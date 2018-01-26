‘Mnangagwa is same head different haircut’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Alice Majola

Allow me to air my views once again in your trusted paper. When Mugabe was ousted by the army, Zimbabweans were made to believe that the 37 years of brutal repression, torture, abductions, killings, corruption, rape, starvation, living in fear under Zanu PF was over. After only two months we have been shown it is not the case but rather more of the same.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa (right) seen here with lawyer Petina Gappah

Listening to Mnangagwa from his return from exile where he self-confessed that he fled from Zimbabwe because Zanu was going to do what it knows best to kill him and chuck him in a pool of acid in Bindura or feed him to crocs in Kariba Dam or nearby Lake Chivero. This is the only time Mnangagwa told us the truth about Zanu PF, thousands of exiles here in the UK we fall in the same category because we had to flee to save our lives from Zanu PF because we were for the opposition.

I am very concerned about the record of accomplishment of the new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was Mugabe’s right-hand man and is blamed for the brutal suppression of political opposition parties during elections in 2008. I say so Just because Mnangagwa has wrestled power from the devil does not mean I see him as the messiah, the man has more blood on his hands.!!!

In his inauguration speech in the Chinese built National Sports Stadium, Mnangagwa did not mention lifting restrictions on freedom of expression, or any measures to weaken the grip of the feared (CIO) the internal security services he helped set up following Zimbabwe’s independence from white-minority rule in 1980.

Mnangagwa was minister of justice when the Journalist cum activist Itai Dzamara who carried out a peaceful protest in Africa Unity Square was abducted and killed by CIOs, and has been accused of involvement in the killings of more than 20,000 civilians in the south of Zimbabwe in the 1980s and recent Murambatsvina.  On his speech he told us that “let bygones be bygones “ Lets us not be fooled the leopard does not change its spots.

We have already witnessed the crackdown on social media by the Mnangagwa.  Human rights activists in Harare say that more than 400 people have been detained since the military took power. These include hundreds of security officials loyal to Mugabe, as well as former finance minister Ignatius Chombo. Only a handful have been charged with any offence.

What we have witnessed in Zimbabwe is non other than Zanu PF in-house fighting for succession but one thing they did not ditch is their principles. Zanu PF is the only political party in Zimbabwe that own the Army , the Police, the Air Force and the prison services.

Listening to Mnangagwa’s speech in Maputo, Mozambique, the man was glorifying Mugabe the man who oppressed us for the past 37 years and went on to further insult Zimbabweans by declaring 24 February Mugabe’s birthday as Zimbabwe’s national holiday.

This was a show of arrogance by the regime, when more than 2 million protesters come out in full force in the streets of Harare to demand that Mugabe goes!!! Surely, if this does not show us that we are still under the same regime wait till elections as they have already dished out 4x 4s to chiefs when chiefs are supposed to be nonpartisan, elections are already rigged in Zimbabwe.

Now Mnangagwa is trying to fool SADC into believing that he is a different man than Mugabe so he can continue to oppress us. He appointed former army General Constantino Chiwenga as his vice president because he helped him to oust Mugabe and G40 cabal and Zimbabweans are made fools to believe that all has changed in Zimbabwe, surely it is the same head with a different haircut.

SADC beware don’t be Fooled!!!

Alice Majola is a Human Rights Activist

  • Lets wait and see maybe he wll turn things around or its just campaigning for votes but it looks like he’s trying the best

  • they were made to believe by who?

  • Wat do uh want us to say uh moron…we are now tired of uh critics

  • Same snake 🐍 , only shedded off old skin.

  • I like the comment

  • ED has my vote

  • Go to hell

  • Comparing 37 years and 2 months.

  • What part did you play to remove Mugabe ??
    Were you polishing the Generals shoes?

    If you are not happy with Mnangagwa arrest the criminal elements around then put whom ever you want

  • ED is my right candidate.

  • ZanuPf minus Mugabe and a few people is not a new dispensation it’s still ZanuPf! #pabatisise

  • Viva ED

  • we only changed the grades but same teacher whos a dofo and same class. takutongomirira kupedza chikoro hapana nyaya

  • So who is the angel then?

  • Change will only come if we remove ZANU pf from power

    • Is it possible in your honest opinion?

    • True

    • Yeah but it’s better

    • How will you remove it from power ? You can all shout we want to remove ZANU from power but how ? Fool’s talk

    • How do you know cause we have seen a very corrupt crop of MDC opposition councillors eg Chitungwiza,Harare,Mutare and Gweru just to name a few examples.

