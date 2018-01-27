Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Ousted G40 plots comeback

600 41

By Fungi Kwaramba

A cross-section of opposition parties — among them the National People’s Party (NPP) and the MDC Alliance — are engaged in secret talks with banished members of the Generation 40 (G40) faction as they seek to work on their weaknesses and outsmart a resurgent Zanu PF at the forthcoming polls.

Grace Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo
Grace Mugabe and Jonathan Moyo

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who rose to power last December through a soft military coup, has pledged to hold polls before the end of July.

Mnangagwa, who has earned a place in the sun globally after charting a new trajectory for his country following former president Robert Mugabe’s 37 years of misrule, is upbeat his Zanu PF will extend its rule beyond 38 years.

The Daily News can, however, reveal that the MDC Alliance, which brings together seven opposition political parties, recently met in Bindura during a retreat and concluded that synergies should be built with G40 elements who are either in exile or face an uncertain future in Zanu PF to give Mnangagwa’s party a good run for its money.

And early this week, another meeting took place in Cape Town, South Africa, where G40 officials deliberated on sponsoring independent candidates and also forming partnerships in areas where the MDC Alliance or the NPP hold sway.

The talks are taking place either through emissaries for fear of blowing the cover on those G40 functionaries that are in hiding, or through informal channels — in the case of those Zanu PF members who are on their way out because of their perceived links with Mugabe.

G40 is one of the factions to emerge in Zanu PF since its formation 55 years ago.

The faction emerged late 2014 when former first lady Grace Mugabe engineered the dramatic fall of former vice president Joice Mujuru, along with her cabal collectively known as the Mujuru faction, from Zanu PF and government.

Between 2014 and mid-November 2017, G40 fought a nasty succession battle with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction, which abruptly ended after the military swooped on its functionaries under the guise of restoring “Mugabe’s legacy”.

Before the military intervention on November 14, 2017, Team Lacoste had been emasculated, with its front man, Mnangagwa, having skipped the country’s borders into self-imposed exile in South Africa after he was summarily expelled from Zanu PF and government.

He was to bounce back dramatically two weeks later to lead Zanu PF and government, with the help of the army, which pressured Mugabe to resign.

Since their estrangement, the former Zanu PF elites have not been hiding their intention to spoil Mnangagwa’s partying at the polls.

For example, Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao — who is now based in South Africa — has since launched his #2018Resistance saying Mnangagwa rode to power through illegitimate means.

Zhuwao revealed recently that he was “ready to support efforts that seek to restore Zimbabweans’ infringed civil rights, liberties and democracy that has been stolen and plundered by the coup conspirators and terrorising junta”.

According to Zhuwao, anger within Zanu PF is festering.

“The largest component of the #2018Resisitance is from within Zanu PF. These are the people that elected … Mugabe to be the president and first secretary of Zanu PF. These are the voters who delivered 62 percent of the electoral vote to… Mugabe in 2013.

“These are the people who jealously guard their vote. They are upset that the coup conspirators and terrorising junta stole the mandate that they gave to … Mugabe. They will express their displeasure in the ballot box in 2018,” wrote Zhuwao.

While Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was not picking up his phone yesterday and could not respond to questions sent to him on his mobile phone, NPP’s secretary-general Gift Nyandoro confirmed yesterday working closely with G40 elements to strengthen the opposition party ahead of this year elections.

He said: “Yes, we talk, there are so many people who were in the structures in Zanu PF and have now joined us. I cannot say who but there is certainly contact. In Masvingo alone, we have been joined by more than 300 Zanu PF officials,” said Nyandoro.

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC party, which is the dominant player in the MDC Alliance also confirmed yesterday that deliberations are going ahead with G40 members but these could not be discussed through the media.

“Coalition deliberations are always extremely private and confidential. Even in the world of business, only an imprudent and silly businessperson negotiates in the public domain,” said MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube told the Daily News that there was nothing wrong with Zimbabweans from different political backgrounds sharing notes on the way forward.

A constitutional lawyer by profession, Ncube denied any engagements with G40 saying from his understanding of the term, there was nothing called G40, it was just a faction in Zanu PF.

“But still on an individual basis, we can engage and there are individuals who were in Zanu PF we are talking to only as individuals because they are not an organisation. If any of our leader bumps into someone like Zhuwao in South Africa or (Saviour) Kasukuwere in Dubai and that is the basis of concluding that talks are going on, are we not all Zimbabweans,” said Ncube.

