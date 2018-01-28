PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa’s nephew, son join politics

By Mugove Tafirenyika

One of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sons, Emmerson Junior, and a nephew of his — Tongai — are readying themselves to enter the political fray by running for National Assembly seats at the forthcoming polls.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, right, arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Informed sources told the Daily News on Sunday that Emmerson Jr is preparing to run for the Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe seat — currently held by his mother and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

The seat has become more of a family jewel for the Mnangagwas since it was created prior to 2008 general elections.

Auxillia inherited the constituency from her husband in 2015 after he was appointed vice president in the wake of Joice Mujuru’s dismissal from Zanu PF and government on unproven charges of plotting to unseat former president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa became the first Member of Parliament for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe — an offshoot of the old Chirumanzu constituency — after winning the 2008 parliamentary vote and proceeded to retain the seat in 2013.

After he became vice president in 2014, a by-election won by his wife followed. The first lady had won the Zanu PF primary poll uncontested.

Emmerson Jr’s interest in the Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe seat is being interpreted to mean that Auxillia could be weighing her options — torn between focusing on her demanding duties as wife of the president or continuing to play dual roles of being MP and first lady.

Relinquishing the seat would contradict her pledge late last year when she told her audience during one of her visits to the constituency that despite the changed circumstances that followed her husband’s ascendancy to power, she will not abandon the constituency.

“Please, when I am here I am your MP and one of you. The only time that I become first lady and mother of the nation is when I am away from this constituency. We have gone through difficulties but I will never abandon you.

“We are still together despite the changes that happened in the past few days. I am still your MP and I am still your mother. Please, separate me from the president’s business. When I am here, I am your MP and when I am out there, I am the first lady and mother to all,” the first lady was quoted saying in December.

Efforts to get a comment from her were fruitless.

While Emmerson Jr was not immediately available for comment, sources in the Midlands Province told the Daily News on Sunday that he was already on the ground canvassing for support.

“Initially, we thought he was doing it for his mother who is the Member of Parliament for the area but we have since established that the first lady will not be standing so he is actually preparing his own ground,” a senior party official said.

“Even the language he uses now shows that he is his own man. His foot soldiers in the constituency now refer to him as honourable. We have even noticed that the first lady no longer visits the constituency as frequently as she used to do”.

Emmerson Jr was born on December 20, 1984.

He is regarded as the closest child to the president and is often seen at all events close to his father, even during the time when former first lady Grace Mugabe was on a charade attacking Mnangagwa at rallies.

Although he is always with his father, Emmerson Jr is averse to prying cameras.

He rarely comments in the media and is not on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Emmerson Jr started his degree in Australia 2004, majoring business finance and marketing but was subsequently deported in 2007 due to pressure from the opposition.

He managed to complete his studies in 2009 at the University of East London and has had a hand in politics after being voted secretary for information and publicity for the Midlands Zanu PF youth league in 2013.

While Emmerson Jr might have it easy in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe, Tongai Mnangagwa faces a stiffer challenge in wresting the Harare South seat left vacant after sitting legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe was recalled from Parliament following his dismissal from Zanu PF.

Tongai will have to battle it out with other aspiring lawmakers in the party primary elections to be held anytime soon among them Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson Douglas Mahiya and Leonard Tarwirei, a former soldier, who have so far declared their interest to contest the seat.

Tongai confirmed his wish to contest the Harare South Constituency.

“I can confirm that I have a desire to represent Harare South constituency in Parliament,” he said curtly before hanging up.

Mahiya told the Daily News on Sunday that he was aware of Tongai’s interest in the seat but feels he should be the sole Zanu PF candidate on account of the role he played in Mugabe’s ouster when ZNLWVA mobilised Zimbabweans to come out of their homes in huge numbers and demonstrate against the despot.

“I am working in this constituency and I am aware that Tongai is also canvassing for support here using the president’s name,” he said.

“I am senior and we did not get what we had hoped for in the party and I decided to come down and work for the people here. It will not be fair to disqualify me again in favour of the young man,” said Mahiya, who is also Zanu PF Harare province’s political commissar.

Meanwhile, Tongai got away with a four-month wholly-suspended prison term on condition that he settles his $5 120 maintenance arrears last week.

Last year, Tongai, 39, was dragged to court by his ex-wife Shuvai Murumbi — a public relations executive — for failing to pay $5 120 maintenance for their two children.

He pleaded guilty to contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act when he appeared before Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya and was ordered to pay $1 500 immediately and settle the balance later.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano had asked the court to impose a stiffer penalty after Tongai had mentioned that he runs an engineering firm.

Tongai had been ordered by the courts on June 9, 2014, to pay $250 per month to Murumbi in child support.

The court heard that Mnangagwa made part payments and failed to settle the maintenance in full from June 2014 to May 2017, resulting in arrears of $5 120. Daily News

  • Zvava zvechiķama ..

