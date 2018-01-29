PoliticsFeaturedNews

VP Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

By Nokutenda Chiyangwa

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has commended Buhera South Legislator Joseph Chinotimba for turning his gift of humour into a job opportunity.

Chinotimba shares a joke with author Chenjerai Mhondera while displaying the book

Speaking at the book launch of “Masasi aChinoz” in Harare last Friday, VP Chiwenga said the author of the book, Chenjerai Mhondera took advantage of Cde Chinoz’s talent — as Chinotimba is known by his legion of fans — and used it to create employment for himself as an author, which was in line with the new curriculum that was aimed at creating job creators as opposed to jobseekers.

“Our new curriculum has done away with the grooming of a jobseeker, but instead is focusing on grooming a job creator, it is now the duty of both parents and teachers to monitor assess and identify the talents within our children and nurture them as they grow stage by stage.

“This can be supported by why we are gathered here. We are here because of that young rural boy Joseph, born 62 years ago, holding on to his talent that of making people around him smile and has never let go of his talent.

“Tonight we are here to witness the fruition of that talent identified in him by an academia, the writer of the book Chenjerai Mhondera who has, in his academic realm seen an opportunity to make use of the jokes and compiled them into a book to create jobs and opportunities for our people,” he said.

VP Chiwenga encouraged every individual not to hide their talent, but to instead, use every opportunity at their disposal to become greater and better individuals.

“If you get an opportunity, grab it and make use of it, remember that some things last forever, but opportunities don’t. There is no doubt that some of you are encouraged by this book not to pocket your talents, but to revisit and identify them.

“If you have a gift, let it show, don’t be shy of what you know best,” he added. The Herald

  • They actually think that parliament is a joke

  • Vharazipa basa rapera

  • Vharazipa basa rapera

  • Isn’t there a minimum requirement to become an MP? Nxaaa

  • TobvaTadiiPaya

    Like you Cde Guvheya pagidi ipapo & you perfected that art of the gun and gave us FREEDOM by deposing both Smith & Mugabe!!

  • That vice President is a joke also

