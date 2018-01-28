OpinionFeatured

The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded: #2018Resistance to Kleptocratic Primitive Accumulation

15,985 128

By Patrick Zhuwao

The Zhuwao Brief Reloaded (ZBR) notes the purge of senior police officers that has been effected in the Zimbabwe Republic Police by the coup conspirators and terrorist junta. This purge has been effected to ensure the entrenchment of kleptocracy and institutionalize the primitive accumulation ethos of the ideologically vacuous coup conspirators and terrorist junta.

Public Service Minister and Mugabe nephew Patrick Zhuwao
Former Public Service Minister and Mugabe nephew Patrick Zhuwao

The coup conspirators and terrorist junta are so ideologically vacuous that their only motivational imperatives are the entrenchment of kleptocracy and the institutionalization of primitive accumulation.

This ZBR entitled “#2018Resistance to Kleptocratic Primitive Accumulation” is inspired by the brave efforts of Thandekile Moyo (whose twitter handle is @mamoxn) who tweeted on 16th January 2018 a video of a member of the Presidential Guard of the Zimbabwe National Army who refused to pay for a ride on a privately owned commuter omnibus public transport vehicle, popularly referred to as a kombi. Her comments on the video were as follows:

“In Kombi & some1 didn’t pay. Witch-hunt time! Conductor asks every1 who they handed their $1 to. Asks soldier next of next to me to pay &he says for what? Refuses to pay. Kombi stops they tell him to get off. He refuses. Flat out! Journey continues. #Kutonga kwaro (means the rule of the crocodile). #Zimbabwe”.

This apparently small incident provides the window to understanding that the purges of senior police officers are designed to frustrate, threaten and terrorise the police from investigating criminal activities that are being done by the coup conspirators and terrorist junta as they move to entrench kleptocracy and institutionalize primitive accumulation.

[As an aside, please note that Chiwenga had initially ordered that thirty senior police officers be purged when Mnangagwa was away. Mnangagwa came back and reduced the purge to eleven. These inconsistencies point to an escalation of simmering conflict between the coup conspirators and the terrorist junta in the not too distant future that will end in bloodshed.

Vacharidzirana (literally means they will open fire on each other). The ZBR’s #2018Resistance series has and will consistently refer to the current regime in Zimbabwe as the coup conspirators and terrorist junta to reflect both their dual factional makeup of the Lacoste and COSLEG (refer to UN report of DRC plunder) factions under the respective leadership of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.]

What is instructive is that the purges of senior police officer have taken place as the front man of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta, ED Mnangagwa, is preparing to go to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland scheduled for 23rd to 26th January 2018.

I actually saw the coup conspirators and terrorist junta’s senior officials at Dubai airport on Saturday 20th January 2018 on the way to Davos. Handei tione tonosangana ikoko (means let’s go on ahead to meet there). ED’s primary objective at Davos is the recruitment of more EDiots who will be conned and deprived of their wealth and resources. He will find #2018Resistance waiting for him there; working the conference behind the scenes thanks to the experience gathered within ZANU PF.

The business community in Zimbabwe and internationally should take heed and be warned that there is massive and significant traction for the “#2018Resistance to Kleptocratic Primitive Accumulation” of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta. To ensure that we are on the same page, the ZBR will provide a couple of definitions to the terms used in this paper; particularly kleptocracy and primitive accumulation.

Kleptocracy refers to “a government with corrupt leaders (kleptocrats) that use their power to exploit the people and natural resources of their own territory in order to extend their personal wealth and political power”.

This is evidence by a Facebook post on 21st January from Revesayi Mutede (whose twitter handle is @revesaymutede) which depicts a screenshot of how the Mnangagwas are exploiting desperate job seekers and chrome resources in Kwekwe in order to extend their personal wealth and political power by ensuring that Zunaid Moti’s African Chrome Fields only employs the people approved by the Mnangagwas. Is it not true that the Mnangagwas treat Moti’s private planes the same way that the Presidential Guard soldier treated the commuter omnibus? What type of foreign investor is willing to be treated that way?

