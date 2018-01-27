Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsBizarreFeatured

Man ‘beheads’ father over mangoes ‘theft’

24,431 192

By Whinsley Masara

A-37-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South’s Insiza District allegedly chopped off his father’s head with an axe after accusing the elderly man of stealing his mangoes, police confirmed yesterday.

Clemence Hove (pictured) of Maturi village, under Chief Jahana, Lambani area allegedly struck Hlupho Nicodimus Chibaro (73) with a log before chopping off his head with an axe on Thursday.
Clemence Hove (pictured) of Maturi village, under Chief Jahana, Lambani area allegedly struck Hlupho Nicodimus Chibaro (73) with a log before chopping off his head with an axe on Thursday.

Clemence Hove of Maturi village, under Chief Jahana, Lambani area allegedly struck Hlupho Nicodimus Chibaro (73) with a log before chopping off his head with an axe on Thursday.

Sources said Hove struck Chibaro several times on the neck with the axe.

“The only explanation is that he could have suddenly become insane. This cold blooded killing over something so trivial like a mangoes can’t be committed by a normal person,” said a neighbour.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele, said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm that we arrested a man for allegedly murdering his father over some dispute. The 37-year old man attacked his father with a log before using a axe to chop off the head.

He was apprehended by villagers soon after beheading the deceased,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said police continue to urge members of the public to refrain from resorting to violence to resolve disputes.

Chibaro’s body was ferried to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

A villager who preferred anonymity said Hove confronted his father and accused him of stealing his mangoes.

“He was armed with a log and seemed to be itching for a fight. Chibaro asked his grandson, Pride Hove to seek help from neighbours. Hove struck his father twice on the left hand and Fortunate Hove (28), his daughter-in-law who witnessed the attack screamed for help,” said the villager.

Pride allegedly ran to summon Chibaro’s wife who was working in the fields and on their return they found him beheaded with the body lying in a pool of blood,” said the source.

The area’s traditional leader, Chief Jahana, said he had heard of the incident. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Irombe remunhu hang him

  • mmh mandex don’t take life seriously

  • Fuck u stupid man( becoz of mangoes)

  • l blame zanu pf for this

    • endesa mwana wako kuchikoro ku Musengezi high pane kusoroti “I blame ZANU pf for this” uri mburumburu

  • Mangoes, really !!!

  • Anopenga mango here

  • madzviti hanzi i blame zanu pf,ipfungwa dzakafuratira here kana huduzvi

    • Mkosho wako svina lothuvi. Stop tribalism. How many evil spirit cases have we read online which have occurred in Mashonaland? Stop tribalism pliz.

    • bugwa re munhu wanzwisisa here zvandanyora dzvitilo2zvi?

    • Mbuya vako vakafa vakafuratira zuva. Mgodoyi. Mgathla ongelamazinyo.

    • Masvina ndopamuno netserz panekuti mutarise nyaya sezwairi imi ma busy nekutuka shame on you ndohuduzvi wawataura uyu

    • mukosho se chibani chawira tambo,madzviti imhata

    • chimurenga wanga wambomira kutaura zvinyadzi i wanted to salute u …. manje eishh

    • chimurenga wanga wambomira kutaura zvinyadzi i wanted to salute u …. manje eishh

    • 😂😂😂😂

  • What’s wrong with pple frm matebeleland always killing each other every news frm this area is of murder, rape , robbery but why

    • The are not from matebeleland,We dont have Hoves and Chibaros here!

    • so u mean to say reporter is biased doesn’t matter is shonas or ndebeles only thing is matebeleland has a problem on those issues Ndebeles are also there in mashonaland ,manicaland ,masvingo aswell but u haven’t heard these issues lyk the rate in matebeleland

    • Gokwe, Gweru, Masvingo, everywhere there’s murder. No tribalism about it.

    • but the rate there u can’t compare it with matebeleland

    • #Chris silimandini we know ukuthi amaswina come all the way from maswinaland to commit these heinous crimes koMthwakazi inhloso kuyikungcolisa indawo yethu. We see you maswina😕

    • Mkhaliphi no one pointed finger to anyone don’t embarrass yourself bra we compare to other provinces here

    • I wonder why some Zimbabweans are like this every time an incident happens in MAtebeleland they don’t feel sorry for the victims they rather point fingers to our province
      We were hit by floods they laughed at us
      Pple of Mashonaland boast about witchcraft especially those from Chipinge as if it’s something good but u will never hear any bad comment from the Matebelez

