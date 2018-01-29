LocalFeaturedNews

Man divorces wife over child’s rare disease

By Freedom Mupanedemo

A Zvishavane man has allegedly divorced his teenage wife after their first child developed a rare disease which he blamed on the wife.

Image Dave (25) has since surrendered back his wife, Castina Zhou (17) to her parents in Mberengwa and has reportedly approached a mediator in a bid to get his lobola back.

In an interview, Ms Zhou, who was married to Dave at the age of 15 said trouble started when their six-month-old baby girl fell ill with a rare disease.

She said the girl has a growth on her back which required her to undergo an operation.

“My husband said he wanted a divorce because he is claiming the rare disease afflicting our kid was as a result of my parents whom he is accusing of bewitching her.

“He is saying my parents are bitter that he was yet to fully pay the lobola as well as some money they had demanded after he married me while still under age.

“He is saying he wants part of the lobola he paid back,” she said.

Zhou said she was now stranded after her parents also rejected her arguing the husband should first pay what they had agreed on.

She said the parents were also not keen to assist financially for the child to be taken to hospital.

“My problem is that I am now living with a distant relative after my parents said I should go back to my husband.

They are saying he should foot the bills that a Bulawayo hospital needs for the baby to be treated but I can’t force myself on a man who has sought divorce when he is the one who took me back to my parents in the first place,” she said.

Dave confirmed he was no longer interested in the union with Zhou.

He, however, refused to divulge the reasons for divorce accusing this reporter of attempting to intrude in his private life.

“I divorced and surrendered her back to the parents. You have no right to know why I divorced her, it’s a family secret. Why do you want to intrude in my private life?” he said.Meanwhile, Zhou said she was appealing to well wishers for financial assistance to take her child to hospital.

“I went to United Bulawayo Hospitals and the authorities said there was a significant amount of money needed for the girl to undergo an operation. The doctors said the operation on the girl was urgent but I have no money so I am appealing for help,” she said. B-Metro

  • touched also from zvish

  • No guys 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔..some ppl r heartless yerrrrr

  • Stupid man

  • he is a coward …

  • zvakaoma shuwa ko dai ariye murume aita sooo ainzwa cy achitizwa nemukadzi …zvakaoma chokwadi

  • That’s a lost soul 😕they is always cure for everything on this earth,

  • God please heal your little child that’s the most important thing to Lord Amen.

  • Satan wemurume

  • Zvidiki izvo hadzvadzi tsvaga mari uende ku phd ministries unodza ne testimony

  • idotorandi re murume vakadzi musangovhurira mbwa idzo

  • That poor baby it’s a pity he has a scumbag for a dad👎

  • Relax…get treatment for your baby as u pray.u will remarry.this.time.with a glorious wedding .let the brat go….fast

  • Let him come to our church God heal all sickness

  • Vamwe varume so kaa

  • God have mercy on this child

  • God will heal this little child

  • Murume imboko

  • Akaroyiwa mwana uyu akatadza kufamba naye here veduwe DUZVIWO RA BABA IRI

  • I used to see people with these kinds of Deseases get healed at PHD and other living Churches

  • No wonder Why women sometimes label us DOGS. What type of a father is this? My God intervene my sister. It shall be well.

  • Ooo God

  • Ko ndiani murume wacho ndimushanyire

  • Go nemwana kwapwm magaya anopona uyo

  • Murume uyu imbwaa sure

  • Stupid coward,running away from responsibility, just sa you are inferior

  • Very bad

  • Ummm stop saying shit and help tge child

  • God heal your child

  • It is well my ssta Hod wl heal yo bby dnt sori nd u wl gt marrid to sme1 who stnds by u all,e tme bls u

  • Is this a question of the disease or responsibility?

  • Hapana zvababa apa ko kana ukazvara umwe futi uchatiza here

  • Mwari wenyasha

  • Murume haapinde denga uyo

  • Bring her to PhD ministries and that’s our testimony zvidiki izvo

  • Ah shame wat a heartless man

  • A letter to the man. The point of view showed me tht ur outsmart sir. Ndaona pfungwa dzenyu ndadzitya.
    B4 going any further last bt not least i would like to say “Musatanyoko mwana weImbwa dhodhi remunhu”.
    Dai mai vako vakakusvodza pfuuuu…

  • Mwari uyu ngati zame kumutya mwana wako shuwa womuramba kudakwake here

  • rush to PHD mangwana chaiye nemwana uyo

  • Wicked father running away from the child’s ailment, manje zvinoramba zvichikuteera, pipo must learn to accept nyangwe zvazvo zvakaoma.

  • such is life, don’t worry, take care of your baby, God will surely remember you. Akapora usasozonyengererwe nababa ava, he is irresponsible!

  • Nyaya diki iyi. Enda nemwana to prophet magaya mupfana this Thursday. Zvopera kuti dhu.

  • PHD

  • buy anointing oil ye kwa Magaya zvinopera izvo

  • PhD vatotenga vanhu vanoita zvokunyepa futi endai kwamadzibaba Steven anopora Ku PhD kunodiwa mari

  • LIFE IS SOMETHING U CANT PREDICT THE TOMORROW’S OUT COME.SO MY ADVISE TO U Mr Dave IS ,RATHER FYT THE SITUATION IN HAND RATHER THAN RUNNING AWAY COZ U DONT KNOW WERE U WILL END.THE BABY IS JUST CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE.U WILL THINK OF CMNG BEK 1 DAY COZ GOD IS NOT A FOOL

  • Baba benzi

  • Phd ministries zvinopera izvozvo…

  • Chibenzi chemurume ichi

  • May God heal the bby n comfort the mothr

  • Shame sorry dear mwana anopora

  • Cowardness at its best, be healed little one nezita raJesu

  • Ngavaende kwaMagaya nemwanauyoii

  • It is well my sista.

  • Imboko murume uyu

  • When u need each other the most and this idiot runs away. My sister u do not need such pple in your life. Surely God will heal your child and may he also blesd the works of your hands.

  • Ko inga mboko zvadzirikuramba kupera. Ko mukadzi ndiye adii

  • men are cowards

  • us,us,us man pliz sometimes tino behaver kunge pwere same same na tombana

  • Don’t worry my sister take a great care of your child one day God will answer you.DAT man is evil

  • NEHANDA RADIO…..how are you helping this lady to raise the hospital fees?????? Ndozvitori important kukurumidza kuwana mari for the op to be carried out and save that child.

    NEHANDA RADIO could u respond URGENTLY Please 🖒🖒🖒🖒

  • This cancer the man does not have a heart!

  • PhD ndiye chiiko zvaakutokudzwa kudarika Mwari

  • MaZim chiiko? Kubva taitwa brainwash zvinorova. Mwana uyo needs chipatara ASAP!!!!

  • Foolish man just let him go he is a fool god will deal with him the baby will be healed , kana mwana apora uchariona rakudzoka zii coward

  • Foolish father, kusaziva kufa, you don’t know what lies ahead of that child, you will be shamed

  • Its sad and hope the poor child gets better. I hope the mother is not using the baby’s condition to tarnish the fathers image. I pray for the baby to be well and for the father to help in this hard times…

  • What a moron of a father. This idiot is a shame to fatherhood. He has pretty much destroyed that lady’s maternal values, as it is every woman’s dream to have a healthy child of their own. I feel so bad for that poor lady. How is it her fault, wish l could ask that lunatic. God will let you and your child overcome such predicament including having that bell end of a husband. In his name that precious child will be healed.