The regime of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta is so kleptocratic that only EDiots will trust it especially at Davos. #2018Resistance will be in full force at Davos taking note of those EDiots engaging and dealing with the kleptocrats of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta. #2018 Resistance to Kleptocratic Primitive Accumulation will take to task any and all individuals who represents public institutions like governments or listed companies and bring such untoward engagement and dealings to the attention of their various stakeholders.

The regime of coup conspirators and terrorist junta is not only kleptocratic, but is so ideologically vacuous that its only guiding principle is primitive accumulation. The regime is made up of the very same characters that were cited by the United Nations report on the “Plundering of DR Congo natural resources: Final report of the Panel of Experts (S/2002/1146)”, with particular reference to paragraphs 27 and 28. How can any right thinking person take such kleptocrats seriously? These kleptocrats are steeped in the processes of primitive accumulation dating back to the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo two decades ago.

Their exercise of primitive accumulation involves the process of taking over resources through violence. They then enclose such resources and expel the populations that had access to such resources. This is done in order to create a resource-less class.

The captured resources are then released for the purpose of accumulating wealth. Mnangagwa is therefore coming here to Davos so that he can find takers for the resources that they have captured from Zimbabweans. The coup conspirators and terrorist junta have used this model to grab power in Zimbabwe and now want to abuse state power to further accumulate wealth.

As #2018Resistance conducts its activities on the side-lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, each and every person that engages and deals with the kleptocrats of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta has to apply their minds to a number of.

It is imperative that participants at the World Economic Forum must conduct proper due diligence on these kleptocrats and avoid being hoodwinked as was done to the Financial Times newspaper which attempted to put lipstick on the crocodile.

True to their nature of being robbers and pirates, the coup conspirators and terrorist junta has been selling a false narrative of ED Mnangagwa as being pro-business whereas in effect he is actually a predator, true to his nickname of being a crocodile, Lacoste. Only EDiots will be become prey to this economic predator.

How does one engage and deal with thieves and crooks that rob their fellow citizens by considering cases such as that of Mutumwa Mawere’s Africa Resources Limited and Shabanie Mashaba Mines? Due diligence requires one to question such things as the supposed “acquisition” of FlyAfrica by one Cassidy Mugwagwa who was jointly charged with Tongai Mnangagwa (ED’s son) for swindling a paltry amount of US$2,700 on 21st June 2011 as reported in the Herald of the following day. How does Gerald Mlotshwa (ED’s son in law) who was representing a litigant in a shareholding matter of Empowerment Corporation’s 40% stake in Telecel Zimbabwe end up being the sole and beneficial owner as reported in the DailyNews of 19th December 2017?

Before engaging and dealing with these kleptocrats of the coup conspirators and terrorist junta, participants at Davos must be ready to account to their stakeholders back in their territories after Davos is concluded. #2018Resistance to Kleptocratic Primitive Accumulation promises to engage with the stakeholders of those that will engage and deal with kleptocrats. Those stakeholders will be supported and assisted by #2018Resistance to hold such EDiots to account for engaging and dealing with kleptocrats.

The purge of senior officials within the police is designed to clear the route for the entrenchment of kleptocracy so that the coup conspirators and terrorist junta can go about their nefarious activities of primitive accumulation.

To the participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, that purge should be of concern to you if you are thinking of investing in Zimbabwe. You should not behave like ED’s idiots; don’t be EDiots. Do your proper due diligence on the kleptocratic regime of coup conspirators and terrorist junta.

Asante Sana. Mina lawe silom’sebenzi. Iwe neni tine basa

You might also like More from author

  • Tinyararire muzukuru wabobinyo unonho hukura

  • Zhuwawo its normal for you to be like this
    Kubva ucchizvarwa Sekuru vaive Teacher from there vakatonga nyika iwe benefiting saka to go through this paunongomuka uchitiza Tanker you are traumatized for life .

    Just accept and let go kuti Sekuru vako is no longer President wotomirira kugara nhaka kana Sekuru vazorora

    • Tru dat my bro.They thought Mugabe dynasty would last until they die not knowing he will die a fugitive on the run.

