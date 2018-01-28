When fame becomes a dangerous drug

By Bruce Ndlovu

This week, for a day at least, Zimbabwe was again captivated by another episode in the life of Olinda Chapel, when she went on Facebook Live and alleged that her beau and potential future husband, Tytan, had been cheating on her.

The two later confirmed that this had all been a stunt that they had orchestrated with the hopes of drumming up support of the rapper on his upcoming tour of Australia.

At this revelation, some would have been disappointed at being taken for a ride by the notoriously volatile Olinda, a woman who in the past has treated them to true prime time theatre on social media. When the days get boring, a bit of Olinda drama always saves the day.

Others would have let out a collective sigh of relief at the fact that Olinda, who went through a turbulent time with bad boy rapper Stunner last year, was still on course for a much anticipated wedding with the Mukoko hit-maker.

For some however, Olinda’s latest outburst, fake as it was, would have become an illustration of how much she has come to love the limelight, and how Zimbabweans are seemingly willing to indulge her habit.

When Olinda emerged a year ago to shame Stunner for his alleged bed-hopping she was a relatively little known socialite and businessperson, a woman known for her liaison with the controversial rapper more than anything else.

Since then her stock has risen. Olinda managed to use social media, Facebook in particular, in a way that perhaps no other celebrity had ever done. She used the social network as a very revealing window into her life, parting the curtains that prevent the public from witnessing first-hand what happens in the bedrooms of the famous.

There was no need for the proverbial fly on the wall because Zimbabwe had a high definition camera showing us every detail of Olinda and Stunner’s life. At the time it seemed, with such an exclusive look into the life of the couple, if one looked closely they could even pick out the cockroaches that feasted on their kitchen.

Bit by bit, detail by detail, Stunner and Olinda’s life came into full view. Zimbabwe was hooked. And so was Olinda. Since then, her life has been lived mostly in the spotlight. The break-up with Stunner transitioned into a hook-up with Tytan, with their love blossoming in front of both their substantial social media followers.

One could argue that every click on an Instagram picture or view on a Facebook video drove her quest for more attention. The two’s proposed marriage has also become a social media driven affair. A page, Being Mrs Nkomo, was also created to show Olinda’s remarkable journey from a woman Stunner scorned to one much desired by Tytan, real name Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo.

For all intents and purposes, the wedding is set to become a Kardashian style affair which will see Zimbabweans getting a glimpse of proceedings every step of the way.

With Tytan promising after this latest episode that there was more “drama” in store over the coming year, some might suggest that Olinda might have indeed become addicted to fame and in the rapper she could have found a man ready to help her indulge in her drug of choice.

Perhaps when she chose to splash her fallout with Stunner all over Facebook than resolve their issues amicably, Zimbabwean social media users should have read the signs.

If Olinda is indeed addicted to this dangerous drug called fame, she would not be the first. According to Dr Mark D Griffiths, a psychology practitioner who did a project called The Psychology of Fame, British PR guru and reputed “fame-maker” Max Clifford had showed him how celebrities became hooked on this drug.

“The sad part about (fame) is people that desperately need to become famous. It’s like a drug . . .and there’s so many people that come up and then they go, and when you meet them they are desperate, desperate for it . . .

“It is an addiction. It’s a craving. It varies from individual to individual but it’s the same as drugs or <https://www.psychologytoday.com/basics/alcohol>alcohol or anything else. At its worst — and I’ve known a lot of the worst — it totally takes over your life, your philosophy, your outlook on everyday life. It’s tragic,” Clifford said.

As Zimbabweans watch and clap at every bit of Olinda drama, the day may come when they might need to reckon with the fact that their favourite social media made celebrity is a fame addict and they, inadvertently, are the ones who supplied her with the dangerous drug called attention. Sunday News