HealthFeaturedLocal

Drug shortages to end – Parirenyatwa

11,244 80

By Blessings Mashaya

Health minister David Parirenyatwa has said drugs shortages in the country’s public hospitals will soon end as government has managed to secure medicines through money collected from the airtime levy.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa

Parirenyatwa made the revelation in the National Assembly last week after Zanu PF MP for Bindura North Kenneth Musanhi asked the minister about drug shortages.

“I want to ask the Health and Child Care minister whether he has received anything, to date from the funds that were raised by the minister of Finance for health funding, because we see no change on the drug supply?” Musanhi asked.

In response, Parirenyatwa said the newly-acquired drugs will be distributed to major hospitals in a few weeks.

“We have had a health levy fund where we take five cents of every dollar from those who are using cell phones.

“So, if your phone bill is a dollar, we take five cents from there and put it into health levy fund.

“To date, this has raised $22 million and we have taken $11 million to $16 million to purchase drugs and other accessories.

“These are now mostly, at the national pharmaceutical company. A lot of them have started being distributed.”

“I am quite certain within the next few weeks there will be a sizeable difference in terms of supply of medicines in our institutions.

“We are benefiting. The challenge that we have is that we could have used more money but the constraint has been foreign currency allocation,” Parirenyatwa said.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa introduced the airtime tax in his 2017 National Budget under the ‘‘Talk-Surf and Save a Life’’ initiative.

The Treasury chief argued it had become unsustainable for both the taxpayer and government to rely on a shrinking formal tax base and it was “therefore, critical that all economically active individuals contribute towards funding health services.”

Government began deducting the five percent health levy on all airtime purchases in March last year.

The country health sector is heavily dependent on donors, with over 90 percent of the drugs being funded by the development partners. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Useless. Has this man ever entered the hospital named after his father?

  • A recycled sack is worthless

  • Buying fake drugs from China is a bad idea. You either get too high dosage or poor dosage which will not cure. You would think this Pari guy is educated. 🤔

  • machief achitengererwa mota vanhu vachifa muzvipatara

  • Is it good governance ? Milking burden ridden citizerns

  • Ko Mari yemadiamonds haitengi here ….
    Iyo ye Etym plz reverse it mukutibatira….mosvina van hi kusvika rinhi nhaimi?

  • kkkkk, some of these things must not be said in public

    • U r rite

    • I agree with yu 100%

    • Honestly! What does airtime levy have to do with procurement of drugs? This govt wastes money buying cars for people that dont add any value to our lives and flying a retired president to and from on an empty plane among other wasteful spendings. The money is there for our hospitals but its being abused. He should just say money has been found without telling us where its coming from.

    • Ndozvinoita vanhu vasina chavanoziva saka kana akaita chinhu chidiki seichi anotoona seaita zvinhu zvinoshamisa

    • Hahahaha ndaspakwa nema comments Zim zvazvinhu

    • nyika izere ma diamonds ne gold ,take ne airtime dzevanhu

    • zvinotonyadzisa

    • Parerenyatwa

    • kkkkkkkk airtym levy nhai.

  • This guy is mad

  • Too little, too late!

  • U mean sometime wat?

  • Crazy

  • Why are we still having this man destroying the health system. He has been in this position for too long. He had become irrelevant for him to be there. He has mismanaged the resources & still talking about bring dangerous drugs from the Far East.

  • Kunorima mogo uko kubva rinhi muchimamira

  • kkkk joke of the season

  • This guy is a idiot

  • Rinopenga iro

  • Why is he still a minister ? After yaears of failing

  • I am deeply disturbed with the presence of privately owned pharmacies on government hospitals….the pharmacy is fully stocked but the hospital isn’t…how come?

    • ndipo pakati corruption pacho ipapo

    • It’s SO annoying

    • ndokusaka tirikuti madhara ayo hatichadi kunzwa nezvavo ,they looted and we must not sit back and listen to them anymore, ” corrupt generation of idiots who thinks for themselves only “.

  • And you are buying chiefs luxury campaigning cars instead of drugs to keep citizens healthy. A weird way of prioritizing hooo!

  • Was the national budget adjusted up or someone won lotto and has pledged to donate to ministry of health?

  • Satan

    Go and eat looted money

  • Good promise honorable minister

  • Parirenyatwa is one monotonous and tired minister! He should be retired to go and tend to Bob so we dont waste forex flying him out every now and then for medical checks. What does airtime levy have to do with procurement of drugs? This govt wastes money buying cars for people that dont add any value to our lives and flying a retired president to and from on an empty plane among other wasteful spendings. The money is there for our hospitals but its being abused on useless extravagances.

    • l wish they have a heart for people, coz Zimbabweans have suffered, talk of poverty and you find the people of Zimbabwe as a typical example to the whole world

  • Money collected from the airtime levy and zero from our natural resources 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
    Well nothing wrong with that but something wrong if our natural resources are not counted as part of developing the health sector.

