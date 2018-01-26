Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Neymar ‘very happy’ at Paris Saint-Germain despite transfer rumours

By Bryan Swanson  | SkySports |

Neymar remains “very, very happy” at Paris Saint-Germain, a source close to the forward has told Sky Sports News. It follows further reports that the world’s most expensive player is already looking to leave the French club, despite joining in a record £198m transfer from Barcelona less than six months ago.

Claims that Neymar is unhappy at PSG have been dismissed as “nonsense” by one of the Brazilian international’s inner circle.

PSG coach Unai Emery insisted the club’s supporters “love” Neymar, despite fans booing him about taking a penalty in an 8-0 win against Dijon last week.

Neymar, who scored four goals against Dijon, missed the following two games due to a thigh injury.

 Two months ago, Neymar called for an end to “false stories” about his alleged frosty relations with Emery and team-mate Edinson Cavani.

 

“I want to ask you to stop creating stories which are not true,” he told a press conference following Brazil’s 3-1 international friendly victory over Japan in Lille, before leaving in tears.

“I want to say what I think. I’m totally realistic and what I don’t like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club.

“I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well [in Paris], I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.

“What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it’s not true.”

