Mutuma expects Yadah Stars to stay

By Grace Chingoma

Rodreck Mutuma expects Prophet Walter Magaya to change his decision to pull the plug on his sponsorship of Yadah Stars and keep funding the Premiership club.

A number of Yadah Stars players yesterday pleaded with the prophet to reconsider his decision at a meeting in the capital. Some of the players were said to have shed tears.

Sources who attended the meeting said the prophet was left a very emotional figure after the players had made their presentations. And Mutuma expects that it will be business as usual.

Interestingly, the club started training yesterday.

“I am on my way to training. We are starting our training today (yesterday). The prophet addressed us and we are going to training,” said the striker who said his focus remained on playing for Yadah Stars.

A decision on the club’s fate is set to be announced early next week, although what might have been a farewell meeting on Thursday opened up a flood of emotions.

According to sources, the meeting wasn’t easy for the players as well as the prophet. The club are already entertaining enquiries from other teams for their players amid talk that defender Dennis Dauda is likely to head to Ngezi Platinum, where he is believed to have been offered a good contract as a direct replacement of Patson Jaure, who has gone to Zambia.

CAPS United are angling to sign exciting teenage winger Leeroy Mavhunga. They want him to replace Phineas Bamusi, who has joined Triangle. Morris Musiyakuvi, who scored a number of goals for Yadah Stars last season, is also on the Green Machine radar.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe international forward Tendai Ndoro was dropped from the Ajax Cape Town last night for their match against Free State Stars amid questions over his eligibility to play for the club.

Ndoro’s transfer from Saudi Arabia to Ajax Cape Town is reported to have flouted FIFA regulations. The world football governing body say while a player may be registered for three teams in a single season, he can only play for two of those sides.

Ndoro has already played for Orlando Pirates and Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

He has featured for Ajax Cape Town in a number of matches, but could be frozen from the team for the rest of the season while the club could also be docked points. Questions also remain as to how he ended up being given a licence to play for the Cape Town side this year. The Herald