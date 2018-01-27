War vets reach out to Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Fungi Kwaramba

Veterans of the country’s liberation struggle are making overtures to MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to work with President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a yet to-be-tabled arrangement that might result in the postponement of general elections.

War Vets Secretary General Victor Matemadanda
Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general Victor Matemadanda

Although Mnangagwa has announced that the country would go to elections no later than July, his allies are engaged in behind-the-scenes manoeuvres to strike a “confidence-building” arrangement with the MDC leader in the hope of breathing life into the country’s tottering economy. 

There is a strong feeling among Mnangagwa’s allies — among them ex-combatants — that even though the world has warmed up to the new dispensation which swept to power late last year through a “soft coup”, the economy continues to be on a free-fall due to lack of investor confidence and chronic polarisation, among major political actors.

Zanu PF politburo member and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva) secretary-general Victor Matemadanda told the Daily News yesterday that they would want ordinary people to guide them on the sort of future they would want to see in the former British colony.

He said the outcome of their consultations would form the basis of Znlwva’s engagement with Mnangagwa.

A fearless group that campaigned for Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power, Znlwva is scheduled to hold a massive rally at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield to afford concerned citizens a platform to air their views.

Matemadanda said if people say they want Tsvangirai to be part of the new dispensation, theirs would be to convey the message to Mnangagwa, who is on record saying “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

After organising a mega demonstration on November 18 where thousands of people called for the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe, Znlwva wants to go back to the people to hear their views on a government they want.

Matemadanda acknowledged that the new dispensation could not have been there without the participation of the multitudes of the people that took to the streets to force Mugabe out.

“It is the people, including those in the opposition, who made this come true. The opposition came first even before Zanu PF; they came in full force, and I salute the people of Zimbabwe as a whole,” said Matemadanda.

“As war veterans in the association, we will call those people again to the Zimbabwe Grounds to say thank you and we would also want to say thank you for the role you played and we want to ask the people on the way forward as Zimbabwe,” he added, without giving a date on which the rally would be staged.

Znlwva said for their input to be useful, people should be open in their assessment of the new government, adding that the visit by Mnangagwa to Tsvangirai’s home this month fits into the narrative of the new Zimbabwe they wish to see “where people work together”.

“We want the people of Zimbabwe to tell us who they think is the best man for the job and who do they want to work with the president. If people say they want Tsvangirai, then that is what we will take,” said Matemadanda.

He said Tsvangirai has been in the trenches long before those in Zanu PF became alive to the need to root out Mugabe’s dictatorship, and he has so many people who follow him.

“We hope that his people will join us and we will listen to their demands on the way forward. If the people want him (Tsvangirai) in government, then we will take the same message. Remember people demonstrated and said they wanted ED even after he had been fired and we made sure he returned because that is what people wanted”.

When Mnangagwa ascended to the throne last month — riding on the coattails of the military — there was a universal expectation that he would form a government of national unity with Tsvangirai and other figures in the opposition.

However, talks between the parties collapsed, forcing the Zanu PF leader to go it alone.

Despite the collapse of the talks, Mnangagwa has been sending positive signals to Tsvangirai.

Early this month, he visited the ailing opposition leader at his Highlands home in Harare—in a gesture that warmed the hearts of many.

It was during the visit that Mnangagwa promised to look into Tsvangirai’s pension and offered to assist him with his medical bills.

Zimbabweans still have fond memories of the inclusive government era when the country experienced economic growth for the first time in years, with prices falling.

The relief ended when Mugabe forced the liquidation of the unity government in 2013 so that Zanu PF could go it alone.

Thereafter, Zanu PF’s desperate efforts to jump-start the country’s economy have failed with public anger against government swelling.

Even after the change of guard at Munhumutapa Building, Zanu PF has found the going tough on the economic front with prices of basic commodities shooting through the roof.

Despite Mnangagwa crying hoarse to lure investors, the situation closely mirrors the days of Mugabe when life for ordinary Zimbabweans was near unbearable.

To turn around the situation, there are forces in both Zanu PF and the MDC that believe that confidence has been the missing link in their efforts to resuscitate the economy, which can be regained once the major political parties start to work together.

But that could mean delaying the elections by a minimum of two years.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, hinted recently that they could be a poll delay at the behest of Tsvangirai.

“Tsvangirai asked if we could delay elections, his reasons were couched on legalism. The president said there was need for a formal submission on the issues that needed attention so that they could be considered.