  • zvatotanga saka zvasiyaneyi Na marujata Gire

  • Mugabe had nephew Zhuwao too

  • so…

  • So now it’s nephews& before we know it the whole family will be running for government posts!

  • Sad…we don’t want a repeat of Mugabeism

  • So… what , if they are voted in office nothing wrong with that , ED is doing a wonderful job as long as he brings back the glory days of Zim

    • Saka wonderful job riri kupi apa

    • Which wonderful job?

    • Ngano dzatirikuitihwa neED ndodzaungati wonderful job as I url green bomber rofungihwa kani

    • Wat wonderful job lol ? Things getting worse did u listen to his speech u offered our resources for no percentages it’s crazy

    • This guy is a praise singer and boot licker being paid to write some punk-ass sh*t on social media… There are so many of them…

    • Vamwe vanhusooka

    • Nhamo yakapinda mumisoro yevanhu kusvika pakutadza kuziva btwn good and bad,ndezvipi zvirikuitwa namunangwa zvawaona

    • Same inotika kuma basa ndo habit yacho eg kwa Hyper security ndi sekuru ku Till ndi tsano etc that’s the way you like it so don’t blame ED, wrong habit futhi we can’t have one family at work mani what about poor educated ones

    • Hakusi ku mine kunodzi baba vaka pinda basa mwa woti baba ndoda wo basa kwenyu uko

  • ahhh family business here

  • the whole clan

  • vanodyiwa ne MDC avo,hatidi Dynasty inenge yekwa Mugabe

  • Imi , pindaiwo mu politics macho.kana musingadi regai vanoda vapinde period.

  • Hapana kana chakaipa zim is a free nation

  • I hope the first family had taken notes from former president’s dynasty idealism. You dont consolidate power in that way, it will be much more convenient to create govt posts for them rather than being seen as following footsteps of Mugabe and his dynasty. The worrying part is we will end up with people like Zhuwao etal, who will be in denial (and poses security threat) when the empire falls.

  • This wil end up like.Grace who wanted to take over fm husband

    • Ama Zimbabweans bazithi bafundile but mina ngithi khona bezafunda.

    • Abafundanga lutho bane pride engekhoyo njalo abayizwisisi ipolitiki thy dont look further

  • Running for seats does not mean they allready won,they must be ready,its not easy to win a seat especially in town against known politicians like of the Alliance family or MDC ,,but in e rural areas maybe they can win,,

  • Kkkkk zvimwe chete 6 na 9, Mugabe aiva nana Gire, Zhuwao, Sabina et al
    Makaitiswa maZimba

    • Read your constitution to see if its not allowed to join politics because you have a family member who is already in politics

    • That is family dynasty we fought against

    • Biggs mhanda some things are morally wrong,it doesn’t matter is it in the constitution or not but if you are good leader u must see it urself

    • They just join politics

    • That’s how the idea of creating a dynasty start, to some of us it’s a sign of times ahead.
      Ndaramba neyangu 🗳

    • That’s how the idea of creating a dynasty start, to some of us it’s a sign of times ahead.
  • Not a good idea

  • So wat, u can also position yourself if you think you will have the support, don’t bring up silly stories, eish join them

  • We cannot allow Mugabe to have a dynasty they said, removed Mugabe because Grace had made inroads into politics.

    Incomes Mnangagwa and here is the line-up:

    Mnangagwa President, wife MP
    Mutsvangwa President’s Office, Wife some post
    Son and nephew prepare to come in also.

    Makudo ndiwo mamwe shuwa, asante sana, Mugabe akati tine basa. Iyi team ye COSLEG will cost us a leg and limb to remove.

    • Brother is it not allowed to join politics because you have a family member who is already in politics?

    • That was the mantra when they went after Mugabe, they made the bed and must sleep in it. By the same measure you measure to others, it will be measured back to you.

    • Runyararo you are spot on !

    • Thy are joining politics its their right. Every zimbabwe is free to join politics you idiots

    • EDiots

    • A dynasty in the making.

    • They’re contesting in elections, no? Is it not their constitutional right? Where have they been given posts? Did Grace subject herself to an election process? Why are you comparing apples to oranges? This kind of sensationalism and lack of objectivity should have remained in 2017.

    • In your haste to comment, did you even read the article? It states that Auxilia will likely relinquish her seat. Zvokwadi bodo. 🙄🙄

    • Zanu is Zanu it doesn’t matter who is leading it remains the worst thing of our generation

    • There are “rights” and there is also the “right thing” … batai mazwi ayo please. Its their rights to join politics.. but certainly.. NOT the right-thing to do so…we all know the reasons..