    • Kkkk kaibheja hanzi gushungo havabvi zvekumhanya apa iko kakahwanda wakaida kukuvadzisa ndian.kanoshoresa majah man karasta aka

    • It’s not easy situation he is on the run
      He is facing jail
      This is the worst which can happen to a man in just a short space of time

    • Ichi chi xtra

    • Kkkķ accept reality , fugitive

  • So nehanda you are zhuwao’s mouth piece?

  • zhuwao go to hell ,infact go tell that to the birds ,u must feel hw it is to leave in a foreign land u idiot

  • Idzi dzakarwadziwa,hadzina basa namaZimbabwean aitambura because yasekuru vake

  • which brief is that now

  • Nehanda Radio ,Zhuwayo ‘s mouth piece …

  • hanty general said the current purge of people with liberation credentials should end and u guys sent a boy to answer his statement.now the same thing is being done to you and your lot .shut up and move on otherwise you will never set foot in Zimbabwe.

  • Warwadziwa wangu

  • Where is this animal

  • Zhuwayo this is part of the system you created. You are out of the circle and now pretending to be a victim. How many more zimbos fled Zim on similar grounds as yourself?

  • This guy needs help. His uncle lost power at midnight when he was dreaming and he is failing to reconcile the two. Dreaming and reality. He was caught unaware. He is still confused to accept the reality. I think he needs more time. New Zimbabwe is real. Wake up boy !!!

  • Saka iwe naSekuru vako ndimi chete maibvumirwa Kuba nekuita zvamunoda maybe urikufunga Kuti urikurota muka ubve kuhope ngwena yapanyanga uchingovukura

  • Kure uko tseek

  • This writing of poems laden with unnecessarily big words is not going to impress us or change our perception of you Zhuwao. We are not O-level literature students. You have neither moral or legal grounds to comment on democracy, justice and corruption seeing as you have been looting yourself for years and propping up your uncle Bob as he took Zimbabwe down with him to the grave. To zimbabweans you have no legacy, no relevance. You are only known to them for being Mugabe’s nephew and having a filthy hair-do.

  • I find it fun people use a dictionary to make a statement to people who have are not educated to understand the statement. What’s the point of doing that. You need to make a simple statement in queens language so people can understand what you are talking about. I read online UK papers I have never come across such a statement that have 50 words that people would wonder what do they mean. Just make a simple and easy to understand note you will heard and unnderstoid better

  • Zhuwao stop vomiting nonsense.

  • Patrick..When you were basking in glory, under the porous political umbrella of your Uncle, you never thought you would die a fugitive.Your ambuya misguided you into thinking Zimbabwe was Mugabe’s under-garment which he could change daily & throw into a dustbin.Reality is with you now.Get used buddy.

  • Join the alliance and help us remove the junta at least you are aware of their rigging tricks

  • Imbwa yemunhu

  • Zhuwao is an idiot why ddnt he tell his grandfather uncle whatever kuti sekuru mbuya varikukanya .Now that you are unable to steal from the masses .keep on crying kungonzwa kuti wadzoka kuchikurubhi straight.Even if the opposition takes over you go to chikurubhi.

  • zhuwayo I hope you read this i love my President! thank you sir for doing your very best to make our country Great gain
    God bless our President
    God bless Zimbabwe
    God bless our troops

  • Zhuwao kuzvida kana kusazvida ndozviripo Sekuru or ambuya vako Marujata will never be President again in our beloved county Zim zvakakwana.Even yrself dot even think or dream of it.Zim haisi yekwagishungo.Start to accept zviripo we are not going back but forward hautonyari nhai.