      You always blame us in sports, academic becoz we hate corruption then you go on to say we will never succeed becoz we have the hollier than thou attitude

    • Regai kuti mandevere xvitikwese ixvi sei musingade kutarisa nyaya muchitarisa rudxi gerai kudenha kana usina comnt better unyarare

    • Ngwenya you are right there want to ask you one thing there have you people make tough complains to your government representatives so that they can make those issues considerate or you only vote for people who look for their pockets only like mpofu who owns the whole city of bulawayo

    • I have voted Zanu Pf becoz it is an author of tribalism
      I am neither it’s supporter

    • Melodi we are talking about an incident that pains other pple then u rush to paint us murders
      In. Shurugwi pple die now and then but u only blame the Matebelez
      Some nations are fighting their enemies and Zimbabweans are busy persecuting their fellow brothers

    • That was ur choice n u have confidence on your representative so that issue write it to your representative hear we talking the issue of criminality

    • In places like Shurugwi pple kill each other frequently

    • We looking thru our media reports check the rate n then make a comment

    • Selective reporting is the problem

    • Why do u think its capital is called kobulawayo

    • Nancy u made it all I think that name must be changed either calling it Milikhazi city far much better coz that name bounds evil thats y the rate of crime is high thre

  • ,killin your father because of mangoes? mxn he must be hanges

  • Ha zvakaoma

  • What with human minds. Over mangoes wish help us Lord

  • Evil spirits.

  • Kutadza kufunga soo kwakaoma weduwee. Vamwe vanhu vanombo funga nepai.

  • Mangoes? Come on guys, mudzviti 💔

  • Nhamo yakaipa vakomana munhu kuchengera mango kudarika mukadzi

  • mandevere kkk kkk aya tava kuda kuadzingirira munyika yedu manje nxaaaa

  • Mwari pindirai Satan arikushanda kunyanya panguva yekupedzisira kudai zvoda nyasha tenzi

  • Over what ?mangoes really…evil man

  • pure madness

  • Mangoes??????

  • No he didn’t suddenly become insane. He could be a known patient struggling with mental health issues. No community mental health services in this country. Only chiefs with brand new cars.

  • And Zero percent pass on Grade sevens😅😅😅😅😅😅

  • hanzi ongororo yakaitwa kuMatebeleland North zvikoro 29 hapana kana mwana umwe chete zvake akapasa bvunzo yegrade 7 chero Ndebele yacho so vachaita semukoma wavo uyo akauraira baba mango.

    • Kkkkkkk

    • ayas

    • Seka urema wafa. Zibendzi romunhu.

    • How will they pass Ndebele when they r taught by Shonas really how can a Ndebele teach Shona.n this guy has a Shona Name

    • Izinja zothuvi

    • taura hako ikonzino vanhu vari buzz kuti toita sei nelife ivo buzz nekuda nezve gukurahundi as if zvichadzosa vakafa

    • Iwe mukusha nyaya yegukura rega kutamba nayo kana usina chaunoxiva ka ibva wanyarara wakuirasa so

    • @Nobesuthu: did you ever ask yoursel why they are taught by shonas? Its because there are few Ndebele teachers in the country

    • No. MASARA U ARE LYING

    • Unopenga iwe Alex Chivanga,vanopasa seyi chikoro chacho ivo vachipihwa ma shona teachers?Urimbwa

    • Bantwana bamagundwane kazobangane benu thina

    • Musara u r lying, no Ndebele teachers are hired,lots of Ndebele qualified teachers but no jod

    • Masara in my own family they r 6 qualified teachers bt only two r employed n in our home area they r only 3Ndebele teachers out of 9 n really so my brother think straight n c the really point a primary student wl nvr b taught by a Tonga or Venda while his mother language is Shona dat WL nvr happen coz at home they speak Shona even their neighbours speak Shona bt in urban areas u can find aShona n a Ndebele neighbour n its easy for those kids to pass they already knw other languages even English in cartoons on TV

    • We talk like this our of ignorance. If I give you a Tswana teacher to teach Shona in a Shona school unogona kushaya one anopasa.

