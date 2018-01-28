OpinionFeatured

The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded: #2018Resistance Tribute to Peter Munetsi

23,975 27

By Patrick Zhuwao

This Zhuwao Brief Reloaded (ZBR) is dedicated to the memory of the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi. On this day, Saturday 27th January 2018, the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi are gathered for his memorial service.

Minister of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Patrick Zhuwao
Patrick Zhuwao

The late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi was born on 10th April 1962. The late Peter Munetsi, also known as Comrade Kasina, was brutally murdered on 15th November 2017 by the coup consipirators and terrorist junta.

I can never lay claim to knowing the real Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi. I do not know his wife. I do not know his children. I do not know his family. But what I do know is that the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi did not deserve to die. Mai Munetsi did not deserve to become a widow. Her children did not deserve to lose their father. The Munetsi family did not deserve to lose one of their own relatives. His friends and colleagues did not deserve to lose a comrade. Zimbabwe did not deserve to lose the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi.

It was sad to note the reactions of twimbos when Professor Jonathan Moyo posted a twit on 17th January 2018 highlighting that the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi was brutally murdered by the coup conspirators and the terrorist junta on 15th November 2017. The bulk of the reactions on twitter focussed on denigrating the person of Professor Jonathan Moyo at the expense of interrogating the circumstances surrounding one of the numerous murders committed during the coup in Zimbabwe.

I am also aware that EDiots will focus on denigrating me instead of paying tribute to the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi. But the stubborn fact remains that the coup that was executed in Zimbabwe was by no stretch of the imagination bloodless. It is sad that a significant number of people have been lied to and hoodwinked. This has been facilitated by the British Government, in particular, with the assistance of media entities that are part of the British establishment.

This is evidenced by the fact that EDiot Mnangagwa paid special tribute and expressed immense gratitude to two British Prime Ministers, namely Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May. Both of these ladies have assisted EDiot Mnangagwa to run away from the various atrocities that have been the hallmark of his existence.

Whilst Theresa May is fully aware of the fact that EDiot Mnangagwa’s regime is illegitimate, illegal and the result of a bloody coup, her administration has been providing support which includes trying to persuade other nations to accept the coup conspirators and terrorist junta. There has been no meaningful engagement between May’s administration and Harare to justify the fact that Rory Stewart, Britain’s Africa Minister, met EDiot Mnangagwa an hour after the so-called inauguration.

The British Government supported the coup conspirators and terrorist junta because they were sold the story that President Mugabe’s closeness to those described as G40, which included in particular Professor Jonathan Moyo and Vice President Mphoko, was likely to lead to the exposure of Britain’s complicity in the disturbances that occurred in Matebeleland in the early 1980’s.

This story was made more alarming to the British Government as they were also told that Vice President Mphoko’s responsibility for the National Healing Portfolio would expose them since he had extensive knowledge of EDiot Mnangagwa’s intelligence manoeuvres during those years.

EDiot Mnangagwa’s gratitude to Margaret Thatcher is founded on how the British Government has assisted EDiot Mnangagwa and Chiwenga to hide their involvement and complicity in the abduction and murder of western tourists in June1982 in Matebeleland. At that time, Chiwenga was the commander of 1 Brigade in the Region, whilst EDiot Mnangagwa was the Minister responsible for intelligence.

As we remember the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi, it is important that we must never allow ourselves to be appeased by the coup conspirator and terrorist junta. I have been told that the act of appeasement is to feed the crocodile in the hope that it will eat you last.

My appeal to all of you is to have the family of the late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi in mind. You may hate Patrick Zhuwao, but don’t feed the memory of late Peter “Comrade Kasina” Munetsi to ngwena in the hope that he will eat you last.

Iwe neni tine basa. Mkhulu loMsebenzi

Asante Sana.

You might also like More from author

  • So the death of this guy is of significance importance than of others who were killed by Malume Bob using his mafia boss tyson Kasukuwere ,every human is important,,why this Munetsi ,??

