Twin babies found in pit toilet

By Khanyisile Ngcobo

Limpopo police on Monday confirmed they were investigating a case of concealment of birth after twin newborn babies were allegedly rescued from a pit toilet just outside Polokwane.

The police reportedly happened on Sunday and according to Limpopo police spokesperson Captain Mohlaka Mashiane, unfolded after the mother, 30, began experiencing some complications.

“She then went to the toilet and at that point, proceeded to give birth. Following this, a rescue team was summoned to the scene and managed to rescue one baby.

“The other was unfortunately declared dead on the scene,” Mashiane further said.

The mother and her surviving baby were then taken to the hospital for further care. Mashiane confirmed that a case of concealment of birth had been opened.

“No arrests have been made but a case has been opened for further investigation,” he said. IOL