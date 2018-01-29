Chiyangwa off to Morocco

By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday left for Morocco where he is expected to attend the 40th CAF Ordinary General Assembly which takes place this Friday in Casablanca.

Chiyangwa, who is also the COSAFA president, said he will be wearing multiple hats at the meeting including assuming his role as vice president of the AFCON.

From Morocco, the Harare businessman is scheduled to connect to Oman for the FIFA Executive Football Summit after watching the final of the CHAN tournament being hosted by the North African country at the weekend.

“This is going to be a hectic week. I am starting off with the trip to Casablanca. Various items are on the agenda including the election of four new members of CAF. So this is a critical week for CAF.

“It’s also important for Zimbabwe and other African country’s because this is election year for most of the FAs. FIFA elections are coming up next year so it’s time to reflect and see how far we have come as the continent’s football leadership and how best to move on going forward for the benefit of the game,” he said.

Chiyangwa will be joined in Casablanca by the association’s chief executive Joseph Mamutse and board member finance Philemon Machana.

The 58-year old administrator said he is anticipating a busy week which will end with the FIFA Football Summit in Muscat.

The meeting in Muscat is expected to be attended by 18 member nations and will have at least 45 dignitaries attending it with Chiyangwa present at the invitation of the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.