  • Mugabe and kasukuwere and yu zhuwao killed many pple what is so special about this kunetsi

  • ,that dreadlock is making him go mad. Such a younger boy, busy following the footsteps of an old and outdated RG Mugabe. Shit

  • Mugabe haana wakauraya ivova varipo vari kuzanu zanu ndovaurayi matokoshiwa kare

    • Iwe hauna common sense,.Saka iye Mugabe airegerei vanhu vachipondwa iye aripanyanga.

  • Collateral damage

  • Y not tok about dzamara etc nxaaa. Chimuti chakatotambidzwa vamwe welcome kuPovho

  • Dindigwe ronaka richakweva rimwe. During your tenure slaughtering people was your daily thing. Now zvaitwa kwenyu mava kungovukura. Be strong braaa this has been our daily pain for the past 37 years!

  • This zhuwawo or wht ever thy it,ndakakavenga

  • Patrick you and your uncle have so much blood on your hands that l am surprised that you even have the audacity to talk about murderers .Yes a coup was done to that fossil you call ur uncle ,So what ???The only person who wanted him to be in power was you coz then you were banging a sitting First Lady now she’s just an ordinary person l bet the pussy don’t taste the same hence such much noise .Sit down boy and face reality

  • This is the voice of someone who is in denial and anguish of the current status quo, someone who relegate himself into self imposed exile after being overpowered and thrown into political dustbin. Though I have taken notes of what you write, its still in my pain that the effort you put in writing about Kasina, should have been also the same effort you put to tell the world what happened to Itai Dzamari since you seem to know about the junta. The junta was not established last year, but it existed before. You were in support of it when it was involved in subversion of democracy in 2008 election. That year, we have known a lot of CIO officers on mission to colleges and other places informing people that the country is at security risk if Mugabe loses power in re-run election. People were terrorized, displaced and left weak after your uncle run a one man election race which was marred by violence and intimidation. You were quite when all this happened. Now, because you were fished out of your comfort zone, thats when you start thinking. No, we are not fools. We know you, you are the least person to preach about democracy.

  • Ko vakauraiwa nabob akudii kuvataura anopenga mfana uyu

  • tsek zhuwao idya ma million wakanyarara

  • Uyu anopenga uyu he used to enjoye bashing MDC supporters with his uncle zvakatopfuura you are now history unless you want to form a rebel movement hatidi kukuona iwe makadya zvakakwana,you enjoyed while the police terrorised use mumigwagwa kana kutsiura nhasi makuona kukosha kwe MDC

  • Kkkk Kutonga kwaro gamba .

  • Accept reality and move on mukoma .zvakatopera

  • Kkkkkkkkkkk aya! haasi hre mzukuru wekakwambo kainzi robert mgabe

  • U will never win our hearts muzaya. The speck in our eye makes possible for us to see yr log ladden eyes. Try new tricks.

  • Hatidi vanhu vanotsvaga dzwene vanhu vangani vakafira zvenyika vasina recognition. Akafira pabasa.

  • kkkkkkk

  • Nhamo yeumwe hairambirwi sadza

  • Zhuwao uri benzi risina nyadzi nyaravo nemabasa Kunyanya ambuya vako.Hauto nyari izvozvi ndakunyarira chaiko .Uri kuti zvichachinja here no kudzokera shure Zhuwao. Heya zvino rwadza nhai ndozvataidzwavo vanhu vachitadza kugara munyika nokutya sekuru vako Zvidzweo now it’s yr turn

  • Zhuwawo gara pasi,Garwe rimbotonga.

  • Unopenga iwe ndiwe wasara,Hapachina chokuti Zhuwao.Kutonga kwaro gamba.Forget

  • Iwe zhu tsvaga basa ku joza kulez vako takatovakanganwa yatova history iyo

  • Hey stupid muzukuru weDictator can you tell us what ever happened to ID (Itai Dzamara) before you start shading crocodile tears about Munetsi? If ever he was murdered as you allege, then it’s unfortunate but that was so probably becoz he wanted to be a hero in defending your uncle’s dictatorship legacy. You are bound to go the same way if you keep defending that legacy the way you are doing. Six feet down with you mophead!!!

error: Content is protected !!