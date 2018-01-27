Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa refuses to apologise for Gukurahundi

By Bridget Mananavire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has refused to apologise for the Gukurahundi massacres saying the measures he has put in place to deal with the emotive issue must be allowed to run their course.

Emmerson Mnangagwa at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Mnangagwa was taken to task during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, on how Zimbabwe was dealing with that part of history where about 20000 people were killed in Matabeleland and Midlands regions in the 1980s.

The interviewer asked Mnangagwa, who was in charge of State security at the time, if he would apologise.

Despite repeating the question several times, the Zanu PF leader was adamant that he would not apologise for his perceived role in the atrocities.

“We are not saying the past must be thrown away from history, it has happened — it is there. Just a week ago, I signed a Bill — the National Healing and Reconciliation Bill — into an Act and have assigned one of my vice presidents to deal with that one so that the communities that were affected can air their grievances and challenges with recommendations from that commission we should be able to address those issues,” he said.

Mnangagwa said he would appear before the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission if the affected communities ask him to appear.

He went further to dispute assertions that 20 000 were killed in the Midlands and Matabeleland region during that era.

“The most important thing is that what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a commission to deal with that issue; that should not stop us from having a better future where all the communities should be united, should cooperate, should love each other, should work together. This is the message which we have. We are more worried now about how in the future we should have a united Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

The interviewer again asked Mnangagwa to apologise saying: “You could just apologise for what happened at that point and that would be a powerful signal that Zimbabwe is truly moving into an era that acknowledges the past properly?

Mnangagwa responded: “In my view, there is nothing more than me putting legislation where a commission headed by a vice president and the most eminent persons in Zimbabwe, to deal with that issue and make recommendations. At the time in 1987, my former president and the president of Zapu, the late VP Joshua Nkomo, came together and cobbled out a Unity Accord”

The interviewer then tried to push him again to say sorry as she said: “And I’m asking you because you have taken over from . . . Mugabe, what is it that stops you from saying the words, ‘I’m sorry for what happed in that time’ in a way that presidents, primes ministers have apologised for things that happed even many decades before they were in power as way of having a proper reckoning of the past.”

Mnangagwa said: “Let me assure you just recently, I had (a) meeting (with) chiefs from Matabeleland discussing with them, because I feel there is that bad patch in our history and we would want to correct it, we would want to say whatever wrong was committed we must say, the government of the day must apologise. Wherever a community has suffered any injury, if it is possible to repair that injury, do it , so as a community, as a government, and traditional leaders we have agreed on how to deal with that issue. I am happy (about) that”.

The interviewer then asked if the president may apologise in the future.

This is when Mnangagwa asked the interviewer what her “problem” was.

“My dear, my people and myself are determined to make sure that the commissions of the past, we have to interrogate them, where the government of the day was wrong, we point out that was wrong where the government was correct we should say so and we have put up a commission to interrogate that. I don’t know what your problem is but this is how we are dealing with the situation.”

The Gukurahundi massacres have been a thorn in the flesh for Mnangagwa before and after he came to power.

Just recently, there were demonstrations by Matabeleland-based human rights groups over his role in the massacres. Daily News

  • Ruregerero rwei siyai gamba ritonge

  • Ndiyo yangova nyaya gukurahundi ikashaikwa hauchanyorika

  • If he apologises then it would.mean he was inbolved or he knows who was involved!!!

  • New era.

  • He knows pple will take it as an admition that he killed pple.Anenge azvisungirira.Anotozopinda busy worse.

  • Fake news… He just made it clear that the GKH issue is beyond just a apology, he is working on way… https://t.co/HX31b7Jicu

  • imhosva yake here ?
    it was a war and there is a unity acodi so solved

    • Who was at war with who?

    • unity acodi means it was solved

    • The unity accord brought the end to everything and the people who were in charge those days have since apologised .

