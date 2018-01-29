Medical report betrays CIO informer

A medical report has proved that self-proclaimed Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) informer Delish Nguwaya did not sustain any injuries when he was allegedly assaulted by police officers at the Harare Magistrates’ Court sometime last year during his arrest.

According to the report dated August 28, 2017 signed by a Dr Chaka of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Nguwaya did not sustain any fractures or dislocations.

This comes after one of the police officers Detective Inspector Joseph Nemaisa was summoned to appear before a Mbare Magistrates’ on February 5, facing assault charges under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

Nguwaya was allegedly assaulted at the Harare Magistrates Court after resisting arrest on August 23 last year. He was arrested and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

This prompted his lawyer, Mr Jonathan Samukange, to file an application for immediate release of Nguwaya citing the then Commissioner-General of police Dr Augustine Chihuri, detective sergeant Chatukuta and Insp Nemaisa as respondents.

In his submissions, Mr Samukange said that his client was brutally tortured by the police, who later took him to hospital “fearing he might die in their hands”.

During the application, High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe asked prosecutor Mr Kenias Chimiti to explain if the police actions were justified under the circumstances.

Mr Chimiti said that no assault was perpetrated against Nguwaya, adding that he was being lawfully arrested for undermining police authority. He further said that Nguwaya was resisting arrest by the police officers dispatched to arrest him from Harare Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, some law enforcement agents have called on senior CIO officials to intervene and stop Nguwaya from damaging the reputation of the organisation by calling himself a “CIO informer”.

They alleged that Nguwaya was doing this to instill fear and extort people using the name of the organisation. The Herald