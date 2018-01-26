Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Osiphatheleni robbers kept in jail

285 6

By Nyaradzo Bakari

Three suspected armed robbers alleged to be behind a series of robberies targeting illegal forex dealers in Bulawayo appeared in court yesterday, with a magistrate granting an application for their further detention.

Mgcini Ndlovu
Mgcini Ndlovu

Undercover police officers raided the trio in a drama-filled incident in Emganwini suburb around 2PM on Tuesday. Mthokozisi Ncube, Mgcini Ndlovu and Mkhokheli Prince Ncube appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

Police applied for their further detention to facilitate further investigations.

Magistrate Ncube granted the application to further detain the accused persons for another 24 hours. They are expected to appear in court again today.

“The application is granted, you will be detained for another 24 hours,” said the magistrate.In his application, the investigating officer, Constable Maxwell Mbindi said since last December, the trio robbed money changers of their cash and cellphones.

Cst Mbindi said there was need to conduct an identification parade, identifications, get full details in respect of the stolen property and full statements from witnesses.

In granting the application, the magistrate said: “Someone cannot be brought to court without an identification parade, we do not want a situation whereby one is tried then we later discover that he is not the one. Police need to investigate, arrest and charge.”

The trio, through their lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole of Phulu and Ncube Legal Practitioners, opposed the application saying they were abused by police officers at Western Commonage and Central police stations.

Mr Sithole said further detention would result in further torture.

“All police want is more time to attack the accused persons in order to squeeze out confessions even if they are innocent. There is need to protect these men from abuse,” he said.Mthokozisi Ncube

On Wednesday, a group of osiphatheleni demonstrated at Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting against the release of armed robbers under unclear circumstances.

Police officers who attended them urged them to make formal reports. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Why do we have illegal forex dealers anyway?

  • FINANCIAL BREAKTHROUGH!!
    My business had failed to take off. I could apply for Government tenders with no success, even big private companies could not give me contracts. I was swimming into huge debts as a result of accumulated costs.(paying my staff salary, office rent and maintenance). Life became difficult for me and my family as I failed to provide all the basics for my beautiful wife and kids. My house and cars were on the verge of being repossessed by the banks.
    One morning as I was reading through my mails, I saw a testimony by some lady who had gone through a similar situation like mine. He was testifying how Prof. Adams helped her. Same time I rang Prof. Adams and arranged an appointment.
    Upon visiting his place, I was introduced to real life. I was cleansed with the powerful OIL OF LIFE, performed some traditional rituals in an African way, had a powerful special prayers and ofcourse the extra strong muthi for success.
    From day one I visited Prof. Adams all my life changed for the best, my business is growing beyond the borders of Mzansi, am employing more than 150 young professionals, I paid all my accounts, My family and I are happy, no regrets whatsoever. The purpose of writing this piece is to say thank you Prof. Adams for making a mark in my life, I will always be grateful.
    And to those good people out there in need of financial breakthrough here is the contacts for the good Papa.
    Call/Whatsapp +27638406751