    • Iwe neni tinebasa

    • In the US the presidents wife is a first lady and his children’s Eric and ivanka are special advisors to the president. His son in law is also a special advisor. Nothing new under the son. If they are subjected to elections and they win free and fair what’s the fuss? Mugabe’s wife was not elected but imposed hence the dynasty. If these are also imposed then you can complain. Right now kungovukura

    • Vano mama chete

  • Maakuda kuita zvipi apa, kuti yaafamily business here mwari honai vatotanga vanhu vaya

  • Hanzi they will be contesting elections, not forcing their way in through songs and slogans

  • So what?give us news please not this bullshit! Do your work properly admin,otherwise I go fire yu

  • Zvatanga

  • enda uno contester aumbofa wakarambidzwa

  • Ko vambovepi.Kuda kutora advantage namdhara.Zvakadhakwa.

  • Are we in some kind of cycle. Like some kinda beat being rapped by diff artists on auto repeat ?

  • In that case lemme join the army and prop myself for the time i shall say, ” the president is safe, we just targeting criminal elements around him…” on tv😂😂

  • Joining politics is any citizen’s right and enshrined in the constitution of Zimbabwe. Its not a precondition that when someone in your family is already in politics you cannot join politics. What is not proper is for Mnangagwa to use his influence to aid the ascendancy of relatives. Is there evidence that Mnangagwa is doing that or has done that?

    • Vaimbovepi all along

    • It’s inevitable not to use that influence and soon we r in a dynasty claim again 🤷🏻‍♀️

    • You conveniently forget that ED was in Zanu PF all along not as a tea boy but at the heart of policy making and strategic planning. He is simply repeating the only shit he knows

    • They could have been where they were and now they want to join because the environment is conducive for them to do so. As long as they are not assisted in their ascendancy the constitution allows them. Its their right. This is everywhere. The Bush family in USA, Gandhi in India, Zuma and Mbeki in SA.

    • Mr Biggs, you cant compare the families you mentioned above with what is happening in Zim, Zuma’s wife was a freedom fighter just like Mujuru, and Zuma’s kids are in business not politics, Mbeki did not live any dynasty. Bush joined politics after his father left.

    • Mbeki’s father was a freedom fighter.

    • Why didn’t you pass the same statement when Grace was about to become the next president?

    • Antony, what did I say when Grace was about to become vice President? Besides that I said nothing, Grace’s case was different because she was being assisted to rise by the influence of Mugabe. In this case , Mnangagwa’s relatives are joining politics. (joining) They are not being appointed

    • Musoro waka dhakwa mhanda

  • Nxaaa

  • This boy is really doing good work in the area will vote for him and I’m sure he will win nomatter what I’m a registered voter in that area.

  • he has my vote

  • We need the father not the puppies what do they know about leading wheere were thy now bcz baba vava pachigaro todawo masimba wick mhani

  • What do u expect. There a rich pickings in politics. A good example is their father.They never went on empty stomachs ,actually they got everything they ever wished for.The father has been in the trenches for God knows hw long,saka vanoiziva kunaka kwayo mari ye politics.

  • vanhu pano murima lawyers prosec&judges zvese -kumhanya mberi kunge mikuziva zviriko nxaa

  • Lol

  • Kkkkk my advise to ed &family ndomawambo amugabe only kuti boys dzamugabe dzaiwe pwere munobviswa musati maenda nepi …chiwengwa bata munhu hauzopananzvi pahupresident

  • Zimbabweans will get what they deserve. You have not seen anything, another 4 decade khona lizafunda

  • Ndokutanga kwazwo, back to Mugabe’s style….this is in ZANU DNA…takavachiswa shuwa…!!!

  • Will only blame those who will vote for them i guess 🤔

  • Huyai muone vanhu vaye vatanga

  • Dynasty again….eish

  • vatanga zvamugabe

  • izvozvo hazvisi zvinyuwani, zvagara ndoo zvinotoita vanhu vese verudzi rwekwedu, i mean african people.

  • From one dynasty to another dynasty. If it’s true Zimbabwe’s problems are far from over.

  • Zvatotanga

  • Family members of the president must not contest for political positions that is tantamount to nepotism and cronyism

  • Izvo zvekuti dzinza rose izvo hazviite vana ngavaitewo ma doctors not kuti chafoira ku sku ndakutoita politician coz ndakutotora advantage kuti ndo kunamudhara

  • Zvatanga

  • I 6 na 9

  • After all we are all into politics by being citizens who have got a party to support.Just grab opportunities and move on with life,who knows you can be the next president.

  • Kana wakangoisa x pazanu pf muhupenyu hwako uzvizive kuti uri mhata

  • Zvatanga

  • Ko mungavadii handi vanekodzero

  • Family dynasties are a very dangerous precedent and a sure fire quick way to quickly becoming reviled. Political acumen and qualities are neither genetic nor conjugally transferable.