  • Kutitsverudza ipfungwa ingataurwa paruzhinji ngemurume mukuru wachena iyoyi

  • Can’t believe he’s just said that

  • Our dear Min of Death, aaa makaoma henyu.

  • Now you are talking Minister

  • mudhara uyu anofanira kumbosiyawo oconcentrator nesurgery yake. hunyoro huno ayiti ari ill-equipped wani? iconfusion or misinformation? handizivi kuti ane vazukuru here. now i think someone has adviced him to urgently correct his statements. what a disgrace!

  • “Money collectedfrom airtime” that’s why data bundles are expensive.

  • Chief’s car inodiirweyi sure , inoswera yakapakwa. Mu district yake isina ambulance Nxa!!! Haazi futi development kutora ma Resources ku airtime levy

  • Where else in the world do you hear such nonsense except in Zimbabwe

  • Can not believe my ears, airtime levy????? Zvakaoma

  • kubatwa nkunzi ne governent

  • Airtime levy really?? I wonder how much it is coz it doesn’t sound convincing.

  • Cocaine???? Kana chii cause amunifanirwa kusticha hamuko

  • Kkkkk zvakaoma hazvo ska mari yemitero inomboenda kupi uye nezvicherwa zvedu haaa apa ka mari dze ma crucial services tinodziwana from donors like us we donate airtime wosvika ku hospital kusina mishonga

  • A new beginning cde minister mukadaro munotonga kusvika madhongi amera nyanga. Kwete kushandisa mari yevanhu vasingazive.

  • At least aakutombotya kuba … lets see it happening

  • eish nehanda y couldnt yu just make it your secret so embarassing shooo

  • Dr Parirenyatwa we should make sure we get the medicines from local companies. This money was generated in Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans. It’s not advisable to buy medicines from foreign owned Indian wholesalers. Why should we pay Indian salaries, costs and grow the Indian pharmaceutical sector using local resources. Don’t use price as the only determinant for giving local companies tenders for medicines. India has one billion people so the costs parity can never be comparable. The multiplicity benefit to the local economy is far reaching and we need to harness this. Actually Indian wholesalers companies should be banned from participating in tenders for monies raised locally. It’s an open secret they do transfer pricing and many unethical business practices therefore there is no benefits in having these companies participating in the local bidding. We now want practical solutions and leave yesteryear bad practices which don’t benefit us as locals. This local airtime money should be published on how it has acquired local medicines for our people. I will be writing extensively on this issue to bring the Ministry of Health to account on this people – driven local resources and their use thereof.

  • Zvirinani bicoz hama dzedu dzaperaa ummmmmmm

  • What a deplorable government!…asshole minister

  • Chiremba your ministry haidi kuwanza politics,zvipatara zvamurikutaura munozviziva here.Mari iyoyo haikwani kana 1 district zvimwe musataura muchibuda mujira.We are fed up manje

  • Blanket statements

  • Taura hako mwana wangu Zabron Muyambo

  • Better say the money is going help compliment the Donor’s efforts monyarara.Zvimwe muchitaura muchiziva takafunda kwaTsambe

  • I can’t believe it,really,airtime levy ndoyavakuita kut government itenge mushonga in hospitals u are joking musatishoresa nepasi rese I wonder y airtime nema data bundles iri nightmare mumusha medu no meaning to say u are making a lot of money from airtime yes takuvara

  • Zimbabwean problems can only come to an end if and only if zanu pf is dethroned from the iron throne

  • Huchabi here msri dzacho

  • It sounds as if it’s something new mr minister. The government has been collecting the levies for sometime. Where has been the money going

  • Amazing where monies are now appearing from

  • KKKK etym levy nxaaa ko15 billion????? Heartless monkeys

  • Waiting to see cos this in Africa might mean targeting political opponents and framing them to eliminate them from politics

  • In other words Econet Zimbabwe is funding this?

  • lol l can’t believe these guys actually pulled this stunt”airtime levy” to take our money for almost 2 to 3 years and you tell us now.

  • 1.Drought levy
    2.Aids Levy and now. Airtime Levy. Taxed to.death zveshuwa.

  • Airtime levy is for telecommunication companies not zanu pf thieves, majaira kuba mari mazidhara asinganyare

  • Airtime levy is for telecommunication companies not zanu pf thieves, majaira kuba mari mazidhara asinganyare

  • Airtime levy is for telecommunication companies not zanu pf thieves, majaira kuba mari mazidhara asinganyare

  • Good do not tell me no money again that is very irreponsible. Magudya said people brought back stolen money use it me medication and talk to other ministeries we need clean water. Cholera haiperi kana muchitipa mvura yakasviba.

  • retire shaa face yako yakutobhohwa

  • Promises and Lies,u still playing that game

  • Kkkkkkl this pari man sure zwirwere zwopera ne aitime Guy’s wake-up

  • Fuck you charged my late mom 1200$ for bed only you shit

error: Content is protected !!