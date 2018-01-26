Osiphatheleni robbers kept in jail

By Nyaradzo Bakari

Three suspected armed robbers alleged to be behind a series of robberies targeting illegal forex dealers in Bulawayo appeared in court yesterday, with a magistrate granting an application for their further detention.

Undercover police officers raided the trio in a drama-filled incident in Emganwini suburb around 2PM on Tuesday. Mthokozisi Ncube, Mgcini Ndlovu and Mkhokheli Prince Ncube appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

Police applied for their further detention to facilitate further investigations.

Magistrate Ncube granted the application to further detain the accused persons for another 24 hours. They are expected to appear in court again today.

“The application is granted, you will be detained for another 24 hours,” said the magistrate.In his application, the investigating officer, Constable Maxwell Mbindi said since last December, the trio robbed money changers of their cash and cellphones.

Cst Mbindi said there was need to conduct an identification parade, identifications, get full details in respect of the stolen property and full statements from witnesses.

In granting the application, the magistrate said: “Someone cannot be brought to court without an identification parade, we do not want a situation whereby one is tried then we later discover that he is not the one. Police need to investigate, arrest and charge.”

The trio, through their lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole of Phulu and Ncube Legal Practitioners, opposed the application saying they were abused by police officers at Western Commonage and Central police stations.

Mr Sithole said further detention would result in further torture.

“All police want is more time to attack the accused persons in order to squeeze out confessions even if they are innocent. There is need to protect these men from abuse,” he said.Mthokozisi Ncube

On Wednesday, a group of osiphatheleni demonstrated at Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting against the release of armed robbers under unclear circumstances.

Police officers who attended them urged them to make formal reports. The Chronicle