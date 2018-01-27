Mnangagwa declares Tsholotsho accident ‘state of disaster’ 55 days later

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday officially declared a state of disaster within Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, following an accident that killed 21 Government workers on December 2 last year. It’s not clear why he waited 55 days to do so.

The declaration was announced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo in a Government gazette yesterday.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President, in terms of Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06), declared that as a result of the Lorry Accident (a road accident that occurred on the 2nd of December, 2017, in Tsholotsho District) a state of disaster exists within the Tsholotsho District of Matabeleland North Province with effect from 3rd December, 2017,” said Minister Moyo.

The accident, which killed 21 health workers and injured 48 others, occurred at around 4pm at the 35km peg along the Tsholotsho-Sipepa Road near Jimila Centre.

The victims were members of a Ministry of Health and Child Care malaria control programme team that was on duty in Matabeleland North province.

That the health workers were crammed into a UD truck that overturned, killing them, has been contrasted with Mnangagwa’s government splashing millions on buying Isuzu twin-cab vehicles for nearly 300 chiefs across the country in a blatant vote-buying gimmick ahead of elections in 5 months.