  • Wen you were eating the fruits of zim your big mouth was shut now they pushed yu aside and yu can’t reach those fruits yu start uttering rubish. Tibvire kumhepo nxaaaa

  • Apo

  • he made his bed now he must lie on it

  • 😂😂😂😂 zhuwawo zhuwawo zhuwawo tichakurovesa, we have been leaving in diaspora for 15 yrs some of us bcz of you and your uncle, nhasi zvachinja ushe madzoro mfana, tichakurova ukataura zvisina basa tuma vocabulary twembanje uto, i think you need a specialist young man, bcz you are traumatised by what happened, its unbelievable neee

  • he made his bed now he must lye on it

  • Benzi zhiwau akafema moro mbuya vakazippwer muromi

  • This is typical ganja smoking fellows cheap talk
    Zimbabwe is now liberated from your ruinous uncle and his family
    Please give us a break nobody loves Bob or you we are better under this new regime mophead!

  • zhuwawoo tibatsire kubvisa zanu iyi ndotikupe nyembe udzoke kumusha.

  • Even if ED is gone, never fool yourself that you are off the hook Zhuwao.You still owe Zimbabweans a lot.you should face the course of justice

  • Matiuraya nema voco apo takutovhunika rurimi nemavara enyu awo….

  • Stanford Madzora

    It is difficult to buy a story of a bitter person until he comes back to his normal self.So it’s too early cde zhuwawo because we know you still bitter,give it some time.

  • Zhuwao enda kumusha kwenyu unovukurirako

  • uyu anorwara uyu mkadzi anoroorwa anouya achichinja mubhedha ko e.d ndiye otadza kuchinja vaanoshanda navo . nxaaa. get a life.

  • how times’re changing, and suddenly this bloke is crying foul just a few months since they’re deprived of their freedom and rights to everything, damn, what about the generality of the populace tht was deprived of the same for nearly four decades, this’s an insult to the citizenry!

  • Going thru comments it seems lyk Zimbabwe is bak on trak….what is it that dis Gvt of the dae have done to us Ordinary Zimbabweans?or may you are Nephews of the President of todae ?if so then eat quietly and stop showering praise like Zhuwawo to his uncle ..

  • Him & his uncle did worse throwing teargas in a moving combi full of passengers

  • You are only seeing the speck in these eyes YET you could not see the LOG in your uncle’s and in your own eyes for 37 years. Just shut up moron.

  • Go hang yourself Mr Zhuwao, Zimbabwe will never be the same again. Isu vana veZimbabwe we are running behind the New focused President.

  • Kutambira zvavapo nekukasika ndiwo mushonga mukuru.😂

  • Green yellow red black…..Zimbabwe flag.Am patriotic.An all weather civil servant

  • ED for Zimbabwe

  • You need to open your eyes and see how the people of Zimbabwe marched on that early Saturday to remove your uncle , all races came together to kick him out , you guys shared all the fruits amongst yourself while the masses were walloping in poverty , you took all the big , good and fertile farms and distributed amongst yourself, remember the manzou farm , people were chased and there crops burnt just coz the then first lady wanted to extend her empire , somebody even said Mazowe dam is mine , all this happened and you were quite , now you raising these small issues , no one complained when you were continuously appointed minister , does it means you were the best or coz it was kamalism , you ruined the country coz of stupid policies , you wanted to idgenize the banks kkkķ, if it was not coz of chinamasa who faught you , I could have succeeded and ruined the banking sector , accept zviri , gandanga na Shumba vari kutonga kusvika hameno

  • Ndaona kuti pano hapana kana one anoda Zhuwao, saka Zhuwao ini ndini ndoga ndokuda ndichakuchengetera ice cream, saka dzoka hako kumusha

  • Jah Jah see ow som af dem r mock dreadlock ahnd ganja herb…

  • Nyarara muMosken

  • At least you are now an opposition for the first time in your life just get used to it. but never think people will shed a tear for you. Remember you are part and parcel of those who destroyed our country.

  • Its high time u accept its another day muzaya. Wake up yngman join the new train.

  • Your voice Zhuwawo is now voiceless, you promised to arrest ED in Switzerland but what happened. ….???? unongovukura achakuhwa ndiyani …makanyudza sekuru mumadhaka …kkkk at one time sekuru corrected you on indeginisation usina chaunoziva basa muParliament waingosekenyeka wakarohwa nembanje ,achakucheuka hapasisina wasakara iwewe

  • Shut up and shit off Zhuwawo.You are not welcome with your filthy talk.We are seing progress than under your shithole Uncle.

