Billiat remains in limbo

 South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns could lose Percy Tau to Europe after reportedly receiving an R18 million bid for the services of attacker Percy Tau. According to Sowetanlive, Russian club FC Rostov has already submitted their bid to the Brazilians, with Denmark’s Midtjylland also reported to be after the player’s signature.

Khama Billiat
 Billiat khama

It is now up to the Tshwane giants to either reject both offers or sell their speedy attacker before the January transfer window closes tomorrow.

Tau’s agent, Mmatsatsi Sefalafala confirmed to the publication that it is still a 50 /50 situation, before adding that the final decision rests with Sundowns. “It’s a 50 /50 situation. I don’t know if Sundowns would defer them to the end of the season or allow him to go,” Sefalafala said.

“But Percy has a contract with Sundowns and he’s still committed to the cause. He will respect whatever decision they make,” she added Coach Pitso Mosimane recently admitted that while he wanted Tau to eventually go abroad, he didn’t think the 23-year-old player was ready for Europe. Tau’s current deal is set to expire in June 2019 and Sundowns could be tempted to cash in while he still one of the hottest properties in the South African football.

However, Khama Billiat’s contractual situation at Sundowns could also be a determining factor in the future of Tau. Billiat refused to sign a new contract with Sundowns as he also wants to pursue his football career abroad and Goal has already reported that the Zimbabwean attacker has an offer from Qarabag FK.

Tau rose to prominence during the club’s successful Caf Champions League campaign in 2016, and since then, he has never looked back. He is Sundowns’ leading goalscorer with seven league goals in 19 appearances so far this season. Both Tau and Billiat featured for Sundowns in a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Absa Premiership clash.

Three clubs in Mzansi’s top flight are believed to be vying for Billiat’s signature. Billiat is currently in the final six months of his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns and at this point in time, it seems unlikely that the player will extend his stay with the Brazilians.

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have offered the Zimbabwean international a pre-contract, although it is still unknown whether the player had put pen to paper with the Soweto giants yet. Other sources have added that Orlando Pirates may be looking to do one better than their neighbours.

According to sources, Pirates are currently assessing their chances of possibly securing Billiat’s services in the January transfer window, which indicates that the Bucs could be looking to make an offer to Sundowns.

However, it seems that the two Soweto giants may have to compete with another Gauteng-based club for his signature. Bidvest Wits have been reported to have approached Billiat with an attractive pre-contract offer, in attempts to secure the player’s services after June 30.

It seems that the 28-year-old will now have a decision to make about where his next football destination will be, this only if Sundowns do not decide to sell the player in the current January transfer window which closes tomorrow. — Goal.com.

  • Khama hapana kwanoenda uyu

  • Ko gyz pane anozivawo nyaya yaEdzayi Kasinauyo hre

  • Anopatiswa neSundowns apa coach wacho haamufariri futi

  • Khama should move out of Sundowns ,Pitso arikuda kuuraya career yemupfanha

  • Sundowns destroys

  • Poor management of player

  • Khama should have moved loong time agooo from sundowns but people were saying he is still young yet he was old enough to market himself outside plus i dont know the likes of peter ndlovu and khamas agent wht advise are they giving to him

  • He is not that good

  • Khama anoendepi , kunaRostov ndekwema below average players sana Tau , khama is a top class player , he hs to join a club which pays more than sundowns , if i am nt mistaken he is among top paid footballers in SA

  • Sundowns just didn’t want Khama to leave, they received so many offers for him but they were pricing him out of the market

  • they release their citizens but the foreigners remains in limbo ,they do the same to nyandoro,mushekwi,Laffor and its Billiat now ,,,ndopanoti signdowns ipapo

  • Iko kazhumhu ako karipakati pedehenya ndookamurasisa mfana uyu…

  • khama dump your agent and get someone who wil find you a team in europe this your last chance for one last good contract

  • who manages The player? is The question we should be asking. Breaking into Europe esp.from Africa hinges more on The player manager and The links he or she has IN The world of football. It maybe be that S A agents are connected more than vatinopa mbiri tichiti ma personal.managers avo. There is more to progress of any player than Just kuritamba mu ground. Recently media was awash with comparison ya Musona na Firmino and how they broke into Germany almost at The same time but one continues to shine more and more than The other. No disrespect to Musona but i feel its about a Manager who knows how to strike deals for his clients, not only lucrative deals but also deals that encourage The development of The player as well. So we may blame Pitso or whoever but i blame Manager wake. Pitso is acting very natural for a Coach IN that situation, Khama is exceptional by far than Percy Tau therfore noone would want to.lose their best talisman IN that respect. Vatinoti ma Manager vedu ndoo ma Nobody outside uko except mu Super Diski kkkkkkk

  • His agent passed away ,Edzayi

  • Even Pitso said Tau is not yet a European material lucky work sometimes

