Kaindu finds new home in Zambia

Former How Mine and Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has found a new home in his native Zambia with Power Dynamos. Kaindu left How Mine last season after two years in charge of the Metallon Gold backed club. He had an option to extend his contract.

Before departing for Zambia he told B-Metro Sport his reasons for quitting How Mine was to spend more time with his family.

He beat three other Zambians Aggrey Chiyangi, Linos Makwaza and Tenant Chilumba to the Power Dynamos job.

“The executive have been impressed with his CV. He is ambitious and wants to win the league. He is a holder of a Uefa B coaching licence compared to other applicants who have Caf A or B badges,” wrote Power Dynamos on their website.

Interestingly, Kaindu has never coached in Zambia but has experience on the bench with Highlanders and How Mine.

While at Highlanders he was beaten to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title twice by former Dynamos coach Callisto Pasuwa.

With pressure mounting from the Bosso supporters to fire Kaindu the club executive was left with no choice but to dismiss the Zambian.

Known as a strict disciplinarian Kaindu doesn't shy away from dropping even his best players when they misbehave on and off the field.