Since ousting Mugabe in a military-led intervention dubbed Operation Restore Legacy, Mnangagwa and his allies have been culling the ruling party of all elements that were linked to the G40 faction led by former first lady Grace.

Mnangagwa’s raft of changes have also permeated to government departments including the police and Central Intelligence Organisation where those regarded as sympathetic to the old order are being sidelined, transferred or retired.

To date several former Cabinet ministers, who belonged to the dismantled G40 faction have been brought for trial on corruption charges. Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • Chegore rino ma1

  • Recipe for War

  • Come

  • Coming back back to what

  • Who ever joins hands with G40 cabals will end up regretting .

  • Toxic

  • The joining of the ousted G40 cabal to the MDC will destroy the party. Will the supporters accept tho… https://t.co/XKxIAzo6es

  • Destroying from within

    • Those that tried ended up getting destroyed themselves

  • Get the G40 supporters not all the cabal and selfish self serving corrupt officials that worked day and night to plunder wealth. Opposition should be principled why choose to include the very people that have been part of the corruption and melting the country down. BE DISCREET

  • Don’t join up with those crooks. Those Tsotsis will remain Tsotsis through and through. MDC T go it alone.

  • I think what some of these politicians are missing is that people are tired of slogans, T-shirts and propaganda. What people want is what will put food on their table. It doesn’t matter how many coalitions are made between disgruntled politicians in their quest for survival. People will vote for you at the ballot if they have faith that you will help bring change in their lives. Running up and down the streets and fomenting hatred against your opponents is no longer fashionable, which is why all these marriages between acrimonious and overrated breakaway factions are nothing but hot air.They exist only to make up the numbers in the next elections or just to garner what little donor money can be extracted from unsuspecting funders.

  • Keep them out! These expelled G40 people are now trying to get relevance. Sorry the train has since left and they will never catch up.

  • Kidzoka kunaani

  • Haa ha kunyepa uku, ka pepa aka aaa hai a!!!

  • A marriage of convinience,,

  • The G40 are Smart and Truthful. Moyo is number one, Grace is 2 and you do not need an army, just simply truth.

    • Not as smart as MDC( no state machinery.brains.) 1. MDC 2. Non 3. G40 (state institutional, little brains) 4. Lacoste (army extremists)

    • Thanks, That is my opinion I am neither a G40 nor Zanu.

  • We must join them to throw away zanu pf remember they kwn wat they used to do on riggin

  • , coming back to be jailed for many crimes. We welcome them all with opened hands

  • rubbish propaganda Zanu wetting in its pants scared of the alliance

  • fine go aheard u the so called Alliances, remember Zimbos er educated

  • Try it oh

  • G40 is finished,apo vaive nemasimba vakapedzera mukutuka vanhu zvino masimba akazoenda ikoko ave kushandiswa chaikoiko.Very soon transitional gvt vozodii?Naani?

  • Are they having talks because they want to better our lives or because they are power hungry, people turn to forget that God is the owner of everything . Casting a small paper in a ballot box doesn’t change God’s choice ,yes elections are still ahead but already ED is busy knocking doors ,creating relationships with other countries if he continue to show God that he is commited then favour falls on him. On this social media I hvn’t yet come across Zanu Pf supporters insulting Tsvangirai but MDC supporters calling our president different names & God is watching. ED never came out to say he wanted to be the President but grace found him If I say grace I mean something that you didn’t deserve that you didn’t work for. God saved his life from poison & assassination for a purpose we might hate him call him names & fail to forget about his past yet personally he went on his knees and pleaded for forgiveness & mercy . My fellas God forgives every second. I feel Mr Tsvangirai has done his part no matter how many years Moses led the children of Israel God did not allow him to reach Canaan, I pray that he recovers leave the button stick & enjoy his remain years out of politics

  • That’s good news but those responsible for inciting violence against opposition members should reform first kwete kutsvaga mukana wekuwana zvemahara

  • Muripikoo nhai vnhu garai mauya

  • Come back to Chikurubi? They are welcome. They should also ask Chombo for ideas on how to survive lice infested remand prison

  • Ya, if this saves to be true, then yes, opposition Iye has become terribly and terrifyingly desperate