchine boyz richiri kuita skiri dziyadziya dzekwaSiyasoo?

  • Those guys at Gulf complex they robbed me day light I think it’s a good idea minister

  • In my view they are over-resourced. Where are the officers that were manning those unnecessary roadblocks every 5km or less?

  • are they joking??? ko vavaizadza muma road neemumarukesheni ose vaimbobvepi. This is a sign of laziness or incompetence or both. Busy majoring the minor

  • 15bidha yawanikwa hr

  • Sure because people should not because of that, soldiers are the best alternative

  • Nosense take those thieves trafic police late do the job

  • Ngavauye coz tikudzingirwa macostumer takuitwa matsotsi tese tese

  • Ava vanonzi mpofu vanotopengawo zvavo.

  • Hokoyo Bamba mbavha hombe

  • That’s too pathetic an excuse,there isn’t enough return for them as in feeling their pockets

  • Mpofu hapana chisvinu chatinombo nzwa kwauri.tanga wa clear zita rako wozoita basa

  • The minister is busy looking for loop holes in the system that will give him additional cash. He has no clue or strategy to help sort out the situation. Uzigayela imali lomuntu!

  • Ko vese vaye vaifamba neMaSpikes varikupi

  • Yawanikwa kuAmerica ask Trump

  • Thats not true this minister has already started where are they or you want to tell us they were boarder Gezi not police officers

  • But they had hundreds to deploy on the roads?

  • Problem solved. A fat minister gives a fat lie. Will giving excuses solve the problem.

  • Shut up Mpofu. Yo police were stealing money in our roads day and night. 38 million from Jan to Sept nd yu tell us yu broke. Zama ukulunga malume

  • That’s a good idea vese vanenge vachitengesa maphone vamwe vacho matsotsi

  • Then deploy the army then!

  • Move fast to recover monies looted by senior party officials reduce number of ministers and employ more cops.There is an idea.

  • That’s nonsense

  • Mbare boys they sandwich u be careful

  • Ubusela eHarare….the same people are the one who slaughtered people in 2008 elections and the same people who slaughtered Ndebele people in Matland are still busy with what they know best: murder and thieving! Lafa elihle

  • Endesai vakomana zvese zvinopera izvi!!

  • Crime has increased everywhere driving is appalling police need to police and not worry bout taillights just focus on the criminals ….

  • Deploy those traffic officer who were found everywhere during the G40 era

