Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsEducationFeatured

Zaoga slapped with $300 000 lawsuit

30,029 27

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Zimbabwe Assemblies Of God Africa (ZAOGA) has been slapped with a $300 000 lawsuit by a local consulting engineering firm for breach of contract. The consulting engineering firm — Stratus Consulting (Pvt) Ltd — was hired to provide professional engineering services for the construction of the massive Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) campus in Bindura.

President Mugabe chats with Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Chancellor Professor Ezekiel Guti at the official opening of the new institution in Bindura on Friday. — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)
President Mugabe chats with Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University Chancellor Professor Ezekiel Guti at the official opening of the new institution in Bindura — (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

While in the middle of the project, Stratus claims it was elbowed out in violation of the contract entered between the parties. To that end, Stratus has instructed its lawyers Sachikonye & Hlabano Legal Practitioners to sue for damages. In summons filed at the High Court on Monday, Stratus is claiming $300 000 with costs.

The company is also claiming collection commission calculated at the rate of 10 percent. According to the plaintiff’s declaration, the parties entered an agreement for the provision of professional mechanical engineering services on May 15, 2012.

The services were needed for the construction of ZEGU campus in Bindura. In terms of the said agreement, which still subsists, Stratus should provide the services for a fee. Construction work, according to Stratus, was stopped for eight months due to financial challenges around 2015.

When the project resumed, Stratus was dumped without proper termination of the contract. “The plaintiff has reason to believe that, for reasons best known to the defendant, he has been unlawfully replaced in the project and that in itself is a clear breach of the agreement that the parties signed.

“The plaintiff wrote to the defendant on several occasions, asking them to remedy this breach, but they have failed, neglected, or refused to do so, leaving the plaintiff with no option except to approach the court for redress,” reads the declaration.

The church is yet to respond to the claim, ahead of a hearing at the High Court. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • So ndobva zvadii paya don’t be greed on church things God will punish you so 300 000 dollars will make you feel good uri right right

  • Taurahako tambai nevanhu vaMwari muchidaro kana mukaiwa mari yacho hamumbotenga kana masokisi nayo

    • A contract is a legally binding agreement between two parties.When one party to it fails to perform their obligations, they are in breach and therefore subject to a lawsuit.

    • yes zvako iwe haungoiti zvaunoda nokuti uri wechurch

    • Ok

    • Asikuzoburitsa nyaya yakadai mnenge mambotaurirana hr nevakuru vacho ve church hr or mntotanga kuburitsa nyaya first???

    • Ukaona nyaya yobuda ziva kuti kutaurirana kwakona

    • Hryt saka pakaipa

    • Kana asingade kubuda mumanewspaper ngaabhadhare,,no one is above the law

  • if they breached contract haisi nyaya..they didnt want to loose more … uchafa saJudas iwewe

  • Muchati Bhuu

    Either way, lawyers will make money out of this.What a nice profession.

  • Mina Makoti

    The church and the university ought to pay for the land, as well!

  • Ma church ava ajayira zvemahara ,chinamato hakusi kupusa.

  • There is something called the law, if you’re caught on the wrong side of it, it doesnt matter you are a church or public figure, you meet the consequences. They are acting unprofessional and ignorant over land which they stole from an individual using Mugabe’s political muscles. These churches never run out of shame

  • Haibo vanhu musaita Mwari semuroyi anongo punisher vanhu for nothing kana pakachorwa mutemo pakachorwa.

  • Kkkkkk

  • Pay up

  • Mugabe ndiye anga avharisa chikweti ichocho, chingadai chaka bhadharwa kare ndoziva nyaya yacho

  • HAPANA CHIMWE THIS IS GREEDY

  • Vanhu vaMwari havatambwe navo

  • !

  • Mutemo wakaiswa kumunhu wese ndosaka mwaro vakati ipai zvalesari kunakesari saka ukada kuvhara vanhu nekuti unonamata hazvishande izvozvo. Ipai munhu twake. Pakatyorwa mutemo

  • Nyaya yeUniversity iyi yekuvakwa nekuda kwemasimba aPresident ndirikuona ichisvika kure Guti

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Sorry havo vaGuti .Musagura mutemo nekuti murimutendi baba .