Chamisa in charge of MDC Alliance while Tsvangirai recovers – Welshman Ncube

By Staff Reporter 

MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa will lead the MDC Alliance while party president Morgan Tsvangirai concentrates on recovering in his two year battle with colon cancer.

Welshman Ncube, Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti at the MDC Alliance rally in Mutare

Addressing the MDC Alliance rally in Mutare, alliance spokesman Welshman Ncube said;

”On the 6th of January President Morgan Richard Tsvangirai called me and told me that we have to move forward with the #MDCAlliance programs. He told me that [Hon] Nelson Chamisa will be in charge on my behalf whilst I focus on my medication.”

In a statement issued in early January via his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka, Tsvangirai announced that Vice President’s Elias Mudzuri would be acting President, Thokozani Khupe would be charge of party administration while Chamisa would be in charge of the MDC Alliance.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai

Tsvangirai is currently receiving treatment for cancer in South Africa. His spokesman on Friday issued a statement saying; “Just to allay fears and calm a morbid social media world gone crazy. Have just spoken to president Tsvangirai. He is fine and in a very stable condition.”

His brother Manase Tsvangirai told journalists; “As the Tsvangirai family, we are grateful for the support we are getting from the people of Zimbabwe in all walks of life during this difficult period. We appreciate this positive gesture shown to my brother who is not feeling well.

“You all know that it is difficult to cope up with an illness in the family but, we are not losing hope because when I visited my brother in South Africa, I noticed a great change as I spent a week in that country.

“From my own observation, there is a great improvement considering that he can now make a shave, bath himself, eat well and walk around.

You are aware the drugs he is taking are too strong and have side effects that can make him lose strength and at times he can feel nausea but, doctors have assured us that he will be well.

“We are hopeful that he continues to heal,” Manase said. Nehanda Radio

  • 😞

    👉 ηιcε ρσsт Nehanda Radio ✌

    😚 👌

  • Ndenge mbiri mudenga dzatyisidzira vakawanda vakarega kuuya. Zvaitirwei izvi kupisa jet A1 kwenguva yakadaro nyika isina mari yema bonus kuvashandi vehurumende?

  • ZVINHU CHAMISA WAKUMBERI MBERI

  • chamisa pinda panyanga…

  • Ko Mudzuri zvanzi chii ?

  • Meaning to say Chamisa is Morgan’s favourite now what happens to khupe and mudzuri Bhora musango makatarisa

    • Mudzuri is not popular even if he rebels inofa kwake. Khupe arinani but she’s nothing without the MDC brand.

    • Why not allow people to choose who they want through congress

    • Sha ana mudzuri hativazivi isu we need crowd pullers like chamisa

    • WE want Chamisa

    • So you are planning to do the succession issue on one being a crowd puller not by congress as is stipulated in your constitution

    • Ed ariku Ethiopia n Tsvangirai ariku SA ma VP avo ndoari kuchinjana kubata zvigaro hazvirevi kuti vatova ivo ma leader

    • If you want chamisa fine go for congress and let the best candidate win

    • Ko warwadziwa nei ..? Shanje hadzina kunaka

    • Siyanai naye uyo hazivi politics

    • Congress Chamisa anohwina zvine mutsindo.

    • Chamisa zvinhu if you don’t know, congress or no congress zviribe kusiyana!

    • saka waida kuti avasiye vese vari 3 pasame post here, hanty chamisa ndi acting leader we Alliance, mudzuri acting leader weMDC T. bhora musango chii chacho, congress iriko 2019

    • Kuno nai mhanduwee kana zviribe kusiyana kaendaika kucongressko

    • Chamisa is there because khupe is against a coilition.so it could be her but she decided to shoot herself on e foot.

  • ndazvifarira

  • @williamzambezi Mudzuri is party leader

  • Pamberi naChamisa coz ndiye aka annontwa na Morgan

  • isu toda bedzi panoti MDC chete chete

  • Chamisa is e best candidatw

  • Chamisa simudza ngere-ngere tiende!

  • , they can’t lead a party alone. They are politically inmature

  • Chamisa ol e way

  • Handina ruzivo ne politics but Zvinenge zvo maker sense…..thanks President ne kutipa mukana isu vechidiki…..

  • Who is khupe and mudzuri. Chamisa good horse to run with

  • What happened to women empowerment.. Would hv preferred Khupe over any other candidate. My vote now goes to ED nxaah

    • wagara ungori kuzanu.do yoy think you can fool anyone?

    • Is ED a woman? or does he have a lady VP and how many lady ministers in EDs cabinet?

    • Better I vote for Zanu @ least they have pressure yekugadzira mamiriro ezvinhu…Alliance will take us dzimwe 5years dzekurwira ushe

    • Unopenga kkkkkkkk

    • STUPID enda iwe pfungwa dzakaora you still believe in Zanu at ur age nxaaaa

    • Zanu mukondombera wangu ukapinda mauri unofa nayo ,asi marwadzo wangu

    • why being apologetic to Khupe nhaiwe muZanu iwe kkkkk dzako itsitsi dzei . Why musina kuisa OPPAH pau vice president kana muchida women empowerment nhaiwe

  • Chamisa for Presidency

  • Chamisa has got the stamina

  • Benzi chete ndiro rinofunga kuti maElection achagadzira nyika. Unotonzwa baba vane ndebvu kwese vachiti VOTE yangu iri pana Khupe. We need a united Zimbabwe first. Elections will do more harm than good

    • IWE NDIWE MUNHU ATAURA CHOKWADI .YOU CAN SAY THAT AGAIN IN BOLD LATTERS .KUNE VAMWE VASINGANYATSOONA

    • Ndinogarotaura kuti kana muchifunga kuti mungabvisa ZANU PF through elections you’re believing a lie. Ichatonga kusvika kare. It’s better kutobatana vanhu vowirirana nokushanda pamwechete than makunha kunha amurikuita ayo haashande.

    • Having elections now I mean before reforms won’t be good for the country

    • Success, there were people who were thinking like you when people like Martin Luther king Jr. were talking about the dream and when Nelson Mandela and others were fighting apartheid in SA. The same thing when we had the liberation struggle. So we have to think positive. Aluta continua !

  • Whatabt Khupe?

  • MT needs to come out openly now about party leadership since he is not feeling well….Chamisa is good for this….otherwise the party will be in same Mugabe Zanupf scenario….whats wrong with us not passing the button when the situation dictates….

  • Yah chanisa gd move MT

  • Another disaster cooking.

  • @ZimMediaReview I think chamisa is so good at ths than other dogz who ar barkin on tsvangirai’d door… https://t.co/UMaKu7X4Ae

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Hotmail

  • Viva NC

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Looking much better be blessed and have a speedy recovery Save

  • Another night of the long knives is yet to come comrades.

  • Kwaakutotongwa neNerison Zimbabwe yepi iyoyo? Save ndavagare pachigaro kwete zvekutungana kwembudzi izvi.

  • Unity all over is good,

  • As long tsvangirai is still alive everyone will be kept in check.it could have been khupe obvious but remember she is against a coilition thts y chamisa hd to step in.