    • Hakusi kudya sadza kubvisa ZANU pf bvisai Morgan arikurwara uyo

    • Removing zanu pf from power its not an easy task. I don know how the opposition must group to win an election. Besides intimidation, rigging,propaganda, and vote buying lots of Zimbabweans still love and support ZANU PF. I have seen it with my own eyes. People in the rural areas feel that independence was brought by Zanu pf and they are the only ones who can safeguard it. To the rural population economy means nothing than their perceived independence

  • I think when people write about their opinions they should say ,’I’ and not ‘we’.

  • We??????????who are u including….maonero ako haasi emunhu wese….

  • @dibalo07 Same brains …. still thinking Robert Mugabe is an icon 😂😂😂

  • He has my Vote

  • Why didn’t you remove Mugabe coz u seem to know a lot

  • ED

  • Say me dont say people of zimbabwe

  • ED muoffice MDC guys are hungry. Pavachamboba inguva

    • Taura hako pavachambomarana kurwira zvigaro lol. ED muoffice. Achibva toda Mpfana Chamisa anenge akura kkkkkk

  • The biggest enemy for us Zimbabweans to turn around ur country is Zimbabweans some pple thrives on negativety

    • This negative energy is the last thing we want. Elections have not been stolled by anyone. They are coming in 5 Months before July. People can vote and let the best man win.

    • Nxustru

  • I like E.D

  • Haters,To Hell
    ED All the way

    Pasi Nemhandu

  • Ungagoti chii ndokunobvawo salary yako ikoko kuita hu activist uchi opposer zvese zvese. Even if MDC ikahwina you will still do the same kuti uwane yechingwa kkkkkk

  • ED is my candidate. Vote ED vote for change

  • Opposition at it’s highest. What can you say when you are paid to oppose

  • ED all the way talk of the town, Tsvangirai us frail and sick and he dont want yo retire come election ED muoffice

  • let wait a little bit,we will see the true colours

  • Would I honestly say this is a “trusted paper?”
    And Alice u ddnt say anything, what really is your story?

  • Against all criticism, looking forward to a better Zimbabwe

  • Kkkkkk icho ED for 2018 kuwukura wukura muchatifira neBP isu tichingotonga

  • Here for comments kkkk

  • Same head fruitful transformation

  • Everyone is entitled to their opinion But have the right to represent others So it’s advisable to speak in the first person. ‘I’ see light at the end of this tunnel.

  • Alice washaya zvekunyora

  • Oposition will always be opposition. Never expect good coment from them.even here in Botswana the president is about to leave office so he is going around the country giving farewell to his pple.so some are giving him presents in form of horses etc.bt the opposition leader is raising issues with that saying the president is stealing from pple he shldnt be taking those gifts pple are suffering…and he shld declare those gifts….and the government will decide weather he takes them or they are given to the suffering pple..

  • Wakamboona Mugabe kuDavos iwe? Kana waingomuona bedzi kuOceans summit isu tisina gungwa

  • Haa dnt just critisise, wait and see

  • Zanu must go awu

  • ED has my vote and that of my 7 member family

  • SAME TAXI WITH ANOTHER DRIVER

  • Zanu must Go

  • Ibva pano iwe. I will vote for him.

  • Chamisa

  • Thats true ,few people realise that especially people from the #East of the country ,they keep on dancing wrong leaders l don”t why ? #Mnangagwa is responsible of killing 20 000 people and raping dozens since 1980 ,he is elligible to lead Zimbabweans .This is the time to reject leaders who have cases to answer ,Even in Davos he refuse to apologise to his victims ,what type of a leader is that

    • He ddnt deny to apologise he has put in place a commission to work on the issue. I know how painful this issue is but let us gv him time

  • Imbomira kuvukura

  • He must show the world that he is his own man not to refer to Robert Mugabe as an icon

  • Those who plan on voting for ED need to get their heads examined.

    • Just as much as you need yours to be examined. Everyone is entitled to vote for a part of his or her choice. Not yours.

    • Bongani stop being a sell out! Ungumhlobo bani vele…?

    • What is a sellout boy ?

    • What has voting got to do with umhlobo Nkust?

    • Im just being honest. I must not comment based on what you want to hear. Ukuthi ngingumhlobo bani akungeni ndawo lapha.. what do i get from being a sell out like you claim?

    • Lucky for him,we don’t need to be sane to vote.aint it?

    • Start with u

  • kushaya nyaya here mupost….

