Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Mnangagwa declares Tsholotsho accident ‘state of disaster’ 55 days later

15,957 53

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday officially declared a state of disaster within Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, following an accident that killed 21 Government workers on December 2 last year. It’s not clear why he waited 55 days to do so.

The accident occurred when the driver of the Nissan UD truck belonging to the Ministry of Health and Child Care lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road to the right and overturned several times before landing on its roof.

The declaration was announced by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo in a Government gazette yesterday.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President, in terms of Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act (Chapter 10:06), declared that as a result of the Lorry Accident (a road accident that occurred on the 2nd of December, 2017, in Tsholotsho District) a state of disaster exists within the Tsholotsho District of Matabeleland North Province with effect from 3rd December, 2017,” said Minister Moyo.

The accident, which killed 21 health workers and injured 48 others, occurred at around 4pm at the 35km peg along the Tsholotsho-Sipepa Road near Jimila Centre.

The victims were members of a Ministry of Health and Child Care malaria control programme team that was on duty in Matabeleland North province.

That the health workers were crammed into a UD truck that overturned, killing them, has been contrasted with Mnangagwa’s government splashing millions on buying Isuzu twin-cab vehicles for nearly 300 chiefs across the country in a blatant vote-buying gimmick ahead of elections in 5 months.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs
President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over Isuzu twin cabs to chiefs
48 chiefs from eight provinces were given Isuzu twin cab vehicles from the first batch of the 52 cars.
You might also like More from author

  • The President seems to be a very slow thinker.

  • 55days

  • He did it way back . Anyway even if he could have said it a day after u were going to come out guns blazing again .

  • isu takazvihwa kare wani

  • Uyasihlolela

  • It’s another sign that shows that Ndebeles are accounted for. If that accident had happened in Mashonaland it was going to be declared a state of disaster the very same day.

    • You are correct

    • hey he declared it a national disaster after e accident… who then advocated for e assistance of their burials

    • My reply is according to the post bro.thus hw literate my response is..

    • Re check your first comment Mr Ndlovu

    • Re checked and edited.

    • Mr Ndlovu, don’t base issues on assumptions. It’s a fact that Gwesela the notorious Ndebele dissident killed Shona people only.

    • Talking of development during the Mugabe error go to Tsholotsho,Plumtree and see then go to Mashonaland you’ll see the difference. I’m not trybalistic guys but I’m being fair enough.We are talking of things that are there on the ground as a result.

    • No Eli, Mashlands has some of the least or no development @ all. Zero. Eg borders with Zambia & Mozambique ( in the valley)

    • Iam not ndebele but that’s true.

    • These are lies only peddled by those with personalised vendettas. The accident was declared National Disaster there soon after. That’s why the funerals were STATE assisted. Get your facts correct first. U can’t fool and hoodwink everyone. Why do some people lie only to cause between others

    • Thus his views dont force hm to be like you

  • iwo mandewere ngaakwane.. angatutirana muzirori rakadaro kunga masaga…

    • Smathanyoko,who told you that this article was written by a ndebele.stop with your tribalistic comments and grow up.

    • U fool tribalist,mashona azere kwese mgodoyi,ipapo panemashona akafa imbwa yemhunu

    • @Tore shona lo thuvi shit man

    • Mundewere munhu wamwari hakuna rudzi rwakakosha kudarika mumwe musashorana zvenyu mese muri vamwari

    • urimhata hant zimushona rethuvi uyinja yomuntu

    • Iwe tore wakabvepi ko kusinatsika kufa kwevanhu kwauri kwoita mafaro mm pafunge wafarisa vanhu vakawanda apa vaive mashona mandevere ndivo caridxi vebasa iri hre tikwanire mhani hauna hunhu nxaaa

  • WE HEARD HIM AFTER THE ACCIDENT… SIYAI ZVAMURIKUMWA

  • Fambiranai nenguva nekupa news dziri current not munya. Makasara kwazvo

  • because its somewhere in matebeleland

  • Ndanga ndisina kuona source yenhau dzacho, hoooo ndi Nehaaaanda, hookay,

  • minus 21 mdc votes

  • Even in matebeleLand there are zanu members with big names working under mnangagwa why cant they blamed’ rather than pointing one man’ a lot happened pple perished in a citiliner bus in Masvingo Harare road but there was no word from Any president why’ coz they will never make the dead rise back to life’ same with mnangagwa ‘ he bettter he said something with deep feeling ‘

  • Stupid Nehanda full of trying to perpetrate hatred btwn the Ndebele and Shona people. This accident was declared a national disaster just soon after it happened. Stop reporting zvausingazive kana washaya news, nxaaaaa. Nanga- nanga nezvinhu zvakaitika gore rakapera. Rombe remunhu iwe mridzi wechi page chino

  • Vagara kufa kwevanhu hawakutye

  • Nehanda Radio just un-followed u till you improve your journalism!

  • Kana zvirizvo zvakaitiwavo hazvina kunaka tinofanira kurangarirwa tose sevana vezimbabwe kwete rudzi

  • Nehanda reporters to doing any justice or good to the nation

  • Pfutsek this accident was declared national disaster next day after it happened,government paid burial for the victims and also money to support families of the victims

    • Do you know what it means to be declared a national disasater? Msoro wakazara mvura.

    • You the dumbest idiot ever the announcement of the accident being declared a national disaster happened last year,you should shut ur shit hole if u ain’t gat no clue about a how things are going nxaa dumb crazy ass,do fact finding before vomiting BS u sound like blubbering fool

  • Haaa guys dont lie. It.was declared the following day. Those who died received state funeral benefits

  • Things will be many to plan for

  • i Nehanda radio le ngumgodoyi ikhuluma kabi ngamandebele

  • This Nehanda thing its full of lies,u once published that Soon after the accident that he declared a state of emergency but today u are bringing another story.stop poisoning people with wrong information n contradicting yourself

  • Kudeclare nguva iyoyo kana kusadeclare intym ndiko kuti vamuke here ?vanhu tinoshaya nyaya

  • Bravo ED!

  • Presley

    Tino Chinyoka, self proclaimed Lawyer and former Student Activist lambasted Zimbabweans for condemning Mnangagwa for buying Chiefs expebsive 4×4s. Now we see our beloved health workers on government duty dying while crammed in a lorry….so much for ED’s people government devoid of strategic resource allocations where they always matter. Vote ED out.

  • Even myself i have already dclared it a national disaster handimirire kuudzigwa though ndisina mari yehelp zvangue

  • I wonder how u missed it, it was declared and state assisted funeral done wani

  • Iyi page inondibhowa full of confussion

  • he doesn’t care.