“What you need to understand is that the processes of communicating with government are different, you need formal legal submissions, then after the submissions are made, they are negotiated and we go to Parliament with an agreed position. What should be noted is that where there is consensus, reforms can be done in one day,” said Charamba.

But constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku said the only way elections could be postponed is through amending the Constitution.

“They can only circumvent the Constitution and postpone elections through an amendment and that could be illegal because they cannot rule through an amendment of the Constitution. Such an amendment could be done through Parliament because it does not require a referendum. This Constitution is very weak,” said Madhuku.

While Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo could not be reached for comment, MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu told the Daily News that they were always willing to work with war veterans and will take part in the indaba.

“The MDC has always respected war veterans as gallant sons and daughters of the soil. In fact, we strongly feel that war veterans haven’t been given due and adequate recognition by the government of the day,” said Gutu.

“These people are always treated unfairly and we just wonder why. Of course, we are ready, willing and prepared to actively participate in any discourse whose main agenda is to ensure the creation of a democratic, peaceful and progressive nation state in Zimbabwe”. Daily News

  • So that they can rig well if they postpone

    • Shame on you,we are moving forward

    • Who are you moving forward with Mr Chitambisa Kkkkkkk don’t be gullible Zanu has been singing the same chorus for the past 37 years,do u really think a leopard can change its spots noways my brother

  • I do hope as you reach both parties will come to reasonable agreements. Elections for me this year are a disadvantage to me and other fellow Zimbabweans whose hopes are pinned on the quick turnaround of the economy and having the job market being lucrative.Many investors are waiting to see how the elections will go and that is a chance we can’t afford.If we postpone elections to the next 5 Years Tsvangirai gets to be our PM,Emmerson gets to be president and we have well laid out terms of agreements on the table I think we can be able to build Zimbabwe and have struggling people being able to enjoy life as they should .Then the next elections Emmerson and Tsvangirai both do the honourable thing and retire like Mandela did and we have totally new candidates from both parties coming in I think Zimbabwe will be headed for its glory like before.

    • I don’t trust ZANUpf. When GNU did well what did zanupf do?. Now we back to square 1. Once beaten twice shy. No more funny tricks.

    • I understand but sometimes politics doesn’t play out how we would want but I beleivefor the goodness of humanity and struggling Zimbabweans we need to lose some to get some..

    • Well said mukanyima

    • That will be a great strategy. Great thinking indeed….

    • You honestly think something good can come out of Zanu PF? All you want is to continue seeing them looting? Can you justify you reasons for wanting ZanuPF in a government after 2018. Personally i think they failed and they shld have said their byes long back

    • why Tsvangirai pm and Ed president????

    • I believe someone who once contested a presidential election should b awarded the presidium. how about that

    • Ndikuda kuvhota ini ah

  • Takazvitaura izvi kuti ngapaitwe hurumende yemubatanidzwa tombokanganwa ma election for about 3 years tichiumba economy yenyika mazanu pf mukaoma musoro makuzvona ka nhasi ndozviya zvainzi nevakuru ndambakuudzwa akaonekwa nembonje pahuma takudziona mbonje dziya

  • That’s the only solution cause Will never allow MDC to take over

  • No. Let’s go for polls. Free, fair & credible elections. Who wins let him lead the country. Investors come knowing who’s fully in charge. No more speculation. Zanupf can’t be trusted. GNU proved so. Period.

    • Your statement contradicts itself , you said who ever wins will lead & at last u said ZANU cannot be trusted so what if ZANU wins?

    • We all want elections but free&fair elections not possible at the moment

  • Zvitori nani pane kuswero pisana pisana

  • hanti mukuti ED is doing good saka siya maelections aitwe momuvhoteraka

  • I do salute such a gimmick.

  • ngochani dze MDC hakuna kwadzinoenda nako minda yese takarima mhiripiri

  • Wakazvinzwa kupi iwe admin.ndiwe umwe anoda kumboongororwa iwe.you are there to steer confusion within the well cultured citizens of Zimbabwe. Kana veZimbabwe vakaratidza solidarity pavakabvisa Mugabe pachigaro,nhasi wakutanga kubika tunyaya twako.to helllll.

  • Way to go war veterans

  • this is what we call GOOD NEWS

  • Ndoo hurukuro dzinovaka nyika. It has always bn said.. regionally and internationally… Zimbabwe’s problem can only be resolved by Zimbabweans themselves. Restore Legacy came and was a success. Now it’s time Talks! Yes, let’s have an internal arrangement and show the world we can. Time bickering is over. It’s like we’ve been at war with ourselves…. Let’s talk, and rebuild Zimbabwe. Viva ZANU PF – MDC Talks Viva!