  • Only a fool will not notice the same crocodile has been in power for 37 years and as one of Mugabe’s henchmen. Beware of the crocodile it has not shedded its scales!

  • ED is our President!!

  • Thanks Connie for that correctio

  • can u just shut up Alice….. tsvaga murume hasha dzako idzo dzedzemunhu who is not getting some good sex at home…… Manji ED all the way……. ukatsvamwa haupore Alice….

    • the same for you. ..you must be starving as well…you are disgrace to humanity and your family

  • Alice… Sometimes its better to zip your mouth than exposing political ineptitude on social media. Your political analysis..is based on street gossips and beerhall ranting.

    • Very good Mr

    • Alicr you are on point. Dont be scared to comment thats your own analysis dear. Your observation n analysis cannot be everyone’s.

    • Emmanuel Mwasangwale, you are fraught of a balanced view!, you immediately establish to shoot down other people’s views as you just like ZANU PF assume everyone is ignorant!, implement the constitution, win fair and square!

    • Spot on ALICE,it’s a kettle and a pot

    • It’s a free world Mr E Mwasangwale . Alice carry on and you r spot on . If you don’t like what she said switch off

    • Well said Alice

  • If someone still votes for Zanupf.
    He needs to visit a doctor ASAP

  • MR PERFECT What Is He Suppose To Do?? Is He Not Putting Efforts For A Change?why not give him chance to put his words into action?

  • Call him all you want but back home he is charming many of us. He has my uncongested Vote so far.

  • MDC does not own the Zimbabwean electorate and we won’t vote biased on party lines but the individual brilliance.

  • He is the same old Mugabe,but trying to soften on the outside while under ground the same brutal structures still exist.

  • munomawana kup ma comparison aya. Hahahahaha

  • #AliceHaanaNyaya Iye naLanceGuma same same.

  • Hkkkkkkmai kan wanduraya nekuseka

  • hw are thy the same u need to see things as thy are no one has ever tried in the past 18 yrs and has covered so much ground as Ed in his two months so l say to u plizz lets give him time and all of us as Zimbabweans should rather stand by him and support him esp in areas that affect sustainable development

  • People of Zimbabwe, change is only brought by working together. Lets work together and try to complement the efforts being made by our President, honestly this man is trying….lets stop stereotyping…he was working with Mugabe but he is Mnangagwa….well let me just give you a brief history of this man-this left his family which was in zambia while he was young, he ddnt finish school for war for this country, he never had time for his family or for his own…this guy had been so loyal that is Zimbabwe…he has his flows just as every1 else in the world…lets stop pulling ourselves down and lets start supporting the man and see what happens

  • lets hope you are married

  • While you will be busy criticising zanu and ED many of us will be busy watching for business opportunities….its time we grow as zimbabwe…politics is not for the fainthearted

    • what business are you talking about….meetings after meetings without tangible happenings is futile…wake up and get closer to reality…

    • Pane mwana anongomuka akazvarwa here nhai….change is a process that starts from smwer and the president has decided starting by reengagement of the world

  • Brad

    Dear Alice. Mugabe’s departure from the political stage is a done deal. Water under the bridge. You can analyse it from morning till the cows come home but the bottom line is that Mugabe was an embarrassment to Zimbabwe and SADC. Look around SADC and see if there is anyone mourning his unceremonious exit. The same SADC that you impore watched for 17 years whilst Mugabe stole one election after another. Has it ever occurred to you why the whole world seems not to care how he was removed? Recent raging debate on this subject has shown one sad thing. Zimbabweans are their own enemy. For years we cried, lobbied, and voted for Mugabe to go. Now that he is gone some of you are shouting from the rooftops that an injustice was done. The word “coup” is thrown around carelessly by Zimbabweans who sadly are looking back at the Mugabe regime with nostalgia. Your article is full of untested claims, mere regurgitation from unverified sources. Being minister of justice when Itai Dzamara disappeared does not in any way prove Mnangagwa is responsible. Why did you not cite the Minister of Home Affairs under which the police fall? Your article is more of a hatchet job on ED than an impartial submission of a human rights activist.

    • sean champion

      brad asi watumwa na ED here, ED hachisi chinhu achangopera sezvakaita bob its just a matter of time

  • You’re just talking gibberish…ED has my vote

  • zanu zvimwechete paye guys dai tangobvisa zvimbwasungata zvezanu tigarike basi

  • Zimbabweans yaaa

  • ED my man viva cde

  • Alice , when doing blow job next tym concentrate on the dick y’r eating not by posting yr shit here