    • Those who were in charge apologised saka E.D has nothing to apologise toromba tichingoti sorry here yakadeuka yakadeuka
      focus is now on poseperity

    • History of Zimbabwe it’s not a guessing game. If you did not experience it better keep quiet. A lot of skirmishes happened between 1980-82 but people don’t know that. During the liberation war ZIPRA forces were sponsored by Russia and Britian in exchange of raw material if they would win the war. Unfortunately ZANU won the elections. Zipra were still owing their sponsors so they had to fight the ZANU led GVT then the GVT cleaned the nonsense to restore order. There is nothing to apologies here. Nkomo is the culprit. Zipra still owe Russia but they cant take resources to Russia since ZANU is in power. So Mthwakazi want to divide Zimbabwe so that they pay Russia and Britain. It might not surprise that Britian and Russia are the sponsors of Mthwakazi

  • apology yechiiiiiiiiiiiiko,nyoka ikapinda mumba tinorova musoro kwete muswe

  • Why Ed only and why now ???unity accord yakaitirwei 1987

  • Vanhu vakuru havanzi vakatadza…Saka kuti vakumbire ruregerero hazviiti…Even Trump anoramba wani zvinhu zvaanonga abva kutaura…eg Shithole….

  • Instead, he stammered and beat around the bush

  • Aaaah imi ko varungu vakaurayawo vanhu kchimoyo vaka kumbira apology kunaniko yakatambika yakatambika let’s look foreword

  • Bvunzai Robert amana.gukurahundi inozikanwa akauraya….uye aripo mupenyu.
    Prob.ya ED.may be is he’s protecting the murderer …but think handiye

  • ths nigga is crazy cant he jst apologise

  • Ndazozviona kuti Mugabe ayityisa, wy now.

  • Lobengula must apologise n compansate for all beautiful mashonaland women they raided n pay for the brutality done.if thats not possible then the so called gukurahundi claims must just be put to rest forever. There mustn’t be any apology at all

    • I think u are like me its gud nyaya yegukurahundi itonyararwe coz Ndebeles have got blood in their hands too

    • So Gukurahundi is a Shona Legacy? Little men!

    • Taura zvako ndavatange neyakare ya Lobengula

    • kkkkk Amen,,,,shithole Lobengula

    • No tribe is superior than the other. Why do ndebeles need compensation for. Amasvina were brutalised raped pillaged and killed by Mzilikazi and Lobengula’s indunas. Who will compensate and apologise for that. It was war and in every war there is colleteral damage. No blood is sacred than the other be it Matebele or Mashona blood. We must not have selective apologies never.

    • The weak man always complains about the use of excessive force that’s always the case, asi ndiye anenge achidenha mangwiro.

  • Zvimwe zvinhu so ,opposition yemuno munyika no wonder why vachiruza maelections ,zvaimbonzi Mugabe akura must go ,zvino vaMugabe havachipo yava yeGukurahundi apa nguva iri kufamba election iri kusvika siye kucampaigner basa kutaura zvegukurahundi haa muchiri kure nepolitics dzinohwinisa election ,zvatova pachena kuti ED muoffice no opposition to talk abt

  • You have blood on your Hands vote them Out…Zanu Pf must also die with his founder…RIP Zanu Pf #Fresh start

  • # ED has my vote

  • To who??

  • Ko madissident paakauraya vaka apologiser here ?Ko paireidwa mashona vachitorerwa vakadzi nezvipfuyo vaka apologiser here ?Ngatisakanganwa chazuro nehope.

  • Iwo madzviti vaiuraya mashona vachitora pfuma yose nevanasikana kusanganisira Madzimai acho takambotaura here.kana zvakadaro totanga nyaya iyi patsva then abaiwa ndiye achaziva kwokuenda.

  • ED has my vote

  • muchazoona kukosha kwechikorobho marasa mvura na ed wenyu

  • He never refused to apologise dont lie to me Nehanda radio stop being inflamatory. I listened to the interview live and there is no part in it where he refused, but answered the questions presented to him diligently.

  • his problem now is his cabinet is full of criminals which need to be arrested but he is protecting them

  • Ed is a real man

  • He didn’t refuse he was a man under authority ,I like his wisdom ,you want him to apologise on whose behalf, come on leave our president alone

  • Why should he apologise?