  • Go back to your country Mozambique we don’t want you anywhere near Zimbabwe

  • Kkkkkkkkkk

  • Hogwash

  • What happened in Zimbabwe was good for an ordinary Zimbabwean. If you remember how people reacted when the process was unfolding. Mugabe has done his part as a leader. A good dancer should know when to leave the stage. I think instead of criticizing Cde ED let’s have an ordinary Zimbabwean at heart. The previous situation was very selective when it comes to opportunities and resource allocation. Pamberi nemusangano veVanhu!!

  • Karma is a bitch you know. ..

  • They thot they own Zimbabwe. Like all of us in SA awekunziwo ‘kwerekwere’. I hope to meet u kumaAsylum Mr Zhuwawo

  • I bitter coz Hama dzako dzaikuvhariravo uchiri kuba dzakabviswa

  • bitter patireki zhuwawo,there is time for everything, God is for us all,no more stealing from the poor like what you used to do with your colleagues,you ruled and stole everything until there was nothing to steal,now that you’re in hiding in a foreign land,there is nothing to steal yet bkz if you steal you will be deported back to Zimbabwe

  • Muza Sibanda

    Zhuwawo watove murwere. Please go and seek psychiatric help.

  • Zhuwao kusvika warwadziwa Matibiri tichadzinga. Pamaibira vanhu muchiuraisa vanhu zvaikunakidzai handiti saka kusvika manyatsorwadziwawo zvatakaita isu povo. Uchanyarara after maelections ndozviziva.

  • Go back to your country leave Zimbabwe to Zimbabweans

  • Go say that crap in Malawi and Mozambique wher ur uncle originates

  • Tinyararire apo nhasi zvorwadza nokuti sekuru vangovawo munhu, tamba irikurira urege kutinyangadza nezvimavoco zvembanje

  • Zhuwao remember you were defeated in the Zanu Pf primary elections meaning even those from Zanu pf did not like you so yo better shut up and look for a barber to remove that junk in your head.

  • This guy must be on drugs …. Does he really think in his 5 senses that Zimbabwe will sympathise with Mugabe’s fate ???? The day they will throw you and your Ambuya stop it and those brats in chikurubi the whole nation will have multiple orgasms

  • Ndabatikana veduweee kuita kunyara,hanty ndiwe waiti mugabe is not going to quit,,paye,aripy nw,kuzoti zvako iwe urikutonhuwa mukanwa ko mazino uchamakwesherepi hauna chavakakwanisa,kutakura kkkkk ED MUOFFICE

  • Bvisa tsvina iri mumusoro iyo

  • I don’t even understand what this idiot is talking about.

  • When a thief griefs that th goods, which he stole, have bin stolen and expect sympathy frm th real owner of th goods…

  • Zhuwao you rather keep quiet

  • Vakuru wakati Kuita kwe ashaya kusvaga Uta muGate unotopengawo zvako iwe Zhuwawo Ko iwe zvawakayudza mari dzema Youth gore riye pane akakubvunza zvarwadza nhasi nekuti hamuchadya siyayi timbodyawo

  • DEEP INGIRISHI

  • Joao write in NDAU please love your self and respect your origins Beira is calling Aluta continua change is what we need and real change not just something like change Jahknow

  • Kamrasta aka so!

  • As long as Zhuwawo is still alive we won’t get any rest.I think its time for hi to die#ED HAS MY VOTE#I AM AN ED IOT

  • zhuwao imhata….

  • This Zhuwawo achafa ne depression gore rino.

  • Zhuwao dako rineshena usatinyaudza

  • I cant comment coz i dont even know the nigga, the last dread i knew was Gwisai, this one no, so i dont wana here anytything else about him especialy if his related you know who..

  • Primitive, apt description

  • lazarusmanyika

    Pliz former Minister of Youth and Indigenization ministry, former Minister of ICT, former Minister of Public Service, former Member of Parliament etc. do us a favour by keeping your big and stinking mouth shut. This Kleptocracy and primitive accumulation you purport to now know was your uncle’s specialist field. Six feet down with you and your whole cabal you devil.

