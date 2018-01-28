Chamisa in charge of MDC Alliance while Tsvangirai recovers – Welshman Ncube

By Staff Reporter

MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa will lead the MDC Alliance while party president Morgan Tsvangirai concentrates on recovering in his two year battle with colon cancer.

Addressing the MDC Alliance rally in Mutare, alliance spokesman Welshman Ncube said;

”On the 6th of January President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai called me and told me that we have to move forward with the #MDCAlliance programs. He told me that [Hon] Nelson Chamisa will be in charge on my behalf whilst I focus on my medication.”

In a statement issued in early January via his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka, Tsvangirai announced that Vice President’s Elias Mudzuri would be acting President, Thokozani Khupe would be charge of party administration while Chamisa would be in charge of the MDC Alliance.

Tsvangirai is currently receiving treatment for cancer in South Africa. His spokesman on Friday issued a statement saying; “Just to allay fears and calm a morbid social media world gone crazy. Have just spoken to president Tsvangirai. He is fine and in a very stable condition.”

His brother Manase Tsvangirai told journalists; “As the Tsvangirai family, we are grateful for the support we are getting from the people of Zimbabwe in all walks of life during this difficult period. We appreciate this positive gesture shown to my brother who is not feeling well.

“You all know that it is difficult to cope up with an illness in the family but, we are not losing hope because when I visited my brother in South Africa, I noticed a great change as I spent a week in that country.

“From my own observation, there is a great improvement considering that he can now make a shave, bath himself, eat well and walk around.

You are aware the drugs he is taking are too strong and have side effects that can make him lose strength and at times he can feel nausea but, doctors have assured us that he will be well.

“We are hopeful that he continues to heal,” Manase said. Nehanda Radio