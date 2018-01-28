They wanna kill me…Tinashe slams haters

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

She brought millions of people into her own world when she dropped an unforgettable hit, 2 on in 2014 that remarkably built its space in the billboard top 100 charts, and stayed there for a stunning 24 weeks.

America-based RnB sensation, Tinashe had made it in the thrilling competition of the American music industry that boasts global female sensations like Rihanna, Beyonce Knowles, Alicia Keys, Nicky Minaj, Adele and Taylor Swift.

It was that smashing hit that earned Tinashe “a dream come true” global attention while the universe started questioning the origins of the RnB sensation who had taken the music industry by storm. Her name “Tinashe” had exposed her Zimbabwean origins!

The Pretend hit-maker confirmed the rumours, telling journalists that her name belonged to the Shona tribe and her father was an African who was born in Zimbabwe. Since then, the thriving young singer has never looked back; releasing hits after hits that have hog limelight across the world.

One of her stand-out projects after the 2 on hit was her duet with the successful RnB singer, Chris Brown who is undoubtedly a darling to the youths who usually call her “Breezy”. Titled Player, the video of the song has earned over 40 million views from You Tube since the time it was released in 2015. It is the same video that showcased her dancing expertise and left the world in admiration.

Another scintillating project in which Tinashe proved she was an RnB expert was when she released the single Flame; a love song that ignited passion among lovers and reinforced the fact that she was a force to reckon with in the music industry.

However, her tremendous efforts in making the world love her; making waves global, having hits that made it to the billboard charts, touring Africa and putting on show stopper performances with her killer dance moves has not stopped some “haters” from discrediting the RnB superstar.

There are people who still believe Tinashe is yet to be considered a global superstar, while others try to force her to follow other people’s lifestyles.

Well, Tinashe has hit back at people who have problems with her music by releasing a scintillating track titled No Drama featuring American hip-hop star, Offset.

On her official Facebook Account, Tinashe took her time to explain the lyrics of the song which has already earned two million views on You Tube.

She said the lyrics “Said I’m fallin’ off, but they won’t JFK me, Tried to be myself, but they won’t AKA me (me); AKA a pop star AKA a problem (bow, bow); AKA don’t hold me back, I swear I got ‘em (hey)” were directed to people who still have problems with her music and said she was only focusing on producing more music, rather than troubling herself about what her haters want her to be.

“I’m trying to do music and if you have a problem with that, then that’s your problem. People can say I’m falling off; they say I’m not going to be around and they wanna kill me off but that’s not going to happen today. There are people who want to fit me in their boxes but I genuinely think I don’t fit in those boxes,” she said.

“I’m always legitimately trying to be myself. I want to do what I like. In the song, my main objective was to say something that meant something. I think the past few years that I’ve been working on this project has been a lot of feeling like I have to prove myself and continuing to push against adversity. That’s kind of really what this song is about,” she said.

Born Tinashe Kachingwe in 1993, she is the eldest child of college professors Michael and Aimie Kachingwe. Her Zimbabwean father migrated to America long back while her mother is a Norwegian, making it clear that Tinashe had a rich background that she benefited from in her rise to stardom. She has two younger brothers, Thulani and Kudzai whose names are Ndebele and Shona respectively.

Despite her haters’ attack, it’s beyond doubt that Tinashe is an extraordinary RnB muso that will continue wowing people worldwide with her high-pitched voice and scintillating dance moves that have so far earned her the global limelight. Sunday News