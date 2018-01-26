Scandal! actor Sandy Mokwena has died

By Lwazi Mluma

The veteran South African actor who plays the role of Eddie Khumalo on Scandal!, passed away Wednesday night in hospital from natural causes.

Most well-known for his role as Bra Eddie on Scandal!, Sandy Mokwena passed away at the age of 68.

e.tv is deeply saddened by the news and our condolences go out to Sandy’s family and the cast and crew of Scandal!

Born on 26 July 1949, Sandy Mokwena, has been with Scandal! since its inception in January 2005.

He has played in numerous South African shows including Soul City, Khululeka, Homeland, Yizo Yizo, Zero Tolerance, Dwaalspoor and Generations.

His film credits include Okavango, Torings, Scarback, Dead End, Africa, The Principal, Tutus and the Amazing Jewel, Wheels and Deals and Taxi to Soweto.

Details of Sandy’s memorial and funeral will be released in due course. Rest in Peace, Sandy Mokwena. Your dedication to the television and film industry will forever be treasured. Etv