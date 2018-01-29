ShowbizNews

The return of Mukanya . . . Can it inspire Majaivana?

11,402 16

By Langalakhe Mabena

The local music industry has for decades been robbed of talented gems that are self-exiled because of their satirical political and social commentary vested on the lyrical content of their creative pieces.

Thomas Mapfumo
Thomas Mapfumo

The new political dispensation came with new changes in a “New Zimbabwe” and that perhaps has inspired one of the self exiled Chimurenga music originators Thomas Mapfumo based in the United States of America to finally declare to grace a historic show at Glamis Arena in the capital city on 28 April, ironically, a few days after the 18 April Independence Day celebrations.

Affectionately known as the “Lion of Zimbabwe”, Mapfumo is no stranger when it comes to the removal of the “Union Jack” flag giving birth to a new liberal Zimbabwe born in 1980 as his Chimurenga music played a pivotal role in overthrowing the Ian Smith regime, proof being his first album Hokoyo! released pre-independence which saw him sent behind bars without trial as it was deemed a rebellion piece to the white rule.

Lyrically, the legendary Mapfumo doesn’t hesitate throwing shade as he calls a spade a spade with most of his songs featured on his 1989 album Corruption like Varombo Kuvarombo, a direct connotation to Government officials which were regarded as pillaging national resources at the expense of the people.

With the new Government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa trying to restructure and redress political, social and economic challenges with its first move being removing the corrupt Government officials from the office like the expelled members of the G40, can the banned Mapfumo’s songs that preach the same gospel as the current administration regain their share of airplay?

Yes, they can, considering the fact that Mapfumo has finally agreed to perform in his native country since his last visit in 2005 as approved by the veteran musician’s publicist Blessing Vava speaking to our sister paper Chronicle.

“We are excited that Mapfumo will be performing in Zimbabwe after more than a decade’s absence,” Vava said.

With an eagle’s eye view, one is at liberty to say that it took courage for Mukanya, a totem derived from his ancestral clan, to finally make up his mind and return to his “home sweet home” and re-unite with his fans in a show which is expected to be an emotional gathering as the Chimurenga fans were longing to watch the “prophet of doom” live on stage.

You might also like More from author

  • KaSalad kechikuru

  • Zvirikuita mukanya

  • We now listening to mangoma,he can just stay and enjoy chicken in America

  • I’m one of those who would very much like to see Majee resuscitate his career, in fact, I did sign an online petition which was designed to bring back Majee… Sadly, nothing seems to have come of it all.

    Methinks, unlike Mkanya, who jus ran away for his safety, but continued his music in USA, Majee actually cut short his music career in frustration & disappointment, he was not getting as much support as he’d have wanted, and in relocating to USA, he “retired” from music.

    It therefore is rather unlikely that we’ll see Majee perform again. Maybe we’ll just have to celebrate one legend’s return, & not both of them, as we’d have wanted…. Good for some of us that Mkanya’s coming:
    1. Oliver Tuku Mtukudzi – A Living Legend
    2. Thomas Mapfumo
    3. Lovemore Majaivana
    my all-time best local musicians, in that order <3

  • Kkkkkk ngaabvunze vana Macheso Zim Danzi yavapinza nzara. Mapfumo’s music is no longer appealing to this revolving world.

  • Dancehall to di world……..Jiti…ne kongonya yavana mkanya paruzevha kkkkkkkk

  • Ini andizivi please can som1 enlighten me kuti WHY Majaivhana and Mukanya left Zim??? We were still young then but I wonder what was it and why Tuku vasina kutizawo???

  • The return of mukanya is appealing to so many of us the loyal fans but the question is can he still perform the way we knew him back then….i had a glipmse of his last show in the UK…eish guys mukanya vakuru…..im not sure if he will steal the show ana Jah prazhar etc etc ndivo vave ma champion pa stage mazuva ano…..pakaoma apa guys.

  • So hamadzenyu dziri mhiri dzakatiza ka?

  • Mkoma mne sure kti mkanya I number 2??? Imiiii

  • Hapana anosvika paye varume

  • Mkanya akagadzira zita kare hama yangu uye chimrenga music iya haife yakapera zvekumhanya ine power

error: Content is protected !!