    • I was taught by Ndebele teachers in Byo,there is no difference between a Ndebele or Shona teacher,all subjects are taught in English except Ndebele so if you fail don’t blame the teachers just blame yourself and only yourself, I think this guy who chopped his father needs some mental examination, its not because he is uneducated or from a certain province,even in Mashonaland people kill each other so people stop this tribalism, there is no special tribe the entire universe,we are just the same

    • @shakespear wataura chokwadi ,all subjects are taught in English kunze kweshona nendebele so they failed English was it taught in shona

    • Im surprised too Shakes….this is abt a man whos probably mentally unstable,who has done,what a normal person wldnt…its not abt Ndebeles or Shonas…a crime was committed and the law wil take its course…so many crimes have happened everywhere and wil happen anywhere,by anyone ,doesnt matter where we are or which province…Zim is for everyone who lives in it..crime affects every one of us!!

    • So do you mean to say if they were taught by ndebele teachers they were going to pass..only ndebele is taught in ndebele,why didn’t they pass mathematics, English etc.

    • madofo

  • Face of a mad man

  • Ngaauye kuno timupe mabhagidhi emango

  • decapitation fornication

  • Debeer,Lambamai Maturi village…akulaNdebele noma 1 ngamashona wodwaaaaaaa

  • M scared of Mateleland now everyday murder rape

  • Izvi zvazo nyanyawo

  • Ndebelians can kill you for anything they’re too violent n brainless

  • Manje dzichanyatsobiwa ava Chikurubi.

  • Zviri kungooneka izvi anotema uyu

  • Vese varikuti he mundex hee mudzviti this guy is musvina thats a shona surname

  • Ndebele kkkkk

  • Hove and chibaro these guys are shonas not ndebeles anywere shame inhamo maybe those mangoes were the only food he had .ed ngachinje ma reforms vanhu vawane mabasa shuwa pane kuurairana mango aah

    • U a very traibalistic they’re not talking of shonas and ndebeles here they are talking about this criminal despite of race Nokuthula

    • David Mangava am not being tribalistic but am correcting those people commenting here kuti he madziti he mandebele in case they didnt see kuti mashona akakwana

    • Nokuthul u don’t even use your own language the only Nyathi that I know are Ndebeles kathi manje wena sebekuthengile yin i futhi bantu be proud of your own people

    • ktorivo nemandebele vatori nani kdarika mashona kna mashona vatorinani kdarika mandebele cht zvamaisoita mashona zviya zvakudzoka kkk in lov wth ndebele pipo only some a shit bt athaz so grt only u a tribal bt w a citizens of zim

  • why nyaya dzekuurayana nekuzviuraya dzakawandira kuMatebeleland…mukatarira almost everytime and again nyaya dzekuurayana kana,kuzvuuraya,dzirikungotambira kudunhu rimwe…pamwe ndinindirikuresva kuona hangu.

  • Ma ndex so

  • An uneducated is the most dangerous in the community

  • Achaita mango dzekurota kujere hakuna mango.

  • Ha ipo pamatebele panoitika nyaya dzinorema

  • I’m also scared of mashonaland..always cases of corruption, stealing…

    • read the story again it’s in matebeleland

    • Ndebele people kkk zero per cent pass rate , highest number of new HIV cases and prostitution ,stock theft ,killing each other lack of education is the main problem in matebeleland

    • Also read the comments dear..
      You will understand my comment also…

      We have same similarities…mashonaland and matebeleland

    • the highest is in matebeleland Google the facts

    • Olga tell me what is the advantage of being a shona?u are just showing how stupid u are yr upstairs is not right

    • Shona/ndebeles we’re the same creatures after all we’re the same people who destroyed Zimbabwe…
      So let’s just keep quiet….

    • Thanks Mokoena…ka putso…

    • Olga Eve this is uncalled for at this moment with your age you need to embrace peace and unity don’t fight yourself

    • Olga Eve it goes to show you don’t read but just pen out. Unity is key to Zimbabwe and above all read the story please

  • Not forgetting rape and child marriage

  • pandabvunza mubvunzo uyu,ndatozoona kuti,pane atoisa comment yakafanana neyangu..so it appears there is aproblem in matebeleland in terms of murder,rape,and theft cases..A survey or a research must be done to establish the factors leading to the increase of such detrimental acts in the said province..

    • Yah the problem is there and if u do the reasech u find that those pple who commit these crimes are Shona pple who came and stay there, so smthing must be done, locals must stand up and do something b4 it goes out of hand. Hw can sm1 kill his father for that, these shonas are evil.