  • Besides all thiz, why you were expecting him to apologize on that platform? He wl apologize via a decent way.

  • Even if he apologies hamushaye zvimwe zvekutaura. Munotanga futi noise heeeeee we need compensation mopihwa mari muchatanga heeeee it won’t bring back hama dzedu. I understand gukurahundi was a terrible time which wasn’t supposed to have taken place asi maifanirwa makanetsa Mugabe achiripo kwete nhasi zvamakuita izvi.

  • Even if he were to apologise would he do that to the swiss people

  • I think we need someone who’s going to unite Ndebele & Shona.We are going round & round for years. We are one pple.Going to other countries to have friendship or business wth our countries to me is waste of resources. Unite first you will see foreigners,investors etc coming.Charity begins at home.

  • True that President

  • Hmmmmmmm where is fucken Gushungo he shld apologise

  • Robert Mugabe the man himself behind the Gukurahundi atrocities wrapped this when he said”It was a moment of madness”He clossed the chapter.So lets admit ED aive mutumwa.

  • Kudheerera

  • But he never refused

  • Said it exactly that way. Unapologetic

  • There is a commission enquiring on that if an apology is needed he will definitely apologise that’s what he say

  • Panoiswa high code from
    Top
    Rank of ministry to do the job. So musataure Nhema pano..😡

  • No he did not refuse to apologise.

  • excuse me
    this is the only time we don’t like political correctness when it lightens the truth regarding something or someone that is doing serious damage it neglectful and mis leading

  • I listened to Mnangagwa he is really intelligent, apologising is more less like accepting having committed a crime, so he totally refused to apologise

  • Hey i listened to the interview,,,word refuse does not fit at all,,,nyorai mashoko amunoziva zvaanoreva,hamusi kunyorera madofo

  • Stop publishe false information here nehanda

  • Ko ivo vanagandajena vachaitawo sei about african colinialism, bkack enslavement and holocaust? Ehe Gukurahundi happened no denying but why make so much fuss on a wartime issue? Also me tinks the process of owning up and apologising/reparations must be thorough and not selective ie the murder of mbuya Nehanda must be discussed and also the butchering of shona tribes by the marauding Mzilikazi band plus Shaka’s cattle need to be paid back. If we dont unite and stop opening old wounds our nation will not progress. In case some people dont know, there were Shona speaking residents of koBulawayo who were killed and victimised by fellow Ndebeles in the wake of the dissident era. So this issue is not going away easily if we keep focusing on gukurahundi only. We no want fighting inna we communities but development. It seems the fellas petpetuating this gukurahundi issue are not sincere but are actually genocide mongers who should not be tolerated. We all wronged each other somehow and if justice and peace are to be realised, we should let bygones be bygones. Jah.

  • 29 Primary Schools in Mat Provinces with zero passrate, Murder cases are high in Mat, rape cases are high in Mat. Instead of fighting al thiz thngs, u r busy asking fo an Apology, wats th purpose of Unity Day, again u hav some cases to anza too, invades our teritories, take our beautiful sstrs, handsm boys, our wealth. Kneel down first and Apologies first, besides tht, go to hell.

  • Its a shame kuti u guys use Nehanda’s name for your paper or news agency whatever but u dont even take it upon yourselves to fight for her justice since the Rhodesians murdered her in cold blood and for what! U are such hypocrites…Jah.

  • NEHANDA RADIO, WHAT HAPPENED ON THE 22nd December 1987?

  • I think to apologise is a
    to admission of guilty .he is a lawyer remember he knows how to play w words.let watever investigations be done and then after all the parties point to exactly who was wrong then apologise.ndomafungiro anguwo

  • Ndobvumirana naMnangagwa ipapo…these were war situations and apologies are not appropriate

  • minority sought supremacy over native majority they were dominated instead. Zapu should be accountable for the avoidable, for unattainanle political wills they instigated the ensuant. CORRECTION ON MNANGANGWA’S misQUOTE ITS RATHER EVASIVENESS not DENial