  • That’s what we thought will happen when Robert Mugabe was ousted

  • 2009 Unity government brought a relief into Zimbabwe 2013 Zanu pf brought again problems until today .So Zimbabweans we can not open up our minds and see who is bringing our country down we can even dance to a person pointing a gun at us ,morethan2million are out-of the country and we still believe Zanu can kill and resurrect pipo again

  • I suggest GNU otherwise the current is just water under the bridge

  • Yes ma comrades, we no longer have time for politics of patronage. Tsvangirai or MDC is not our enemy.

  • GNU fails to biring change we want

  • If its true then it shows that thiz guys don’t have confidence in the president when it comes to reviving the economy.

  • election are needed to as as matter of emergency for Zimbabweans who are staggering around the world because of this so called takarwahondo ZANU pf ,who thinks that they are entailed to own and divide Zimbabwe among themselves, government full of thieves, corrupt officials, corrupt police
    capitalistic society
    ” guys, so many people died before their time because of this shit government
    so let’s not wait for tomorrow coz people are tittering around the world, suffering, abused ,killed in foreign lands ,fighting for survival as is we have another Pharo who is ruling Zimbabwe,
    ” after all hakuna investor angade kusungirira mari yake pagumbo regwe”
    #elections 2018 ,and we have a new Zimbabwe, then the majority will put bread on their tables for their families who are now malnourished

  • It’s a matter of taking calculated risks. If we go for elections and zanu wins then we will doomed for the next five years. If we postpone elections and form Gnu then we might revive the economy and have electoral reforms there by paving way for free and fair elections.

  • It’s false Ngwena wants to legitimize his position. Elections will go ahead no matter what circumstances. A lot pleople and political analyst are making a lot of noise about the legitimate presidency paED. So to correct that notions election will proceed this.

  • Elections bring unnecessary tension, as things are a GNU is the best way forward

  • its too late ,

  • this time around President must be MT, from mdc and then prime minister ed

  • Trusting zanu pf is like trusting an adulterous woman. You’re royally screwed.

  • These r usual social media lies. Everything on the ground points to an election in July

  • HAZVIITE HERE ARE THE REASONS….1)Since 1980 chii chakaitwa nezanu?zvese zviripo ndezvaSmith eg hospitals..roads etc….is there any development ymakaita kumaruwa eg xuls i had to travel 14km a day going to xul so multiply 14km multiply by 5dys a week is 70km ko kuzot per mnth ko 4yrs dzese dzesecondary.2)the way u distributed land…mkatadza kut mafarms ese surrounding towns moaita mastands osevhiswa motengesera vnhu kamari kashoma bt u grabbed everthing .3}madiamons makagovana minda yacho mugabe.grace.mujuru..masoja nevamwe ko vana vezim….3)pmakaitamurambatsvina vnhu vcho mkavapa kupi? Saka ndevapi vna vezim vmunot varimumoyo menyu?3)kumaruwa hakuna clinics vanhu vanotokwira michovha kuendako inyika iyoyo?….magetsi kumaruva hakuna …infact im sick n tired kunzwa zvezita rinonzi ZANU..nyika irikuda new party new pple nt based on history or credentials….lets go fr elections asi mawar vets if they want they can go n join the oppostionu alliance vovanawo mkana since vnga vakavharirwa…Zanu izanu haichinje…jus imagine ndaigara kwamurisa or marimbi village paying tax kuna chief kaseke every yrma3 dollars beatrice council kwakuuya kwakuita take over now vkut tofanira kubhadhara $1000 yefine plus more than $2000 hanzi ndeyestand is this a country fr every1 or individuals…i send a msg to mr mnangagwa bt no respond saka moti vna vngu vkugara payi?.motinyima motitorera zvishoma zvatandamburira motitadzisa mikana….my big question why muchit mr tsvangirai or mdc mubatane nayo….nyika haina kwairikuenda look mvura mudenga yarambira cz of yr shenenigance..jus imagine zvamakaita 2008 mongot motonga chete.only god holds mweya vemnhu…this gorvernment dissapointed me….which chance are u tking abt yamurikut varipo vapiwe ivl vgara varipo…LETS GO FOR ELECTIONS

  • Gud move

  • Idzo Ipfungwa Dzakanaka! Budget Yemavhoti Imari Inogona Kutobatsira Kusimudza Economy Of Our Poor Country,