  • Same head just a different hair cut # zim political situation

  • Zvatanga

  • Welcome boys but musazobata ese matomu…honai Patireki hozwauo ava kutinetsa

  • Vote MDC MPs please Ma Zimba

  • Vakudawo kuita tora mari united. Ko vangadiiwo. Mbudzi inodyira payaka sungirirwa. Chakatanga ndochaka chenjedza. Bobo style

  • ndozvatisingadi izvozvo nesuwo takaisawo ma CV edu ikoko moda kungonokora mega mega sana Zuma

  • yibumbulu bonobo

  • Hmmmm …..Amen

  • Zvatotanga hahaha

  • Running for Parliament is EVERY citizens right. Nothing wrong with that at all. They’re subjecting themselves to the electorate. If they’re voted in, fair game. That’s how democracy works. In the USA, we have the well-documented Bush family whose members George, George Jr, Jeb have held various elected positions. What’s wrong with that?

    • Zimbabwe is not America,we want to do our things on our way.wh don’t you compare our economy and american economy

    • What’s “your” way? Who talked about comparing economies? We’re comparing politics here, since both are aspiring democracies. Geddit??

  • zvawo vanokohwa zvavasina kurima waimbovepi kare kese? kana vachifunga kuti vachakwana pese pese nekuti baba vake ndi PRESIDENT akairasa cause come election we are kicking his father out.as for now let them play hide and seek

  • If I were ED.. I wud discourage them.. yes, any Zimbabwean can contest for office but its proven that it creates a serious conflict of interest.. thereby causing so much predudice, plunder and hordes of othe attocities to a country. They must just STOP-IT. .. at this rate ED is very fast creating a very-easy-to-hate gvt …am seeing him loosing his lustre even faster than Bob…

  • vanhuu vayeee vatangaa…..no to nepotism

  • Zhuwavos again

  • So what, they will go through the mill, just like anybody else, if they make the grade the ………..bingooo

  • Matanga kuda kutiita vanhu venyu manje NO NO NO hatichada dynasty go try that smwhrelse like Zambia

  • Its obvious hapana arikuzvifarira muZanu bt they ve no choice cz angosimudza msoro zvafa. Kuti zviite kutofarira more zviripo zvacho. Chatakagona hapana diko

  • If zimbabweans nd voted properly no problem. Kana iniwo futi.

  • #Zimbabwe kkkkk

  • Another Mugabe in the making Oh God how can u send a mosquito yo to cure malaria Vp Chamisa was ryt yooo

  • Mandebele mozot we didn’t give you the chance to rule the nation,hopefully we saw how commander of defence forces act when the president is surrounded with thieves,so i dont know why brother is not giving the president warning

  • Thy hv to start frm the cells

  • Mbwaa dzavanhu is this the Change in 100dayz u promised

  • From Lenism to Stalinism or Stalinalition the worst is coming

  • They have inherited mugabe legacy Zimbabweans we are doomed

  • That’s ZANU PF. chii chashamisa ipapo.Kana mangamusikaziwi chionai mukadzi wake akambotenderera futi muzvipatara akashungurudza manurse

  • Happy with the move. Hope Emmerson Snr will groom him into a great politicians. was happy when I saw that he had grown up and mature sons when they were interviewed after his(E.D senior’s) inauguration. Go boys go. clean politics and young blood is exactly what we need.

  • Kkkkkkk,KUTONGA KWARO kanakuti KUTANGA KWARO

  • Nooo we don’t want them

  • Family party .

  • Zvataega

  • Vamwe futi ana Zhuwawo Nana Matibhiri, ma1 aye atanga futi

  • I think every citizen has a constitutional right to join politics , but in this case, the timing of doing it can raise many questions.

  • Achafira yababa Regai auye ku politics

  • No.no no we had
    Enough na bobo

  • Wise people learn from their mistakes and wiser pple learn from other people’s mistakes. They shld hv learnt frm Grace s mistakes

  • ZANU PF is the new definition of nepotism

  • Zvakaoma

  • Nonsense dzega dzega,a leopard will never lose its spots

  • There is nothing wrong with them running, it’s their constitutional right as well.

  • One will be responsible for screening government tenders in their new dispensation.

  • they are Zimbabweans with all the rights as citizens PLZ.

  • zvatotanga zanu haichinje

  • Their parents told them to do so,that’s what they would be discussing about,the time you will be roasting fresh groundnuts and Millie cobs

  • No to dynastyies pliz

  • Can’t these guys run other things don’t blame Trump when he talks

  • Zvatanga futi

  • Here we go, .Another DYMNASTY.

  • Ngavasiyane nazvo

  • Munoti mugabe akaipa haana kana kumboisa mwana wake kuti aite zve matongerwe enyika

  • Nehanda hmmmmmmm sometimes lies

  • Muchati Bhuu

    Ko kuzoramba kubhadhara maintanence ndo chiizve nhai Tongai