    • Hudofo haudi kuratidza panevanhu

    • kkkkkk say it again Bvumai

    • Kkkkkk learn to read before u comment Mfoka Chakanyuka

    • They are just like Zulus

  • Mweya wesvina

  • Upenyu mutoro

  • it doesn’t matter who murders shona or ndebele we all in provinces but the rate in matebeleland is too much than other provinces NO TRIBALISM ON THIS ISSUE LETS COMPARE TO OTHER PROVINCES

  • Kanti amaswina aphila mpilo bani akengibuze? Abalanhlonipho! Kambe umuntu usengaze afele imangoe? Sebeze bezobulalana KoMthwakazi abalamahloni okona emzini sibili

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk Stanieville Sithole haaayas

    • haaa inzara aive akatobhajetera January disease

    • Kkkkkkkkk ratsamwa jinda iro kwaaaaa,rikapaza baba ngedemo,haaaa nzara mafunnies

  • Goes to show the level of poverty in our communities whilst the likes of obert mpofu live in splendour like ancient day kings . So so sad

  • Haizi mbanje iyi, I zero % pass rate

  • Illiterate

  • Newton Muchatuta hona 😂

  • Uncivilized. Shame

  • problem ama drugs mbanje nyaope

  • Shame munhu mukati

  • Team reku Matabeleland rinomboita sei kungocheka vanhu musoro

    • Inga kuchishona variko vanozviita wani. Pray for pple to see the light , dont condem today coz tomoro is coming

    • haaaa maya mdhara for the past 2months ndovarikuponda vanhu

  • I can not imagine someone killing his father for whatever reason . Sad story ! Rest in umudala wetu .

  • Eish !!!!!! What’s going in that region?

  • aagh

  • Thats so sad
    Shameful act

  • Kusafunga kuurayira bba mango dzinopera wozomirira next season yadzo zvekare zvino bba unomirira kti vadzoke hre gone, Ndebele pple are brainless.

  • The work of the devil

  • Matabeleland?

  • Mental health without a shadow of doubt. No treatments but diagnosis of witchcraft nxaaaa. Third world country when are we going to be second world country. No improvement with Kutonga kwaro Garwe.

  • MANGOES???

  • Mangoes?

  • A Shona killed a Shona which is Great guys😂

  • tiri parwedo hameno tikasvika

  • Pure demons

  • iradio le ilamanga mina ngise fortrexion manje .ikhuluma kabi ngamandebele ishiti yamashona le

  • toti mvura inaye pakadai apaa

  • Imi vanhu sei muchifambisa gossip ramusina umbowo naro akaona Tsvangirai achifa ndiyani

  • Very sorry and very shame. May his soul rest in peace

  • nzara iriko sure

  • Zvakaoma

  • Other wyz mu mangoe tree vacho unemengoe dzaakauraira baba vake vakasimwa naivo nababa vake.Apa achiri kugara pamba pababa zvakare nxaaa.

  • Very sad, in our communities we should quickly report of quick change of behavior rather than just to leave people because they are not our relatives, wevend up loosing life like this.

  • Hmmm mangoes more important than the loving upbringing he got from his parents?????

  • Aaaaarhg

  • Guy’s don’t participate in tribalism whilst the freemasons /illuminati are busy mass murdering your relatives through biological weapons (hiv,chemotherapy etc). You are all in death row and ya’ll don’t realize it as they provide so called treatments, which are just poisons to speed up your death,, they are in a mission to depopulate the earth

  • Possessed with demon he will realize later that l have made a grave mistake

  • Madness

  • Kuno Kwachivi and part of village 16/17 mushandike a man is terrorizing women by raping and robbing them

  • He is not even mentally disturbed that man bt he over reacted nd he dd even think abt tomrrw so paachaenda kujeri ndopachanyatsodyiwa mango and achanyatsorwadziwa nxaaaaa

  • Engutsheni Matw

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Zvakaoma yatova ngozi mumushaka iyi .

  • That’s not amazing coming from a marginalized community, whose members with any potential were weeded out by soldiers yo be replaced by people from far off areas. No mental health institutions. The only new thing this guy has seen are the vehicles bought for his chief towards every election

  • Poverty and violence inseparable, terrible twins!

  • Nyaningwe nhema

    Very sad indeed. I know the family. Ngozi chaiyo. Mangoes

  • Kwakanyanya uku

  • That name Bulawayo must be changed i think it bounds evil things better to call it Mzilikhazi city or other name

  • He is evil this man

  • ivo anhu anoremerwa nekufamba nemapanga netsvimbo netumatemo anofungei knze kwekuuraya anhu havatyi ngozi vajaira kumzansi kwavanoita chitsotsi neuguma guma asi kune amwe vari boe ndosaka vaivhika bullet neshield yechikumba ummm vakapedzerwa nevasina mabvi