Should Trino follow Zodwa Wabantu’s acts to shine?

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

It’s been a while since Trinity “Trino Bambina” Sibanda in one night stormed into the celebrity world after outstandingly “slaying” in impersonating South Africa’s controversial socialite, Zodwa Wabantu.

However, the City of Kings’ Zodwa “twin” is yet to pull-out beyond imaginable manoeuvres which the real Zodwa has audaciously done to attract global fans to follow her everywhere she performs.

Trino Bambina’s road to fame kicked-off when she was voted the best performer at a concert dubbed “Dress and Dance like Zodwa Wabantu” in Bulawayo’s renowned nightclub, Club Connect which hosted many South African superstars like DJ Tira and Distruction Boyz last year.

After Trino outshined her rivals after a stiff competition from other “slay queens” who were dressed to kill, Trino’s career as a socialite hit the ground positively as Bulawayo’s companies such as Food Lovers Market, Clinique Caress and Rapid Car Sales quickly endorsed her with superlative deals.

The Rack Shop pledged to dress Trino for six months while other companies also offered to look after her make-up. The life of Trino had changed from “servant to a queen” as she was also given cars to use for a week with her friends.

She extensively proved her love and loyalty for Zodwa when she defended her against Zimbabwean actress, Anne Nhira who was against the idea of Zodwa Wabantu performing in Harare for last year’s anticipated Harare International Carnival. Trino said Zodwa did not dance naked as Nhira claimed, citing that Nhira was jealous of her idol.

“Zodwa does not walk around naked like what people think. She only said she doesn’t wear a panty as it makes her uncomfortable. How will people know if she isn’t wearing a panty? She will be fully clothed when she does her dances,” she told the daily newspaper, The Chronicle.

However, despite her charms and sizzling dresses that Trino has used to hog attention, the ambitious socialite can be said to be far from matching the standards that have been set by the controversial Zodwa Wabantu.

Trino’s official Facebook page, Trino Bambina has less that 189 likes compared to Zodwa’s, which boasts 60 000 likes, making it clear that Trino is still no match for her idol.

Zodwa Wabantu has never looked back since her rise to stardom; from that day at Durban July when she turned up guns blazing with a sizzling sexy-black dress that left her thighs in the open for hungry eyes to watch and admire.

The dress made it quite simple for a toddler to tell that the controversial socialite was not wearing any panties. She took social media by storm; posting smoking hot videos of her dancing and wowing fans who simply didn’t get enough of her. Weeks after weeks, the socialite put on remarkable feats that left people dumbfounded.

She seemed to have plans in her sleeves always as she also surprised fans by posting a video of herself completely naked while swimming in Johannesburg last year. Zodwa also showed her counterpart, Skolopad flames at Feathers Awards in South Africa.

She attended the event wearing a long dress with long vents that revealed everything from her waist going down. She went on to bless eyes as she raised her legs to prove to fans that she wasn’t wearing any panties.

As if that wasn’t enough; Zodwa recently shocked fans when she removed her underwear on stage and threw it to the fans who were screaming with astonishment.

Clearly, Zodwa Wabantu’s skills and acts of getting the audience going are fruitful as she has become one of the most talked about celebs across Africa.

It’s no doubt that soon fans will be left dumbfounded by yet another performance from the controversial dancer.

Should Bulawayo’s own Zodwa Wabantu follow the real Zodwa’s daring acts for fame; remove panties on stage, wear dresses that completely leave her “honey pot” in the open and swim naked while a camera films the whole scenario? Sunday News