  • Mbanje inoputwa naZhuwawo ndeye mhando yepamusoro chaipo, obviously haisi Yemuno muZimbabwe l think it’s from Malawi

  • No sane person will sympathize with this fool.Denial mode is killing you.let it go jus accept it.your problem was that,you thought your uncle was the owner of Zimbabwe and he was entitled to rule forever.tsvaga zvimwe cz izvi zvakatoramba.

  • Meaningless rubbish

  • you can vomit all the rubish but people of zimbabwe will never intertain you ,we suffered becoz of your sekuru ;s policies,zimbabwe is not your private property with your grace gucci,we have opened a new chapter ,wake up from yor slander just cope the current situation,ushe madzoro you are now history ,,,makawororwa

  • Kana urisewe nyarara zvako mbavha iwe nekasekuru kako.beta muenda,Zimbabwe nd its pipo are not your pupets.

  • chirungu chekunyoresa mbanje icho hachina dhiri sha usati nyawudza

  • Patrick, just let it go, man. Your rantings are now nauseating. No one is really interested.

  • You are out ,you are out the earlier you accept it otherwise denial is not going to reverse anything for you.In any case Zimbabweans dont miss you at all !

  • tsek

  • Unopenga iwe kuti kutionera nhasi taitambura worse na khule vko newe uripo uchiuya ku parliament wakarohwa nemusombo waiti azviperi

  • Sorry, Zimbabwe will never b a family dynasty again…

  • You are very irrelevant Zhuwao. Take your uncle-Bob and go back to your land(Malawi).

  • If I ever happen to meet u anywhere in this world, i will make sure you r history.

  • Iam disapointed in you you destroyed the legacy of the old man whe he was trying most to make you somebody CHINGOVUKURAWO ZVAKO but betta you keep quiet and start to think otherwise

  • Mad dog Zhuwawo

  • Confused thug

  • That heartless idiot must just shut his gob

  • Matibiri akaenda mutore mugare mese kuGorongoza

  • zvinorwadza kutandaniswa wosiya zvawange waba usina kuzvishandira woita self exile kumarefugee camp kkkk

  • None loves u. Oppressed us for a very long time. Iwe, Jona & Kasukuwere I don’t want to hear yo advices. Zimbabweans are angry with u. Better shut up for life.

  • Ini chandanzwa hapana apa ramba wakadaro bhikozi ini kukunzwa kwacho handichade dira mazivhoko mamwe zvongoita kunge Chinese topfuutiramberi nenyaya dzine musoro

  • Stop it!!! Its our time to enjoy zimbabwe you stay there upenyu imhata mfana wakamamirwa Stop it kkkkkkkkkk sweet zimbabweeeeee

  • Kupera kunge kasipo kemandiro

  • What’s with the big confusing words …. ?

  • arikup uyu

  • Stop embarrassing yourself paul. Who do u think is gonna take u seriously. U only proving that ol those years hanging pamabhurukwa asekuru u learned nothing. How can u spent such a long time with Bob and be so dom. SHUT UP!

  • I don’t feel.sorry for these Zanupf EDiots like Zhuwao.
    What you are going through is what majority of Zimbos are going through.
    Suffering in exile.
    Yearning to be home.

  • Zvakaenda izvo

  • The truth i know is you will never come back to Zimbabwe and this is eating inside you .

  • Loading, zvaiwana ngwarati

  • Dzoka kumba sahwira youthies misses you. Your BMW is still parked where you left it, it’s still yours sir!!

  • Pliz lets stop Shonalising this name. Its not Zhuwawo but its Joao. Its a Portuguese name. So akupinda papi munyaya dzema tongerwo enyika eZimbabwe achitadza kutaura dzeMocambique kumusha kwababa vake. Ana matsanga vari kuuraya vanhu kumusha kwake asi woswerera kuda kutaura zvekumusha kwevamwe. Stop being myopic Joao.

error: Content is protected !!