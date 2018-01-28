AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Five perish in road mishap

28,069 15

By Peter Matika

Five people died yesterday morning in a road accident along the Bulawayo-Plumtree Road when a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and overturned near Mbokodo.

Five people died on the spot while onother five were injured when the rear tyre of a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in burst at the 17km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road in the early hours of yesterday.The picture shows the damaged vehicle..

Four others were injured with one said to be in a serious condition and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. Only one escaped with minor bruises and was not taken to hospital.

A source privy to the accident told Sunday News that all the passengers were travelling to Bulawayo from Botswana in a Toyota Granvia when the accident occurred. The source said the vehicle burst its rear left tyre, resulting in the driver losing control.

Five people died on the spot while onother five were injured when the rear tyre of a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in burst at the 17km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road in the early hours of yesterday.The picture shows police officers collecting the bodies.

Bulawayo police could not be drawn into commenting on the issue referring all enquiries to national police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi, who was however, not reachable.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then swerved to the left side of the road. He tried to control the vehicle and maintain it on the road but in the process the vehicle overturned and rolled three times, throwing some passengers out while crushing those that were inside,” said the source who witnessed the accident.

The next of kin of the deceased are yet to be advised, with four of them having been positively identified through their passports.

Five people died on the spot while another five were injured when the rear tyre of a Toyota Granvia they were travelling in burst at the 17km peg along the Bulawayo-Plumtree road in the early hours of yesterday.The picture shows police officers collecting the bodies.

 

 

Earlier this month four people died on the spot, after a vehicle they were travelling in sideswiped a haulage truck and then collided head on with another truck along the Harare-Bulawayo Road near Mbembesi.

The driver and three passengers who were travelling to Bulawayo in a Toyota Spacio died on the spot.

The Toyota Spacio allegedly encroached onto the lane of the first freightliner truck resulting in a sideswipe and thereafter collided head-on with the second freightliner truck. Sunday News

You might also like More from author

  • Shame

  • Zanu can bury heroes in style ,can travel the world,can buy expensive car s to Rural folks ,give Mugabe millions ,steal 15bilion but they have Failed to fix Zim Roads

    • Stop lebling everything politics, your stupid brothers dont wanna go to driving xool and always driving under influence of alcohol then u blame zanu pf, shame on you

    • Thats y u steal use Newspaper as a tissue chibosheta hako ne Zanu

    • Still use

    • apa ma tire ndoanga apera ka so haisi mhosva yemunhu but andisi kuti zanu yakanaka nop zanupf marabishi

    • Tyre burst neZanu pf zvofambirana papi? Ukadya mari wotadza kutenga matyre womanya semweya wetsvina wonwa musombodhiya woita accident kill and maim people you blame Zanu pf. Your line of thinking is absurd and backward. A lot of factors weigh heavily in these accidents. Ukadriver uchiblamer Zanu pf you will perish

    • Kkkkkk munhu akatadza kutenga matyre emota hazi Zanu… Nxaa let’s grow up guys and stop tagging everything to politics…

    • Aaa yaya i live in Bulawayo nketa papa that road is very nice.it was resurfaced last year by a company cold group 5 frm SA.I am very sorry to the victims and families who lost their beloved ones.Bt thats not were you can decampaign Zanu.You can try other areas here u are wrong

  • May their soul rest in please, the families we’re with you in prayers

  • May their souls rest in peace

  • Shem may their souls rest in perfect peace

  • Sad very sad

  • This accident is heartbreaking , May their souls rest in peace

  • This accident is heartbreaking , May their souls rest in peace

error: Content is protected !!